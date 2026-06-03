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Legal Notices - June 4, 2026

Legal Notice

Message to Customers of the Sharon Water System: On June 4th and 5th, the Sharon Sewer and Water Commission will be flush-ing the water mains between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM. On June 4th, all lines north of West Main Street including West Main and Hospital Hill will be completed. The remainder of the system will be flushed on June 5th, 2026. Customers can expect to experience intermittent decreases of water pressure with the potential for discolored water. Limiting water consumption will help to minimize the impact on individual service lines. It is also advisable to refrain from doing laundry, as potential iron and manganese slugs could result in staining. If any customers notice that their water is discolored or turbid after 4:00 PM they should run their water until it clears before consumption or laundry. Past experience has shown water quality to return to normal within a couple of hours. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause you, and thank you for your cooperation. If you have any questions or concerns, please call VRI at 860-364-0457. May 18, 2026.

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application # 2026-0321 by owners Michael S Shuster & Deborah A Morel for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 94 Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury, Map 11, Lot 31 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written com-ments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday be-tween the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning

Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

06-04-26

06-11-26

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wet-lands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 26, 2026: Approved — Application IWWC-26-24 by George Johannesen of Allied Engineering Associates to repair septic systems and install an alternate driveway at 231 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 24 as lot 2 and is owned by the American School for the Deaf.Deemed Exempt — Application IWWC-26-24 by Thomas Tobin for a dock at 69 Reservoir Road, Lakeville. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 9 as lot 65 and is owned by Thomas Tobin & Amber Morgan.Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes § 22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

06-04-26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GEORGE M.HOWARD

Late of Massachusetts (26-00165)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 14, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.The fiduciary is:Camille A. Albericoc/o Anthony R Dechello Dechello Law Firm LLC 110 Washington Avenue North Haven, CT 06473

Jordan Bergs Clerk

06-04-26

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