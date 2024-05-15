Let there be Night: How light pollution harms migrating birds

Latest News
Fresh finds at artisan market
Those in search of the rare, the beautiful and the funky had several options in Salisbury on Saturday, May 11.
The Salisbury Handmade group of artisans had 21 vendors set up on the lawn in front of the White Hart Inn.
One newcomer to the group, Cheryl Markin, a graphic designer from Long Island by day, offered her “Upcycled Earrings,” made from bits of Super-8 movie film, floppy disk components, and 45 RPM record adapters.
One set, made from Schaefer beer bottle caps, stood out. The caps had a cork ring inside them.
Markin said she figured they were probably the only extant bottle caps of their kind anywhere.
She said the earrings started as a hobby and a fun gift for friends. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became a business.
Another newcomer, Sara Collazo Romay, who hails from Spain and currently operates out of Kingston, N.Y., offered colorful handwoven pillows, towel and placemats.
Romay said she has been in the artisan business for about four years. This is her first market season.
She has also worked as a fashion designer and for the TJ Maxx discount clothing chain.
A veteran of these shows, Roger McKee, had his wooden keepsake boxes for sale, along with cutting boards shaped like fish and his own nature-themed artworks.
“No canoes this time?” he was asked.
He shook his head, adjusted his kilt and attended to a curious customer.
Meanwhile at the Salisbury Marketplace building on Academy Street (TK Need to doublecheck that name), the proprietors of Montage Antiques in Millerton were having a big sale of recently arrived pieces.
Chloe Crofut-Brittingham said the sale was the contents of a 40-foot container full of items purchased recently in Europe.
Her parents, Dana and Fritz Rohn, are the people behind Montage. Mother and daughter huddled briefly over the fate of a large table before returning to chat about the antiques.
Dana Rohn said the impetus behind the sale, which they do several times per year, was simple.
“When you get a container, it’s a lot of stuff. We’ve got 6000 soiree feet in Millerton but…”
And the customers get a break on the prices.
Gary Dodson and I went to the Salmon River in Pulaski, N.Y. April 30 to May 1, to see if we could catch the tail end of the steelhead run and maybe annoy some smallmouth bass.
I’ve only been once before, 20 years ago, and I forgot that the name of the town is pronounced “Pulask-eye,” NOT “Pulask-ee.” Yes, this would come as news to the Polish general whose name adorns the landscape in at least 17 places in the U.S.
We stayed and fished the Douglaston Salmon Run, where we had a nice little house to ourselves.
We dined on successive evenings at the bar of the Tailwater Lodge in nearby Altmar, where I continued my study of the American cheeseburger platter. While I still maintain that the World’s Greatest Restaurant is Mizza’s in Lakeville and the runner-up is the Roscoe Diner, I can report that the best cheeseburger platter yet is at the Tailwater Lodge. At 18 smackers, it is also the most expensive, but only by a few bucks.
Gary said there was another, earthier option with excellent chow, but the last time he went there it was Lynyrd Skynyrd Karaoke Night, and the peril was too great to risk another visit. Personally, I thought it sounded amusing, and was willing to brave the peril, but Gary said no, it was too perilous.
Day One: After leaving Lakeville at 4 a.m. and driving to Gary’s in East Jewett, N.Y., arriving at 6 a.m., the result was predictable. I forgot several key items when transferring my gear to Gary’s truck.
This is called “Paging Dr. Boing-Boing.”
The doctor makes an appearance every time I (or you) forget something, or lose something, or some other issue of fishing logistics comes up.
Dr. Boing-Boing can and will strike at any moment. Eternal vigilance is the only answer.
We found a serviceable wading belt at Fat Nancy’s; the single biggest tackle shop I have ever seen. And it was only ten bucks.
Monday afternoon we fished down where the Salmon River widens out into an estuary before it segues into Lake Ontario. I caught the first of several smallmouth bass that were all roughly double the size of the biggest smallie I have ever pulled out of the Housatonic.
It doesn’t look so hot in the photo, a combination of giant net and moderate wide-angle lens. So I put the net over my extra-extra large head (I wear a 7 7/8 hat) and Gary took a photo for comparison.
Some necessary context: The stretch of river we were concerned with is only about seven miles or so, from the lake to the hatchery. DSR has 2.5 of those miles locked up; anglers pay a daily fee to fish there. There is also a lot of public access, which gets pretty nuts in the peak salmon and steelhead periods. This was the off-season.
Apart from a small population of resident rainbows, the river is home to migrating fish: two kinds of salmon, steelhead and smallies.
The salmonids are headed home. Home is the hatchery. I don’t know what the smallies are doing.
I had to throw pretty much everything I know about fishing out the window. For starters, almost everybody I saw was using a two-handed fly rod or a center pin rod. My nine-foot eight-weight single hand fly rod was an outlier.
Second, even though I was standing in the middle of some sort of hatch, the fish ignored the bugs as far as I could tell. What they wanted was something large and hairy. The initial smallie took a size 6 conehead olive Wooly Bugger with rubber legs, and Wednesday’s steelhead obligingly chomped on a black version of the same.
Tuesday morning began with a Boing-Boing moment, as I managed to sprain my left wrist trying to operate the shower controls. Such is the price of cleanliness.
That ruled out fooling around with the switch rod I brought along, to see if I could puzzle it out.
We fished all day Tuesday, except for a much-needed siesta mid-afternoon. All we encountered were smallies.
