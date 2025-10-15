Letters to the Editor - October 16, 2025

Come to the Cornwall Fire open house

Everyone is invited to the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department’s OPEN HOUSE from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday October 19th.

This festive event will take place at the Fire House (289 Sharon Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall). There will be a “Kids Zone” of games and activities, equipment and safety information, tour of the fire house and a chance to meet your fire and ambulance volunteers. Other highlights include a visit from the LIFESTAR helicopter (weather permitting) and lunch provided by The Cornwall Association. CVFD’s New Fire Trucks Campaign will be explained. You’ll see examples of the two new trucks CVFD is hoping to purchase courtesy of the Sharon and Falls Village volunteer fire departments. All ages are welcome to this free event.

Dick Sears

CVFD President

Cornwall





Gratitude to 21st Century Fund for athletic grant

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the 21st Century Fund for Housatonic Valley Regional High School for awarding me a Region 1 Athletic Fund grant. This grant made it possible for me to participate in the summer rowing session at Litchfield Hills Rowing Club. One of the highlights of my season was the Philadelphia Youth Regatta in July, where both my U17 Mixed Double and U17 Women’s Quad placed first, earning two gold metals. I also competed in the Women’s Varsity Squad, a boat composed entirely of freshmen racing against athletes heading into college, and finished with a second-place result. This challenge pushed me to race with determination and confidence.

The Fund’s continued support of HVRHS student athletes makes a meaningful difference by encouraging us to pursue our goals beyond the classroom and to stay connected to our community.

I’m truly honored to have been selected as a recipient, and I want to thank the board members and all who contribute to the Fund for investing in the future of local students.

Thank you again for the Fund’s support and commitment to Housatonic students.

Alison McCarron

Kent





Vote for Kiefer

I’m writing to support Kitty Keifer for Selectman in Salisbury.Kitty is currently in that role and I propose we re-elect her.

Kitty is very effective and hard working.She is authentic, open, focused on the town.

We are lucky to have her as a public servant.

VOTE FOR KITTY KIEFER!

Janet André Block

Salisbury





The people want democracy, not dictatorship …

Dear Mr. President,

The people want:

Their democracy, not your dictatorship;

George Washington on the commemorative coin for the 250th anniversary, not you;

A President of all fifty states and all Americans, not just red states and maga republicans;

Funded and trained local police, not Federal troops in training on the streets;

Deportation of convicted criminals, not squads of ICE goons running amok;

Prosecution for actual current crimes, not retribution for past political disagreement;

Compromise, not partisan victory or defeat;

Decency, sympathy, compassion and empathy, not raw meanness and sadism;

Health care for all, not tax breaks for the rich;

Prompt government reports, not poor excuses;

A military loyal to the Constitution, not to you;

Clean and funny humor, not distasteful bigotry and misogyny;

Qualified and independent government officials, not intimidated disciples;

Consistent basic honesty, not a series of lies;

A Commander in Chief as fit as his generals and admirals, not an overweight goofer;

Deescalation, not provocation;

Soldiers who serve with honor, not crafty draft dodgers;

Free and independent judges, lawyers, universities, and journalists, not your puppets;

A sound United States Dollar, not speculative crypto currency;

Fair trade, not tariff yoyo;

Public health policy based on science, not whimsy;

A government at work, not off;

Loyalty to our allies, not disregard of our international obligations;

Disbursement of appropriated funds, not impoundment, and above all;

Understanding and adhering to the Constitution and the rule of law, not ignorance and disregard.

G. A. Mudge

Sharon





Community goes above

Let me tell you what a great town we live in. During the first day of the Fall Festival I was volunteering at the Friends of the Library book sale. After my shift was over I went to Herrington’s to pick up a few things. Then to Lakeville Wine and Spirits for some wine and spirits, and then to LaBonne’s. Somewhere during my travels I lost my wedding ring which represented forty years of happiness. Needless to say I was upset and contacted the various locations to ask them to search for this very important symbol of my life. My wife and I retraced my footsteps. Nothing at the library. Nothing at Herrington’s. Nothing at Lakeville Wine, but LaBonne’s had the ring. A young man had found it and brought it to management.

All four organizations had their personnel search for my ring. At Herrington’s, two of the employees went to our car while I was inside searching and consoled my wife. How sweet and thoughtful is that?

That is the kind of town we live in… people who are concerned for others and who will go out of their way to help. I have my ring but I have something even more valuable in the people who share my life day to day. Is there anything better?

Macey Levin

Taconic





‘All politics is local’

It’s as true now as it was when Tip O’Neill was Speaker of the House 40 years ago. To serve their constituents best local candidates should concentrate on local issues. That’s not to say we shouldn’t be concerned about national political issues, but Salisbury Selectmen have to deal with our local problems.

Don Mayland recognizes the important problems we face in the Town of Salisbury. He knows we must have more affordable housing that is compatible with our town’s character and zoning laws. Big city politicians will try again to pass a law to override our local zoning ordinances. We must beat them to it and make our town attractive to the younger people who work in local businesses, join local service organizations and maintain our fire and ambulance services.

