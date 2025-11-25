Legal Notices - November 27, 2025

Legal Notice

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on November 17, 2025:

Approved—Special Permit Application #2025-0303 by owner Camp Sloane YMCA Inc, to construct a detached apartment on a single family residential lot in accordance with Section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 06 as Lot 01 and is located at 162 Indian Mountain Road, Lakeville.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Martin Whalen, Secretary

11-27-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

CAMILLA D. CLONEY

Late of Salisbury

(25-00451)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 13, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Peter Y. Gevalt

c/o Carrie Z Michaelis

Goulston & Storrs, 730 3rd

Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10017

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

11-27-25


Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 27, 2025:

Exempt -Application IWWC-25-75 by Elaine Watson for/to “Install a dock adjacent to the ordinary high-water mark of Lake Wononscopomuc. The proposed dock will be 4 feet wide and 45 feet long projecting into the lake, The dock will be assembled offsite and floated to the property location from the Town Grove where it will be secured by steel posts anchored into the lakebed. The dock will be positioned within one foot of the shoreline to provide stable and convenient access to the water”. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map and lot 47 11 and is known as O SHARON ROAD,. The owner of the property is WATSON PAUL SURV & ELAINE SURV.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

11-13-25

11-20-25

11-27-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SUSAN T. VERETTO

Late of North Canaan

(25-00428)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 13, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jennifer Pierce

c/o Ellen C Marino

Ellen C Marino

596 Main Street

Winsted, CT 06098

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

11-27-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID ARTHUR WRIGHT

Late of Salisbury

AKA DAVID A. WRIGHT

(25-00429)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 13, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Alison W. Lee

c/o Linda M. Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street,

P.O. Box 101,

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

11-27-25

