Legal Notices - May 7, 2026

CANAAN FIRE DISTRICT

WARNING

All persons eligible to vote in meetings of the Canaan Fire District are hereby warned that the Annual Budget Meeting of the said District will be held at the North Canaan Town Hall on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the following items:

1. To approve the District budget proposed for the 2026-2027 fiscal year by the Executive Committee of the District; and

2. To transact any other business proper to come before such meeting.

Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut this 7th day of May, 2026.

Anthony J. Nania

Warden

05-07-26





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing for a petition to amend the Zoning Regulations, Application #2026-0315 by Lime Rock Park II, LLC for changes to Section 221 “Additional Requirements for Uses in the RE Zone” of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations, including Section 221.1 providing standards for a Track for Racing Motor Vehicles. Proposed changes include but are not limited to modifying the days and hours of operation at the track, frequency of events for muffled and unmuffled racing cars, acoustic monitoring, prohibition of stand-alone drifting events, and control measures. The hearing will be held on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

05-07-26

05-14-26





NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN BUDGET MEETING TOWN OF SALISBURY

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026 - HYBRID MEETING 7:30P.M.

The electors and others entitled to vote in Town meetings of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, are hereby warned that the Annual Budget meeting of said Town will be held in person and via Zoom on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut for the following purposes:

1. To act upon the budget and any supplements thereto for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026, which budget has been prepared and recommended by the Board of Finance; said budget is available for inspection at the Town Clerk’s office immediately.

2. To act upon the following items, which are customarily considered at the Annual Budget meeting for approval:

a. To authorize the Board of Selectmen to borrow any sums of money they deem necessary to meet the Town’s indebtedness and current or authorized expenditures, and to execute and deliver the Town’s obligations therefore;

b. To see if the First Selectman will deliver on behalf of the Town all documents that may be necessary for carrying out any of the items in the budget.

c. To see if the Town will authorize the Board of Selectmen to accept and expend any funds allocated to the Town of Salisbury by the Connecticut Department of Transportation for repairs and maintenance of roads and bridges during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026 and extending to June 30, 2027, as recommended by the Board of Finance; and

d. To authorize the Board of Finance to transfer funds from surplus to cover shortages in various line items in the 2025-2026 budget.

3. To consider and act upon a resolution to set Wednesday, February 17, 2027, as the date for the Annual Town Meeting.

4. To consider and act upon a resolution to set Wednesday, May 12, 2027 as the date for the Annual Budget Meeting

5. To consider and act upon the adoption of an ordinance providing that sealed bidding will not be required for contracts or purchases having a value less than $35,000. A copy of the proposed ordinance will be available for inspection in the Office of the Town Clerk prior to the meeting.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 24th day of April, 2026. Curtis G. Rand, First Selectman

Barrett Prinz, Selectman Katherine Kiefer, Selectman

Join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81009998770?pwd=Zy8dNVm0... Webinar ID: 810 0999 8770

Passcode:200239 Join via audio:

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

04-30-26

05-07-26





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on April 27, 2026:

Deemed Exempt - Application IWWC-26-18 by Mike Pruss for “Prescribed Burn of 15 acres in established upland native grass field (historically farmed for corn and hay) for ecological restoration and agriculture.

and enhance established native grass and wildflower area and increase nectar and pollen production for native pollinators and honey bee Apiary.” The properties are shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 23 lots 52 and 36 and are known as 70 Beaver Dam Road and 47 Hammertown Road, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Raccard Properties LLC.

Approved - Application IWWC-26-18 by Todd Parsons to “construct an addition to the main house and construct an office above the existing garage.” The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 64 as lot 06 and is known as 25 Morgan Lane, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Meghna and Brian McDevitt.

Approved-Application IWWC-26-17 by Robert Colabella for “constructing approximately 2100 feet of 5’ wide bituminous concrete sidewalks and appurtenances along Main Street.” The properties are shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 52 lot 14 and map 11 lot 20 and are known as 166 Main Street and Vincent Preserve, Salisbury. The owners of the properties are James Demmert & Velda Brown and Salisbury Association Land Trust.

Approved - Application IWWC-26-11 by Trudy Kramer for “removing the inlet and outlet from a man-made pond and planting.”The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 02 as lot 41 and is known as 32 Valley Road, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Trudy & Harry Kramer.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

05-07-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

CAROL NOEL TROTTA

Late of East Canaan

AKA Carol N. Trotta

AKA Carol Trotta

(26-00151)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 31, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Louis J. Trotta, III

c/o Michael Peter Citrin

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, PO Box 101

Canaan. CT 06018

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

05-07-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

EDWARD APARO

Late of Salisbury

(26-00161)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 21, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jean Aparo

c/o Michael Albert Carrier

Webber Carrier Chace LLP

24 Cedar St., New Britain, CT 06052

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

05-07-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

GERALD B. BLAKEY

Late of Cornwall

(26-00153)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 23, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Charles R Ebersol

Ebersol, McCormick & Reis

LLC, 9 Mason Street,

PO Box 598, Torrington, CT 06790

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

05-07-26





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

PATRICIA A. BLAKEY

Late of Cornwall

AKA Patricia B. Blakey

AKA Patricia Blakey

(26-00154)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 23, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Charles R Ebersol

Ebersol, McCormick & Reis LLC, 9 Mason Street, PO Box 598, Torrington, CT 06790

Megan M.Foley

Clerk

05-07-23