Wednesday morning neither one of us could face trudging the mile or so down to the estuary again, so instead we trudged a different mile or so upstream.
I got my steelhead on a different single hand rod, a 10 foot seven weight that fishes better with a number eight line. It was a floating line, with a short leader consisting of about four feet of butt section and two feet of 1X fluoro tippet.
With some coaching from Gary, I managed to land the thing without a net.
In fairness, the steelhead seemed a little out of it. It dove, it tugged, it jumped once. It went this way and that.
But that first smallie put up much more of a fuss. Probably because it hadn’t been milked at the hatchery and wasn’t stumbling back to the lake.
Three days in Western N.Y. state was a serious dose of America. Rolling back into Salisbury Wednesday afternoon was like entering a theme park — Disney’s “New Englandland” or something.
Back in New Englandland, after disposing of some work chores, I ambled over to the Blackberry on a sunny and almost hot afternoon and had a good time catching a bunch of normal, unexciting regular trout that eat bugs.
This was promising enough that I inveigled a friend to give it a shot the next day.
You know what’s coming.
She hopped out of her car, only to discover she had remembered her waders but forgotten her boots.
“Allow me to introduce you to Dr. Boing-Boing,” sez I.
Luckily she had a pair of muck boots, which did the trick.
And then, after observing small children training to be Jedi knights at a “Star Wars” activity, I made my way up to one of my secret brook trout streams and found that the winter’s incessant rains and subsequent high water had reconfigured the brook, mostly for the better. I landed several and tickled more wild char, most of them attacking a size 8 Stimulator that was bigger than their heads. Some less ambitious fish hit kebari soft-hackles and the always-reliable Bread and Butter nymph.
There was no sign of Dr. Boing-Boing.
The Litchfield Art Festival will take place at Lawrence Field in North Canaan Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival features painting, sculpture, mixed media, digital art, graphics, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, glass, leather, fiber/paper art, woodworks, metal, and jewelry by artists from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.
The Tasty Empanada food truck from Watertown will offer culinary options, and Homegrown Café will serve drinks and desserts from their stand under the pavilion. There will be a raffle as well. The festival is free and open to the public.
The Litchfield Art Festival, now branded as (LAF), their goal is to become the best outdoor juried fine art show in the region.
LAF is organized by The Voice of Art (TVOA), a nonprofit visual art organization founded in 2017 whose mission is “to integrate arts and cultural community-building activities for residents of the Litchfield community.”
Director/Artist-in-Residence Hannah Jung founded The Voice of Art in 2017. Born in South Korea, Jung came to the U.S. for graduate study after obtaining her BFA in Painting from Seoul National University in 2000.
Jung has been an exhibiting artist in Connecticut and has taught at Housatonic Community College, Albertus Magnus College, as well as public and private schools. Her work has been exhibited at the Promenade Gallery at the Bushnell (Hartford), the Korean Embassy (Washington D.C.), Vision Gallery (NYC), and The White Gallery (Lakeville).
She explained the organization’s growth and movement, “After two years of operating The Voice of Art Gallery & Studio in Cheshire, we moved to Litchfield in 2020 to be more closely connected to a community with a deep appreciation of the fine arts and artists.”
During the pandemic, TVOA started their annual outdoor fine art show to reach a wider and more diverse audience.
“The festival was not really planned until we realized that the pandemic would not go away. I needed to be connected to the community. I’ve been in the U.S. for 20 years, but never thought about doing a festival until that moment. In a way, the pandemic gave us a great opportunity, and it’s been quite successful. I’ve been able to get to know many professional artists from other states. There are many recurring artists, and we keep growing,” Jung said.
“By managing a gallery, I learned that you have to understand both sides, the artists and the community. You have to understand what the community enjoys and why they should support the arts. This kind of event really connects with the community,” she added.
When asked about the decision to hold the festival in Canaan this year, Jung said, “Canaan is great because Route 44 and 7 connect providing easy access to everybody. We have 100 artists and patrons coming from far away. We’ve been impressed by the great support from the Town of North Canaan. First Selectman Brian Ohler has been actively supportive of our needs as well as many business owners.”
Looking toward the future, TVOA is seeking to establish a permanent home in the Tri-State region. Their five-year plan is to secure a property where they can continue to grow through indoor and outdoor art shows as well as studio programs specifically tailored to the residents of this region.
“Through our programs such as art festivals, therapeutic art, workshops, master class series, artist residency programs, and summer camps, TVOA will offer entertaining, educational, and self-healing art experiences. Local arts are critical to everyone’s mental and spiritual well-being,” Jung said.
In addition, The Voice of Art offers classes, workshops, and health-related studio art programs for seniors during the day. TVOA is hoping their programs can serve as a second act for seniors.
“Canaan provides what we need, so we’re very happy to be here,” Jung said.
SHARON — A town-wide celebration of virtual completion of the project that expanded internet access throughout the town will be held on Friday, May 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Veterans’ Field.
The Sharon Connect Task Force and Comcast Xfinity are hosting the community party to celebrate that 270 previously unserved homes and businesses are now enjoying access to high-speed internet service, thanks to many volunteer hours over many months, the work of town officials and the generous professionalism of the Comcast Xfinity company.
There will be free refreshments in the form of brick-oven pizza baked on the spot and soft drinks served by Big Green Truck Pizza. And there will be games and recorded music to add to the festivities.
The Comcast company will bring a mobile showroom with customer service people ready to answer questions, demonstrate products and offer personalized tech help.