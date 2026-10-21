Let's Hear It - October 22, 2026

This Week
In neighboring Dutchess County, communities are exploring ways to share ambulance services to improve coverage and control costs.
What lessons, if any, could northwest Connecticut towns draw from these efforts? What benefits or challenges might come with greater cooperation among local ambulance services?
Send your responses to social@lakevillejournal.com by Monday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. or comment on Facebook or Instagram.
We’ll publish a selection in next week’s paper.
Last Week’s Question
Should Region One establish a regional middle school for grades 7 and 8 at Housatonic Valley Regional High School?
“Having Kellogg as a middle school would be an easier transition for students, rather than finding space in the high school. They can still be bussed to the high school for sports (which is what currently happens anyway). Kellogg is right around the corner from the high school so they could even be on the same bus schedule.”
—Paige Clarke
“No! I think it’s wonderful that schools are from pre-K to eighth grade. I loved the experience being in the same school for eight years is amazing. You get to see your old teachers and you don’t have to grow up so fast. Moving hits to a middle school really changes the energy of everything in my opinion.”
—Janette Ireland
“YES, please! Our children need more than a couple kids in a classroom. NOT GOOD for the students, teachers OR taxpayers to have tiny classes of children. We learn best from each other, whether it’s the teacher, computer. fellow students, parents or friends. No brainer!”
—Mary M. Palmer
“This is a no brainer. Every rural area in America has moved to this model in regions as small as ours. Combining resources and kids makes everyone stronger.”
—Adam Turner
“No, do not mix 7-8 and high schoolers. Not something to be messed with in this day in age. I didn’t like the impact it had on the kids in Northwestern.”
—Lawrence Grannan