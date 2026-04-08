Letters to the Editor - April 9, 2026

In appreciation of Larry Power

Larry worked endlessly to build the Sharon Land Trust and saved so many beautiful acres that we all enjoy seeing everyday-The Twin Oaks being the centerpiece. He even found replacements for the original trees when these died.

The SLT would not be the wonderful organization that it is without his far reaching leadership getting it accredited and widely supported.

Anne Hepner

Sharon





Inhumanity has become endemic

The latest aggressions in both Iran and Lebanon demonstrate a lack of humanity.The opening salvo in the Iran war was the incineration of 175 girls at an elementary school in Teheran.This was followed by massive destruction of infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, police stations, bridges, and energy, electric and water facilities serving the general population.All of these are war crimes and result in the death and suffering of civilians.Think about how to preserve milk for babies without refrigeration.Or how to care for sick ones with a bombed hospital.

If that isn’t bad enough, we have to endure watching the self-styled Secretary of War spend day after day thumping his chest in bellicose ways about the annihilation of Iran, with no mercy, as if that’s a new military paradigm to be proud about.And of course, Trump has been doing the same, using hyperbole in everything he utters to scare Iran into risking total obliteration, a word he loves to use.Is total obliteration and destruction of a country what the good guys are supposed to do these days?

Israel is equally inhumane.They ordered one million Lebanese, 17% of the country’s population, to leave their homes within hours, and they were told that they may not return for “security” purposes.Now the Israelis are systematically blowing up their homes and villages so they have nothing to go back to even if they could return.These are not Hezbollah fighters’ lairs, but the homes and villages of ordinary Lebanese, including many Christians.

Seventeen percent of the US would be as if 59 million Americans were immediately told to leave their homes - forever.Those displaced people are like you and me, with elderly parents, children and grandchildren who now have nowhere to go but into the streets of other parts of their country.I have a friend who is lamenting that not only will he never be able to visit his family home and village again, but he will never be able to visit his parents’ graves, if they even continue to exist.

The latest demonstration of disregard for human life was the recent law passed by the Israeli Knesset calling for the hanging of any Palestinian convicted of terrorism.Note that almost 100% of Palestinians accused of this are found guilty, which indicates an absence of adequate due process by the military courts used in such cases.The Israelis are known to torture Palestinians to elicit a “confession” from them.Some Palestinians end up actually preferring death to continued torture, since there is no hope for them to receive relief from the pain and agony.

The inhumanity is bad enough.But the silence and apathy from most of the world is equally shocking.This is where we have arrived as a society.My fellow citizens, what do you have to say about it, and what are you going to do about it?

Lloyd Baroody

Lakeville