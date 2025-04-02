finance

Kent reviews capital spending

KENT — Residents and town officials convened at Town Hall Friday, March 28, to hear a presentation on the five-year capital plan.

The Board of Selectmen presented its proposed capital plan, which is scheduled to go to public hearing on May 2 and a town vote on May 16 in conjunction with a vote on the yearly operational budget.

The capital proposal calls for a total of $10,384,475 to be allocated toward town projects through 2030.

Areas of expenditure detailed in the plan span improvements to Kent Central School’s infrastructure, public works projects such as roads and bridges upkeep, the Volunteer Fire Department, parks and recreation costs, and town building repairs.

The plan also introduces a section for emergency management, new to this year’s update.

The bulk of the budget is allocated toward public works for a total of $5,141,234, which First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer said reflects the town’s dedication to improving its infrastructure in the near future.

Lindenmayer explained the five-year plan, which is updated annually, is a financial protective measure to ensure the town has the capacity to be self-reliant in accomplishing its goals.

“We have to, as a town, be prepared,” Lindenmayer said, reasoning that the town can’t always rely on federal and state funding.

He continued, “We have to be fiscally observant on what’s going on around us, and project out” by incorporating those observations into the plan.

“Let’s start with what we know we can afford, and go from there.”

The draft is available to view on the town’s website.

Park and Rec ordinance

Residents in attendance March 28 voted on an amended draft of Chapter 10 of the town’s ordinances, which pertains to parks and recreation.

Lindenmayer noted that the amended ordinance, approved by the Board of Selectmen on March 13, addresses a former stipulation that obligated a selectman to sit on the board of the Park and Recreation Commission, the only town commission with such a requirement.

The new ordinance language eliminates that component of the chapter, and also codifies that the town-employed parks and recreation director has the ability to make recommendations for the hiring and termination of department staff. Final hiring and firings are conducted by the town.

The new ordinance passed the town vote, with 17 in favor and one against. The ordinance will take effect on April 14.

