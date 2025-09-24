Letters to the Editor - September 25, 2025

Endorsing Mayland for Selectman

I have lived my entire life inthe Northwest corner. In 1992, I purchased my home in Lakeville.I served 8 years on the Board of Education, 2 years as a selectman, and on several other town committees. Currently, I serve on the Building Committee for HVRHS and am in my second term on the Planning and Zoning Commission. As a long-time resident, I have a strong investment in the continued financial strength and community values that Salisbury has been built upon.

I am writing to share my perspective on Don Mayland’s record of service and the qualities I have personally observed in his work for our town.

Don has been part of our community since 1973. He was a dynamic Economics teacher at The Hotchkiss School, bringing real-world experience into the classroom. His deep background in economics carried into his civic life—he served for 41 years on the board of Litchfield Bancorp, including 26 years as Chairman, and gave 24 years of service on the Salisbury Board of Finance. Beyond financial leadership, Don has been an active volunteer in public safety, serving with Salisbury Ambulance for many years. He currently serves as Chairman of the Salisbury Water Pollution Control Authority. Don also served with distinction for three terms as Salisbury Selectman.

Don is someone who has never shied away from working for Salisbury or its residents. His dedication, willingness to collaborate, and managerial skills exemplify the qualities we should expect in our town’s leadership. His lifelong commitment has been driven by care for Salisbury and its people, guided by discipline, structure, and attention to detail—qualities that define his reputation.

I am endorsing Don Mayland for Selectman because he is dedicated, hardworking, knowledgeable, and deeply caring. I know he will always put Salisbury and its residents first, without question.

Bob Riva

Becket for appeals board

It is my pleasure to recommend the candidacy of Peter Becket to the Board of Assessment Appeals.

Peter has contributed to the Salisbury/Lakeville community in myriad ways:

He was President of Salisbury Youth Hockey for two seasons, served on the Board of Education, the Fire House Building Committee and the Transfer Station Recycling Committee. These activities show his interest in the community and also indicate his commitment.

His professional experience is varied and impressive: a bank officer in New York City, business appraiser, real estate salesman and home repair company owner.

On a personal note, Peter is intelligent, witty and capable, with an excellent and engaging sense of humor.

I recommend him for election to the Board of Assessment Appeals unreservedly.

Maureen Scannell Bateman

Being responsible on public health

In 1980 the World Health Organization succeeded in eliminating smallpox worldwide. Pakistan was the last country to be vaccinated; they needed to vaccinate 70% of the population to eliminate the disease. It was the first time in history a disease which had scarred and killed people for centuries was exterminated worldwide.

When all school children were given the measles vaccine, the disease disappeared in the United States. It was only after some parents decided not to vaccinate their children that the disease re-emerged and spread rapidly through the youthful population.Sadly, there have even been deaths from children getting the measles.

From March 2020 to January 2023, U.S. deaths from COVID accumulated to more than one million Americans. The creation of the COVID vaccine in 2020 helped reduce the number of patients needing to be hospitalized as well as the number of people getting pneumonia from COVID and long COVID.

But this year, Robert Kennedy, Secretary of Health and Human Services, announced the new COVID-19 vaccine will only be available to people over 65 years old and to very young children. Older school children and busy working adults will have to get a prescription from a doctor to get a vaccine covered by their health insurance.Such policy is misguided if we want to contain the spread of COVID.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced that her state will be the first state to make sure insurance will cover all vaccines including COVID and influenza shots for all Massachusetts citizens. She is also putting $400,000 in state and private funds for medical research to keep scientists from leaving the state and to advance medical research.In contrast to Kennedy’s positions, these are smart policies that benefit everyone in Massachusetts.

HHS Secretary Kennedy is neither a doctor nor a health specialist. His unscientific policies, once enacted nationwide, will mean less protection from disease in the general population, which will put many Americans at risk for serious illness.

Lizbeth Piel

Recalling Housy’s football team in 1953

I enjoyed your Sept. 18 Front page article on Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s football players, and it took me back 72 years (1953) to our school’s first eleven man team.

Fifteen boys — none of whom had played at that level before — along with a very determined coach, entered the competitive arena; six games later, we exited, undefeated!

A midseason victory over New Canaan H.S., a top 5 ranked CT team, and a final late October game in the rain, at Pine Bush, N.Y., put us in our school’s record book!

It’s great to see that those boys, whom you mentioned, truly enjoy the sport and are still playing with unabated enthusiasm.

Peter Smith ’54

