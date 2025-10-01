Do-It-Yourself economic downturn

Latest News
If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.
Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.
The hospice benefit is available in a patient’s home, a nursing facility, an assisted living community or an inpatient hospice center. Patients can continue receiving hospice as long as they remain eligible, and they may stop hospice care at any time if they choose to pursue curative treatment again.
The Hudson Valley Hospice in Poughkeepsie (phone: 845-485-2272) covers all of Dutchess County including the northeast corner. Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Litchfield County provides care in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut (Phone: 860-379-8561, Winsted office). In addition, your doctor or nursing facility may recommend private hospice services, which are also available at no cost.
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND
Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.
“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
Originally from Rhinebeck, the purchase of her new home and business at 40 Gay Street was serendipitous. “We moved here in the height of COVID,” said Wing. “We didn’t have housing worked out, and by some miracle, we got this house.” The building, formerly a doctor’s office, seemed meant to be.
A graduate of naturopathic school in Seattle, Wing brings extensive experience to her practice. She primarily treats endocrine disorders, digestive issues, and autoimmune conditions, with a particular focus on reducing inflammation and improving overall health.
“New patient appointments are anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours,” said Wing. “We go through a full health history and there’s a lot of time for education around how certain things in the body are connected. For example, why your gut problems could be connected to your eczema, or how gut problems can also end up with some hormone dysregulation.”
The clinic offers unique services, including quarterly CT thermography imaging and constitutional hydrotherapy, which every new patient receives for free. “It helps calm the nervous system and helps with detoxification,” Wing explained. “This treatment has been shown to increase white blood cell count for several hours afterwards.”
Wing is accepting new patients and the wait time for an appointment is generally less than two weeks. “I’m personally pretty committed to trying to be as accessible as possible,” she said. “I try to be really good about responding to messages. That old kind of country doctor feel is kind of what I have in mind.”
“I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.”
— Lolly Schroeder
Lolly Schroeder, a self-described member of the “caregiving mafia,” describes elder care as nothing short of a profound calling of compassion. Growing up on her family’s farm, Silamar in Millerton, Lolly discovered her unique talent for caregiving almost by accident, starting with her friend John Masters’ mother, Polly Jo.
“Her doctor gave her two years to live,” Lolly recalled. “She ended up living seven years. What a hilarious ride.” Polly Jo, a writer for the Roe Jan Independent and active in the Democratic Party, left an indelible mark on Lolly. Her approach to caregiving is deeply intuitive, drawing from her background in gardening and a Buddhist-inspired perspective on life and death.
“When you watch someone losing their ability to live life the way they’re used to, there’s a freedom in it,” she explained. “I realize now that I don’t see old age, sickness, and death as something to fear.” Her specialty is working with dementia patients, an area she approaches with remarkable humor and compassion. “I have to confess, I have a blast with dementia,” she said. “I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.” This approach allows her to create meaningful connections with her clients.
Currently managing four caregiving cases, Lolly maintains a diverse income stream by continuing her gardening business. She sees her work as part of the “Berkshire Shuffle,” maintaining multiple skills in a rural community. “At the end of the day, it’s about observing and tracking what matters,” she noted, describing her meticulous approach to tracking patient care through detailed graphs of food, fluids, and medical output. For Lolly, caregiving gives her a deeper appreciation for life, with all of its difficulties and all of its beauty.
“The relationship goes on,” she said, reflecting on the lasting impact of her work with clients. “There’s something beautiful about witnessing someone’s final chapter.”
Support across Region One: HYSB
The Housatonic Youth Services Bureau, with offices on the campus of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, provides a wide range of services and programs to all students living in Region One.
In a phone interview Sept. 10, in response to a query about getting a photo of the entire staff, HYSB Executive Director Kelly Parker said that would be difficult to arrange because most of the time the HYSB staff are out at the six K-8 schools or the high school.
HYSB has a total of eight staffers: three full-time clinicians, one part-time art therapist, one part-time prevention coordinator, a finance employee (part-time), an office administrator (part-time) and Parker (full-time).
The clinical staff deals with mental health and behavioral issues such as anxiety and depression, school-based issues such as fighting, and problems students may encounter following a divorce or a death of a parent.
Parker said HYSB typically does not get involved in substance abuse issues, but will make a referral. HYSB works with the McCall Behavioral Health Network on substance abuse matters, thanks to a federal grant.
HYSB also works with the State Police (Troop B) under the aegis of the Juvenile Review Board.
Taylor Rousseau with State Police troopers from Troop B. HYSB works with Troop B on a juvenile diversion program.Patrick L. Sullivan
“It’s a diversion program,” Parker said, aimed at addressing problematic behavior before it gets to court.
Parker said the caseload as of Sept. 10 was 45 students. “That’s typical for the back-to-school period. We’ll probably get 30 referrals in the next couple of weeks.”
The average caseload is 90 clients. If the count gets up to 120, there is a waiting list.
Clinicians will see up to seven students a day, usually at their schools.
HYSB has worked with students at private schools as well.
“For 34 years, we have been honored to serve Region One, growing alongside this incredible community,” said Parker. “As a trusted partner to schools, students, and families, we are proud to continue providing services that support and strengthen the next generation.”