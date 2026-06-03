Letters to the Editor - June 4, 2026

Jam: Sad be leaving Sharon, excited for future

In October, after seventeen years of proudly serving the Sharon community, Jam Food Shop will be relocating to 19 Main Street, Salisbury, CT. This decision was not made lightly. Sharon has been our home and the heart of our business since its inception. For years, we have made attempts to gain clarity around our lease renewal at the Sharon Farm Market. Unfortunately, in the end, we were unable to reach an agreement with the market, leaving us with a short amount of time to find Jam a new home. Please know we will be fully operational in the Sharon Farm Market through the summer.

While we would have loved to continue operating in Sharon, limited time and few available retail spaces put us in quite the pickle! That being said, we are so excited to welcome you all to the new location this fall. We will be offering all the wonderful foods you’ve enjoyed over the years while also adding new menu items to our repertoire. Our team is working tirelessly to make this new standalone Jam the best experience possible for our loyal customers, who we value so much.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support. We look forward to continuing to serve the Northwest Corner community in our new home for years to come!

Lee Kennedy

Colin Kennedy

The Jam Team

Sharon





Music hath charms

As Secretary of the 501(c)3 not-for-profit known as “The Music Lab”, I’m compelled to extend gratitude and appreciation to Robin Roraback and The Lakeville Journal for their November 13, 2005 article on our entity.Their willingness to visit and report on a local business with their objective views is a testament to their longevity as a local periodical.While The Music Lab certainly serves as a weekly meeting space for local musicians to gather and perform, we also serve the community as a learning institution for lessons, rehearsals, and music theory.Our mission statement, “To teach, inspire, and promote music in our community” could easily add the suffix “and our world”, given the broad reach we now have using the internet and social media. Many of our repeat patrons boast decades in composing and performing.In fact, some of us are professional musicians in local bands.And why?It is said that “music hath charms to soothe a savage breast.” In short, we gather because we believe that there is real power in music to calm, heal, and have a relaxing or emotional impact on people.Have you ever felt this way about a song or band? This is why I volunteer my time toward the betterment of this organization. Additionally, we provide event support and entertainment for local organizations (i.e. Railroad Days, VFW events, St. Martin Of Tours, NECS, etc.). Given the challenges of our daily lives, what better remedy is there to unify us with a mutually beneficial goal for a few hours each week?This is also the crux of our mission.Like The Journal, we feel it’s important for the community to know of our existence, purpose, and future goals for our growth.We ask that any person with an interest in music come and visit us on any given Thursday evening or call to schedule a private tour to view our facility and equipment.Then, perhaps, one may realize that the sentiment of our mission statement emphasizes music’s power to inspire, move, and transform people.Many thanks to Sean Claydon for his efforts in maintaining his dream, to Mark Yard for creating the weekly acoustic night, and to Jason Tindall for his consistent loyalty in hosting that event.To all the other musicians that are too numerous to mention though you know who you are, your dedication and donations are most appreciated that breathe true life into The Music Lab.

Geoffrey Klish

North Canaan





Housing: ‘One voice should not hold such sway’

Is there a reason that the author of the letter to the editor “Falls Village should not retreat on affordable housing” has signed his letter Lyman Whelan, Litchfield as opposed to Bob Whelan, President of the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Connecticut?

There are a few errors that in his capacity as Board Chair and long time employee of Habitat he might be aware. The most important correction is that Falls Village Housing Trust has another better affordable housing project which has been generously supported by the CT Department of Housing (DOH), the rehabilitation of two structures on Prospect and Miner Streets in downtown Falls Village. There is ample room there for expansion. It’s on town water.

The River Road project has been twice rejected for funding by CT DOH.

Might I echo Lyman Bob’s own words, one voice should not hold such sway over so critical an issue as the providing of affordable housing! The meeting room could have been packed with an enormous chorus of sensible Falls Villagers in agreement that our Wild and Scenic River Road is not the appropriate location for a high density subsidized housing development. We want our development downtown, in our back yard, if you will, where our POCD directs, and where Prospect and Miner Streets are located.

Alas small turnout for these meetings seems to be a challenge for the village but surely does not reflect the care and concern of the towns folk. ‘Tis more the channel of communication.

D. Catherine Reville

New York City





Celebrating the Sewing and Mending Team at the Fix-It Pop-Up Event

The Fix-It Pop-Up event in Salisbury was a tremendous success. Local experts generously helped customers repair a wide range of items, creating a welcoming and resourceful atmosphere throughout the event.

My mother, Liudmila, and I are especially grateful to the volunteers at the Sewing and Mending table—Angela Lomanto, Barb Reeves, and Pat Palmer. Their kindness, efficiency, and creativity stood out. It was remarkable to see them help customers with such care, whether that meant matching the right thread color, choosing the right size of a cut, or simply offering thoughtful, attentive service.

Thank you Congregational Church of Salisbury and Scoville Library for organizing this event. We hope for more events like this in the future.

Natalia Smirnova

Liudmila Smirnova

Salisbury