Joy abounds at Sharon tree-lighting

SHARON — Downtown Sharon was alive with holiday cheer on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 6, for a lineup of family programming that culminated in a tree-lighting ceremony that Hallmark could only dream of.

To start things off, Santa arrived at the Hotchkiss Library at 2 p.m. sharp, bringing in scores of Sharon’s youngsters anxious to know whether they had made the nice list. According to Santa, there wasn’t a thing to worry about: “They’re always nice!” he said, as nine-month old Owen sat in his lap for his first encounter with old Saint Nick.

When not otherwise engaged with the man from up north, children roamed the library, working on crafts or sampling cookies to decide winners in three categories: kid-baked, adult-baked and prettiest. Submissions included “Grinch,” “pinecone” and “great grandmother’s Christmas cookies,” among others.

Light snacks were available for more mature palates, too, with ample charcuterie trays proving a popular selection, alongside sweeter options like toffee and blondies.

As the light faded over the snow-covered village outside, families bravely left the library’s warmth for the Town Green where a festive group was growing in advance of the tree-lighting.

With the orange sky reflecting on the snow, the Salisbury Band Christmas Brass and Hot Chocolate Society started up with some warm tones as members of the Historical Society passed out Christmas carol lyric sheets and electric candles.

After the band led the assembled group in a spirited rendition of “o Christmas Tree,” the broad evergreen was lit with rings of colored bulbs.

Standing before the now-illuminated tree, the Sharon Playhouse’s cast of “Peter Pan,” an upcoming production that will run Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, performed a few preview tunes. “Happy Holidays!” the troupe proclaimed in unison, quite friendly though they were ostensibly pirates at the time. A voice from the crowd, clearly moved, shouted out: “Never grow up!”

As darkness descended on the scene, an all-ages group of more than 100 Sharonites stuck around for an extended caroling session that had passing motorists slowing down as they flanked the Town Green, surely wondering if they’d left 2025 for 1955.

Post-wassail, the Sharon Historical Society invited the jolly crowd to warm up inside its expertly-curated museum, where revelers refreshed themselves on cider and cookies.