Letters to the Editor - October 2, 2025

National issues are local ones, too

Years after Tip O’Neill coined that “all politics is local,” President Joe Biden wrote that “all politics is personal.” In a recent letter to the editor in The Lakeville Journal, Tom Morrison claimed that “The hot button issues that consume so much television, print and social media attention are not the least bit relevant to the upcoming local election.” However, regardless of the candidates or party – national issues are local.

In small towns like the ones we all reside in, politics are indisputably personal.For most of us, when the Governor of Connecticut makes a decision, we don’t have the opportunity to send a personal text or message letting him know our opinion. However, when the First Selectman of my town makes a decision, I can pick up the phone or send an email and expect them to directly respond. Further, leaders of our towns are locals, even friends or family. For example, when I received a fellowship last year, Brian Ohler sent me a personal card congratulating me — not just as the First Selectman but as a local member of my community.

There is not a high likelihood that the President will call a First Selectman of one of our towns and make certain demands. However, if the Department of Education inexplicably decides that Beloved by Toni Morrison is too “racey” or that the high school cannot support non-native English speakers anymore, will town leadership roll over or will they be willing to stand up for the constitutional rights that are being infringed upon more and more every day?

To be clear, it is unfair to consider all Republicans members of the MAGA movement. However, as political parties hold certain beliefs, association with that party implies an individual aligns with those beliefs. Namely, registered Republicans have tended to lean into removing funding for special education programs whereas registered Democrats trend towards providing more funding for inclusive education.

Because Connecticut is a small state, and our towns are quaint, some might think that we are not a target. According to CT’s Office of the Attorney General, only on September 25 did Connecticut win a lawsuit against the Trump Administration that prohibits illegal coercion of threatening to withhold billions of dollars of funding for emergency preparedness, cybersecurity threats, wildfires — and mass shootings — if the state does not allow ICE activities in our towns. As a registered Independent, it is about the party, not just about the candidate — especially in local politics.

Joey Brennan

Vote for Mayland as selectman



I joined the board of directors of Litchfield Bancorp in 1994. Don Mayland was the chairman of the board at the time. I had the pleasure of working with Don for a total of 22 years. My recommendation for Don to the position of selectman for the Town of Salisbury is based on the many years we worked together as bank directors and the friendship that has developed between us.

Don approached his job on the board very seriously and always gave it his best effort at making the right decisions. Regardless of the issue, he was sure to get all the facts regarding what needed to be voted on by the board before we convened for a vote. His assessment of the issues and plans that came before the board always took into consideration the needs of all parties involved. He was fair to all and sensitive to any personal concerns that may arise.

I oversaw the audit committee and the internal audit function in the bank. Don’s leadership over the years always gave me confidence that our board and the bank itself was in good hands. The town of Salisbury would benefit greatly to having Don Mayland serve as a selectman.

Paul Ramunni

Brian Ohler has clearly earned a second term

Politics can obviously be a very dicey and divisive topic for most Americans. Thankfully, we live in town where for the most part, we all tend to agree on what is most important for North Canaan to really thrive.

The past two years in town have been transformational, and I am not the only one who has said this on a regular basis. Our transfer station has been completely redesigned and is now saving tens of thousands of dollars per year due to the clear operational changes that were long overdue. As a career first responder who works out of town, I have never felt so informed and connected due to the efforts that have been made to ensure all board and commission meetings are on live stream and archived for later viewing.

As someone who has raised two children, who are now young adults, I also see the strides that have been made to keep North Canaan one of the few remaining options for young people to live, be employed, and have a stable future. All these positive changes, and so many more, have taken place once Brian Ohler was elected First Selectman just two short years ago. Never has our town looked so amazing, from our beautification to our obvious road improvements.

It is also worth noting that these drastic improvements were completed while still operating two years’ worth of strict budgets. The only budgets in the Northwest Corner that were reduced and managed without error simply because of Brian’s extensive knowledge, competence, and ability to lead any modern-day organization.

As a retired Air Force Veteran, I thank Brian for his unwavering commitment to the veteran community and for the partnerships he created to ensure that our local war monuments were preserved for the next generations, and of course for his tireless advocacy for his fellow comrades. When I think of our three Air Force values, Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do, I for one can easily place Brian in every single one of those categories.

Brian Ohler is more than deserving of a second term. He has steered our ship in a way that anyone can value and appreciate; with his professionalism, integrity, compassion, excellence, and a clear vision. If Brian can accomplish this much in just two short years, imagine where we can be if he is reelected for an additional two years. Please join me in reelecting for Brian Ohler for First Selectman!

Derrick Caranci

U.S Air Force (Ret)

Reelecting Brian Ohler is best for our future

I am a Democrat, a proud Registered Democrat. I am also a 30+ year resident in the town of North Canaan. This editorial isn’t intended to tell anyone how to vote.

I don’t believe in the concept of following party lines. Please don’t just vote red or blue because you feel you are supposed to. Don’t ask your neighbor or coworker who they are voting for. Take the time to do the research, listen to the candidates, and make a decision based on credibility, and the potential to continue to take this town to a better place. This town’s future depends on it; I depend on it. On details and vision alone, the contrast between the two candidates is evident.

So, I encourage you to take the time to look at their respective websites. I want what is best for my town, and that is why I think Brian Ohler should be reelected as First Selectman. As I look at the two candidates I see a proven leader, a highly knowledgeable and experienced businessman, and someone who continues to keep the residents informed on daily basis.

His unwavering commitment to our town makes this an easy decision to reelect Brian Ohler. Look at his indisputable track record, his impressive accomplishments, and look at the professionalism he displays each and every day. Brian Ohler’s main drive is to serve, and to serve us. Something that is more rare than common these days. I also look at his enthusiasm towards the future. I attend the meetings, and I listen to what the Board of Selectmen have to say, how they present themselves, and how they plan to get things done. My hope is that each of us do the same.Thank you for your time.

Gary Rovelto

Becket for Assessment Appeals

Knowing Peter Becket personally and professionally for over 30 years, I have come to appreciate and admire his service to our community. Peter’s commitment to detail, large and small, make him an ideal candidate to serve on our Board of Assessment Appeals.

On a personal note, as a father of six and soon to be grandfather of six, I think it is fair to say (with a smile) Peter has developed the ability to assess and respond to appeals!

Peter’s professionalism is noted as owner of Becket Business Appraisals. It was through this business association that we first met and interacted on a professional basis. He displays careful analysis to every nuance. These are the qualities that will benefit you, me and the Town of Salisbury as he serves on the Board of Assessment Appeals. I recommend to you a long-time resident of Town of Salisbury, Peter Becket for Board of Assessment Appeals.

Marie Barnum

Taconic