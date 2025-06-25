Legal Notices - June 26, 2025

Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2025-0290 by owners Page and Bryan Seyfried for variance relating to section 305.1 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations for a deck and screened porch, Salisbury, Map 58, Lot 04. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 5:00PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse

Secretary

06-26-25

07-03-25


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on June 16, 2025:

Approved - Site Plan Application #2025-0289 by owners Kenneth and Elizabeth Burdick, to remove existing house and construct a new single-family residence, septic system, and driveway in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 60 as Lot 17 and is located at 152 South Shore Road, Salisbury.

Authorized the Land Use Administrator to issue a temporary Zoning Permit pursuant to section 906 of the Zoning Regulations for a ceremony at 38 Main Street (Scoville Memorial Library), with the understanding that this is a one-time approval.

Authorized the Land Use Administrator to issue a Temporary Zoning Permit pursuant to section 906 of the Zoning Regulations for a ceremony at 112&138 Housatonic River Road, with the understanding that this is a one-time approval and the owners will discuss outstanding issues with the Planning and Zoning Commission. This authorization was conditioned on approval by the Fire Marshal and the Building Inspector.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

06-26-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JACK BURCROFF

Late of Cornwall

AKA Jack James Burcroff

(25-00229)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 3, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lawrence K. Burcroff

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-26-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

LINDA T. EUVRARD

Late of Sharon

(25-00212)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 3, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Terri A. Euvrard

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street

P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

06-26-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

KEITH R. JOHNSON

Late of Sharon

(25-00224)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 10, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Leonard Williams Johnson

c/o Bryon W Harmon

Shipman & Goodwin, LLP

One Constitution Plaza

Hartford, CT 06103

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-26-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MARILYN ANN OLSEN

Late of Cornwall

(25-00257)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 12, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Edward W. Olsen

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Offices of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street, P.O. Box 1776. Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-26-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JAMES W. NORTH

Late of Sharon

(25-00264)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 17, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Brian F. North

c/o William O Riiska

William O. Riiska

3 Farnam Road

PO Box 1340

Lakeville, CT 06039

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

06-26-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

CHARLES G. OLBRICHT

Late of Salisbury

(25-00159)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 10, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Steven Goldberg

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street

P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

06-26-25

