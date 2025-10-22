a view from the edge

Life On Mars?

Across most of the space scientific community, the realization has solidified that there is life out there, meaning other than just on Earth. Sounds obvious but until the past 10 years there has been no hint of proof, just hypothesis.

All the Moon dust and rocks the Apollo program brought back showed no traces of life. Since then, probes, especially to the southern polar regions of the Moon, have shown the presence of water but no bio signatures.But last summer, NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover drilled into the mudstone and there was a dramatic upturn in probability we’re about to receive actual proof of life existing on another planet. “This finding… is the closest we’ve actually come to discovering ancient life on Mars,” said Nicky Fox, NASA Associate Administrator. He went on “…everything we know about life on Earth, this is the kind of signature we would see that was made by something biological. In this case, it’s kind of the equivalent of seeing leftovers from a meal, and maybe that meal had been excreted by a microbe. That’s what we’re seeing in this sample.”

Are they going to bring back a sample for ground-based testing? The project director for the Perseverance project, Katie Stack Morgan explained, “we’re pretty close to the limits of what the rover can do on the surface… That was by design, since the payload of the Mars Perseverance rover was selected with a sample return in mind.” Then we’ll know, is the goal here, to bring back samples.

But this Administration has just proposed cutting the Mars rover programs by more than 50%, taking a sample return mission off the table for now. It’s an expensive mission, to return samples to Earth. Yes, there’s the technology which we have not proved yet: a robot to land on mars, collect the samples, blast back into Mars orbit, transfer to a waiting spaceship to return in maybe a year to Earth. Or perhaps wait for some humans to land on Mars?

It is worth remembering at this point a medical necessity of the Apollo landings’ programs: Biohazard prevention. Every capsule, piece of clothing, instrument, and the astronauts themselves, on return to Earth from their Moon missions stayed in quarantine for 30 days. During that time, every medical, sterile, procedure was followed while dust, clothing, blood samples, and all bodily fluids were tested every day. The worry then was that a single unknown bacteria or virus – and therefore pathogens for which life on Earth have no resistance – could terminate all or a great deal of life on our planet. And that risk still exists today for all space exploration.

One way missions, like the Mars Perseverance, pose no threat as a portable lab on a distant planet. It is only bringing something alien back here that could pose a threat. This is not a USA-only issue, it is a global, all humanity, issue. And until all of humanity can be 100% sure that all that the international space programs are prepared, budgeted, andscientifically sure, no one, nothing, should be returned to Earth. There is a safe way forward, but no single country’s space program nor any commercial entities should not be allowed to recklessly proceed with ambitious goals devoid of security for this potential risk to everything for everyone.

Peter Riva, a former resident of Amenia Union, New York, now lives in Gila, New Mexico.

a view from the edge
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Keep ReadingShow less

School spirit on the rise at Housy

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming
The poster promoting the Homecoming dance boasted the event would feature dancing, games and a bonfire. Reactions to the planned move outside were mixed, with some students excited about the changes and others expressing a desire for tradition.
Provided

The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.

Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Housy takes on Halloween

Housy takes on Halloween
Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.

The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
community