Don Mayland has been president of the Lake Wononscopomuc Association. He is keenly aware of the threat that the vicious weed Hydrilla poses to our beautiful lakes. Don has the experience to know what our local issues are and how to deal with them.

Don Mayland served on The Board of Finance of the Town of Salisbury for 24 years. Don has served 3 terms on the Board of Selectmen of the Town of Salisbury. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Litchfield Bancorp for 26 years. He has years of service on the Water Pollution Control Authority, the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation and the Marketplace of Salisbury.

We need Don Mayland back of the Board of Selectmen to deal with the issues of the Town of Salisbury.

Bill Littauer

Lakeville





Ohler will bring positive changes

With the upcoming election in North Canaan, I would like to voice why I support the re-election of Brian Ohler as First Selectman.

I have known Brian for most of his life and have watched as he served first our nation, then our local area at a state level, to then become the leader of the town he has proudly called home. During the last two years I have watched him tackle budgets, residential grievances, difficult situations, and a host of other items I wouldn’t take on for anything. And he has done it with grace and dignity.He has been empathetic and respectful, supportive and encouraging. So many times, I know I would have thrown in the towel, but he just goes on with that quiet, dignified air. He has (along with others) been able to bring about significant changes to the town of North Canaan. Some changes were in the works when he was first elected, while others were done during this tenure. He has made a difference.

I know change is difficult and the town of North Canaan has gone through a number of changes over the last two years. But change is the essence of life. Roald Dahl wrote “Somewhere inside of all of us is the power to change the world.”Brian has changed our little part of the world, which, although not always fully appreciated, was necessary. I have no doubt that when re-elected he will continue to bring about positive changes to the Town of North Canaan.

Do I stand by Brian Ohler because I have known him for too many years to count? Maybe that is part of it. But more so I support Brian Ohler because he has the knowledge, the grace, the humility and the perseverance to continue to positively shape the Town of North Canaan.

Ayrslea Odell

North Canaan





There are solutions to ‘serious threats’

Full Disclosure: When first in New York City as a young Republican I stuffed envelopes and rang door bells for Nelson Rockefeller and Jacob Javits. On 9/26/2000, I changed my voter registration to “Unaffiliated.”Recently I received a “Dear Friend” letter from the Salisbury Republican Town Committee that highlights “serious threats.” One perceived threat is from “big city politicians” who wish to override our zoning laws and build “welfare housing”, which the letter writers say will affect our property values. Those who study propaganda would have fun with this clearly fallacious scare scenario. But it is not funny when these writers underestimate how important it is for our town to find more affordable housing close to Salisbury businesses. Another stated threat relates to Hydrilla in our lakes and ponds. This is not news. Efforts to eliminate this invasion are underway, and the Republican Town Committee fails to suggest any improved techniques or approaches to this costly problem. The third “threat” is the danger of walking on state roads. Again no solution is offered.Perhaps those walking or running on heavily trafficked state roads could be encouraged to make use of the town’s recreational facilities or walk on less trafficked local roads.

The letter ends by extolling Republican candidates who “are working on these problems” while Democrats are focused on Washington and by implication neglecting matters locally. If these are the big “serious threats” we face, perhaps, like the democrats, the Town Committee should reflect on what is happening in Washington where some perceive existential threats to democracy.

Philip V. Oppenheimer

Lakeville





Salisbury benefits from Democrats

Salisbury continues to be one of the best run towns in CT. The quality of life here is high with excellent town services and schools that attract a wealth of talented, community-minded people. Some step right up to volunteer for the elected and appointed positions that keep the town running smoothly and efficiently with the lowest mil rate in the state. People like Cori Daggett (Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate) and Jen Ventimilia (Planning and Zoning Alternate)

There are fifteen seats open to Democrats this year and the Democratic Town Committee has excellent candidates for each one. At the top of the ticket is Curtis Rand as First Selectman. His leadership has seen the town through many challenges and improvements. We look forward to another two years of the same as he continues working on solid waste, modernizing and maintaining infrastructure, supporting the various groups that are building affordable housing, protecting our natural environment, and taking care of citizens of all ages.

For Second Selectman we have Barrett Prinz. He has served for nine-years on Salisbury Central Board of Education and is an active member of the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Squad. Barrett also serves on the board of Salisbury Family Services. He’s an accomplished attorney with experience in private practice but more recently with international Non-Governmental Organizations helping smallholder farmers across East Africa and helping US and foreign governments strengthen their public health systems. I’m not making this up!

A newcomer to elected office but not to Salisbury and community service, we have first-time candidate Lauren Brown for Board of Education. She currently serves as the Executive Director of the SOAR program following seven years of teaching third grade at Indian Mountain School. Lauren is also an active volunteer with Project Sage.

Space is limited here so look for the rest of our slate in ads here in The Lakeville Journal and from soon-to-be-sent mailers. If you cannot wait to see who these hard working incumbents are, go to our website at salisburydemocrats.com.

See you on Nov. 4.

Al Ginouves

Chairman, Salisbury DTC

Salisbury