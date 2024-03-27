Legal Notices - 3-28-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DOROTHY C. McWILLIAMS

Late of Sharon

(23-00432)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 12, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Thomas Bartram

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Offices of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street,

P.O. Box 1766,

Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

03-28-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ANNE C. KREMER

Late of Lakeville

(24-00144)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Sarah E. Kremer

c/o Louise F Brown

Ackerly Brown LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

03-28-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

EDWARD S. TYBURSKI

Late of Salisbury

AKA Edward Tyburski

(24-00120)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Elizabeth S. Tyburski

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz and Citrin, LLP,

7 Church Street,

P.O. Box 101,

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

03-28-24

Latest News

Classifieds - 3-28-24

Classifieds - 3-28-24

Help Wanted

Full-time Bookkeeping position available: Monday-Friday 9-5. Must be proficient in QuickBooks and Microsoft Office. Individual must be organized, work independently and reliable. Please call 860-824-9955 ext. 105 for more information or email resume to amy@lamricaccounting.com.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), dishwashers, mashgichim (f/t and p/t) and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.

South Kent School’s unofficial March reunion

South Kent School’s unofficial March reunion

Elmarko Jackson was named a 2023 McDonald’s All American in his senior year at South Kent School. He helped lead the Cardinals to a New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) AAA title victory and was recruited to play at the University of Kansas. This March he will play point guard for the Jayhawks when they enter the tournament as a No. 4 seed against (13) Samford University.

Riley Klein

SOUTH KENT — March Madness will feature seven former South Kent Cardinals who now play on Division 1 NCAA teams.

The top-tier high school basketball program will be well represented with graduates from each of the past three years heading to “The Big Dance.”

basketball

Hotchkiss grads dancing with Yale

Hotchkiss grads dancing with Yale

Nick Townsend helped Yale win the Ivy League.

Screenshot from ESPN+ Broadcast

LAKEVILLE — Yale University advanced to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament after a buzzer-beater win over Brown University in the Ivy League championship game Sunday, March 17.

On Yale’s roster this year are two graduates of The Hotchkiss School: Nick Townsend, class of ‘22, and Jack Molloy, class of ‘21. Townsend wears No. 42 and Molloy wears No. 33.

hotchkiss basketball

Handbells of St. Andrew’s to ring out Easter morning

Handbells of St. Andrew’s to ring out Easter morning

Anne Everett and Bonnie Rosborough wait their turn to sound notes as bell ringers practicing to take part in the Easter morning service at St. Andrew’s Church.

Kathryn Boughton

KENT—There will be a joyful noise in St. Andrew’s Church Easter morning when a set of handbells donated to the church some 40 years ago are used for the first time by a choir currently rehearsing with music director Susan Guse.

Guse said that the church got the valuable three-octave set when Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center closed in the late 1980s and the bells were donated to the church. “The center used the bells for music therapy for younger patients. Our priest then was chaplain there and when the center closed, he brought the bells here,” she explained.

easter