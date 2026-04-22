Legal Notices - April 23, 2026

Legal Notice

Town of Salisbury

Board of Finance

Notice of Public Hearing In-person Meeting

Monday April 27, 2026, 7:30pm

A public hearing called by the Board of Finance will be held in-person at 7:30pm on Monday April 27, 2026 at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068 with the following agenda:

1. To receive public comment on the proposed Board of Education budget as presented.

2. To receive public comment on the proposed Board of Selectmen, town government budget as presented.

Note: Copies of the proposed budgets are available at Salisbury Town Clerks office.

Board of Finance meeting immediately following the Public Hearing

1. Final Budget Review; Discussion and possible vote to present the Board of Education and Board of Selectmen, Town Government Budget to the Annual Town Budget meeting, which will take place on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026 at 7:30pm

Kristine M. Simmons

Town Clerk of Salisbury

04-16-26

04-23-26

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0312 by owner Claudia Pacicco Remley for detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 80 Rocky Lane, Salisbury, Map 66, Lot 28 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

04-23-26

04-30-26

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on April 13, 2026:

- Application IWWC-26-19 by Jessica Toro for cutting of scattered invasive plants in a seasonally wet area along Weatogue Road and painting stumps with wetland approved herbicide. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 25 lot 18 and is known as 273 Weatogue Road, Salisbury, CT. The owner of the property is Estelina L Dallett.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

04-23-26

TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the fourth installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2024 is due and payable on April 1, 2026. Payments must be received or postmarked by May 1, 2026. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before May 1, 2026, interest at the rate of one and one half percent (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Pursuant to Section 12-173 of the Connecticut State Statutes, unpaid Real Estate tax on the Grand List of October 1, 2024 will be LIENED on JUNE 3, 2026. Payment must be received by 12:00 p.m. on June 3, 2026 to avoid a Lien. Tax Office is open Monday, Wednesday 9am-4pm, Friday 9am-3pm. Closed 12:30 pm-1:30 pm.

Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, 27 Main Street, Salisbury,

CT 06068. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall which is available during normal Town Hall hours as well as a 24-hour drop slot at the rear of the building adjacent to the parking area. The Town is urging taxpayers to mail checks or use the option of paying by credit card or E-Check. Please see the Town website salisburyct.us for additional information. Dated at Town of Salisbury, CT this 6th day of March 2026.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

Salisbury CT 06068

03-19-26

04-02-26

04-23-26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ERICA C. PRUD’HOMME

Late of Cornwall

(26-00125)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 24, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Alexander Prud’homme

c/o James J Flaherty

Chipman, Mazzucco Emerson LLC, 900 Main Street South, Suite 102, Southbury, CT 06488

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-23-26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LAWRENCE VINCENT POWER

Late of Salisbury

AKA Lawrence V. Power

(26-00138)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 31, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lea Purdum Davies

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street,

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-23-26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

HARRY P. FINDLAY

Late of Salisbury

(26-00103)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 10, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Louis Figliuzzi

c/o Catherine Mary Brennan

Catherine M Brennan

Attorney at Law LLC

34 E. Putnam Ave Ste 103

Greenwhich, CT 06830

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-23-26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ANDREW J. PARISE

Late of New York

(26-00023)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 19, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Deborah Parise

c/o Tatiana Michelle Fonsec Dasilva, Cohen and Wolf, P.C.

1115 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

04-23-26