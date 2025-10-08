Letters to the Editor - October 9, 2025

Sorrow and gratitude for David Bayersdorfer

The 21st Century Fund for HVRHS Board of Directors would like to publicly express our sorrow at the recent passing of our board chairman, David Bayersdorfer, and to acknowledge his many years of service to the children of our community.

For 33 years, David was dedicated to the students at HVRHS. What is remarkable about David was his longtime commitment to the belief that Housatonic was a great place for our students. And he would know. He was a Housy teacher and a Housy parent first and foremost; then he became the athletic Director, then the Vice Principal and later served as an interim Principal.

But he did not stop there. After his retirement, his dedication to the students continued. Wishing to continue playing a role in education, he accepted an invitation to join the Board of Directors of The 21st Century Fund for HVRHS, a foundation dedicated to enriching the educational experience of our students. David invested a great deal of his life in serving our very special institution. He was so proud. He witnessed firsthand, in all of his roles, thespecial place it is.

His role as the 21st Century Fund’s Chairman often included official duties. At our public events, Dave’s enthusiastic welcome to the visitors always reflectedhis pride in the accomplishments of ourstudents. David was delighted to watch them sharing their projects with the guests.And the students appreciated his interest in them.

When the FFA ( frequent grant recipients) sent a donation to the 21st Century Fund in memory of David, their treasurer noted that “Mr. Bayersdofer was atrue advocate for agricultural education.”

For 12 years, Dave inspired us to offer wonderful opportunities to inspire future generations. Therefore, inhis memory, we have decided to create The DavidBayersdorfer Career Lecture Series, with the hope that we can continue his efforts to help students reach for the future.

On behalf of The 21st Century Fund for HVRHS,

Carol Schulz

a current board member

Roberta Willis

a founding member





Thank you for East Mountain House

The Lakeville Journal’s Local Matter/Health featured and welcomed The East Mountain House to our community.

It is a beacon to many near and far. It is a respite from the stressful responsibilities involved in end-of-life care.

Our community is opening doors to new residents and offering a dignified departure for those leaving us as well.

Thank you to Craig Davis and Keavy Bedell for bringing this to fruition.

Linda Robertson

Lakeville





Mayland the best choice for Selectman

Tuesday, November 4th is Election Day.Don Mayland will be on the ballot seeking the office of Selectman for the Town of Salisbury. For many, his name is a familiar one. He has been a part of our community’s fabric for over 50 years.

Don was an economics teacher at The Hotchkiss School, a member and Chairman of Litchfield Bancorp, and served almost a quarter century on the Salisbury Board of Finance.There is no doubt that he has financial experience.

His qualifications to serve our Salisbury community doesn’t stop there.He has been a member and is currently the President of the Board of SVAS, and also serves as Chairman of the Salisbury Water Pollution Control Authority.He has volunteered his time and energy in a variety of other organizations over the years such as the NWCT Community Foundation, the Board of Sharon Hospital, the Board of Sharon Audubon Center and the Lake Wononscopomuc Association.

Don continued his dedication to this community by serving three terms as Salisbury Selectmen.He sought a fourth term in 2023 only to lose the race by two votes.Your vote in this November election can help him return to that position.

He understands the challenges of this community – affordable housing, preservation of open land, protection of water quality in our lakes, ponds, and wetland area, and finding a balanced, sensible approach to future town development. Don has a trusted reputation for reaching across the aisle to work with town officials regardless of party affiliation.

Hard-working, dedicated and caring about this community… that is the Don Mayland I know.My vote will go to Don.I hope you will join me by voting for him as well.

Harriet Weiss

Salisbury





Becket has experience, dedication

I wholeheartedly recommend Peter Becket for the Board of Assessment Appeals.

A long time resident of Salisbury/Lakeville, Peter has been devoted to community service for our town that he loves.

Peter has served as President of Salisbury Youth Hockey for two seasons, currently serves on the local Board of Education, and was a member of both the Fire House Building Committee and the Transfer Station Recycling Committee.

His professional experience as a bank officer, business appraiser, real estate salesman, and home repairman uniquely qualify him to serve on the Board of Assessment Appeals. Peter previously served on the Board of Assessment Appeals from 2011-2016.

We are so fortunate to have someone of Peter’s expertise, experience, and proven commitment to our town, so next month please vote for him.

Newt Schoenly

Salisbury





Kitty Kiefer has all the qualifications for Salisbury

I am writing in support of Katherine “Kitty” Kiefer for Selectman in our Township.

Raised in the shadow of Mt. Riga, Kitty has all the qualifications to help move our town government forward.

A lawyer, former town select person, grandmother, Kitty understands our town’s history and where it needs to go for the future. Involved, open and approachable, she represents a much needed, “fresh” approach. Not ‘anchored’ in the past, She will not reside in Town Hall but will be “out there” fashioning a path forward. Get to know Kitty, vote for Kitty, support Kitty. She is the candidate for this time. She understands where the Town needs to go.

Ward Belcher

Lakeville





Becket qualified with a sense of humor

If you read the notes about Peter Becket in the previous Lakeville Journal, you will already know that Peter is highly qualified to run for local office in the coming election, right here in the Town of Salisbury.

Peter is a man you can count on. His past and present responsibilities make him uniquely qualified for a seat on the board of Assessment Appeals.

When working in New York City, Peter was a bank officer and business appraiser. Later he served as a real estate and home manager.His unique background all leads to the fact that Peter is a natural to serve on our town board of assessment appeals.

In addition, Peter has a great sense of humor. It is stimulating to attend a meeting with him, because he is never dull. Vote for Peter, it will do you and the town of Salisbury a lot of good.

Mieke Armstrong,

Salisbury