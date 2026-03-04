Legal Notices - March 5, 2026

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0309 by owner David Mabbott for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot and a new structure that cannot be placed in a buildable area at 1 Elman Drive, Salisbury, Map 25, Lot 12 per Sections 208, 302.5 and 302.6 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, March 16, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

03-05-26

03-12-26


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0310 by owner Congregational Church of Salisbury, Inc. for a use rendering more than 30% of the total lot area in impervious surfaces and retaining less than 30% of the total lot area in vegetative ground cover associated with sidewalk construction at 30 Main Street, Salisbury, Map 54, Lot 78 per Sections 403.4.c and 403.4.d of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, March 16, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

03-05-26

03-12-26


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on February 23, 2026:

Approved-Application IWWC-26-7 by owner Anne Fredericks to demolish and rebuild single-family residence on the same footprint. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 64, lot 07 and is known as 29 Morgan Lane, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

03-05-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

WALTER E. DEMELLE, JR.

Late of Salisbury

(26-00071)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 17, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Susan S. DeMelle

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street

P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Carlee Lemieux

Assistant Clerk

03-05-26


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

CAROLYN G. MCCARTHY

Late of Salisbury

(26-00077)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 19, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Sean Patrick McCarthy

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street

P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

03-05-26

