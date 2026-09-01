Kent to host free Repair Café Sept. 26

KENT – Residents can bring broken but beloved household items to the Kent Community House for free repairs Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority will hold the Repair Cafe event in collaboration with the Kent Sustainability Team, Kent Conservation Commission and Kent Memorial Library. It will be the first repair café held in Kent and the third organized by HRRA.
The event will be free of charge and open to all residents of the HRRA’s membership region, which includes Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Kent, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Sherman, Weston and Wilton.
The event is intended to reduce waste in the community while saving residents money and potentially a treasured belonging. Items residents are encouraged to bring include bicycles, electronic appliances, Apple products, jewelry, small furniture, small gas engines and textiles.
Volunteers will attempt to fix the items, but repairs are not guaranteed. Residents are limited to one item at a time, but may rejoin the queue with additional items.
“The town is particularly grateful to Kent residents Judith Tolkow and Lee Woodbury for suggesting this activity and helping make it a reality,” said Selectman and Kent Sustainability Team Chair Lynn Worthington.
Interested residents can visit the HRRA’s Repair Café webpage for more information and to register for an appointment.