Livingston Taylor to play St. Andrews in Kent Sept. 28

Classifieds - 9/19/24
Automobiles
2017 Audi Q3: Clean. Asking $6500. 860-307-8142.
Help Wanted
Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.
Weatogue Stables: Looking for weekend and afternoon stable help. (More hours possible) Feeding, turnout, barn cleaning, etc. Experience preferred. Come join our great team! Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.
EXTRAS After-School and Summer Childcare is hiring: a Head Teacher! Visit our website for more information or to apply: www.extrasprogram.com.
Part-time Visitor Center Staff: The Sharon Audubon Center is looking for a friendly and responsible individual to work weekend afternoons, welcoming people to the Visitor Center and Nature Store. The work entails opening and closing the building, answering visitor questions, ringing up sales, checking live exhibits, guiding clients to the wildlife clinic, and occasional clerical tasks. The ideal applicant can work independently, represent Audubon in a professional way, and interact with a variety of people. More details and online application are available (see Senior Center Assistant) at www.Audubon.org/careers. For questions, contact Eileen.fielding@audubon.org.
HELP WANTED TOWN OF SHARON GREEN KEEPER HIGHWAY LABORER: The Town of Sharon is accepting applications for a Green Keeper / Highway Laborer. A job description and application may be obtained at the Selectmen’ ‘s Office, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT 06069, weekdays from 9AM to 12 Noon and 1PM to 4PM; phone 860-364-5789 or on the Town of Sharon website sharonct.gov. This is a 40 hour per week positon with full benefits, Unionized, and a non-CDL position. Applications and resumes must be received by September 30, 2024 by 4:00PM. Mail to Town of Sharon, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 or deliver by hand. The Town of Sharon is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Are you a creative and enthusiastic individual: who enjoys working with children and making a positive impact on the community? The Scoville Memorial Library in Salisbury, CT, is seeking a Children’s Services Coordinator to join our dynamic team. This position offers an exciting opportunity to develop and implement innovative programs and services that inspire children to explore the world through books and imagination. For a full description of the position, email Library Director, Karin Goodell at kgoodell@bibilio.org. Applications will be accepted until Friday, September 27.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
CARPENTER, Builder David Valyou: Old homes and barns my specialty. All types of renovations, repairs, design and maintenance. 20 + years serving NY MA CT. Licensed and insured. Based in Canaan CT. Call or text 917-538-1617. Email davidvalyou@yahoo.com.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.
LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.
You’re Invited to Join In: Permaculture & Acorns To Oaks Team Outreach Friends United Network (A-2020 FUN) for Growing Communities! Donations Welcomed! Catherine Palmer Paton, FB, Livfully.org, Clubhouse.com, Linked In.
Antiques, Collectibles
MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED. BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@
openairmodern.com.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Apartments For Rent
4 bed / 2.5 bath unit for rent in Sharon: Larger unit of a 2-unit building. Walkable to market and Sharon Central. Dogs and cats okay, 860-245-1824. grantstreetapartments@gmail.com.
Houses For Rent
3 bed, 1.5 bath house in East Canaan: available for rent. 2.6 acre property shared with one other unit (connected only by a garage). Large backyard that backs up to the Blackberry River and 2-car garage. $2750/month. 860-245-1824.
Commercial Rentals
3 Office Spaces Available Now: Main Street Salisbury, CT. Minutes from Restaurants/Shops. Parking & Utilities Included. 860-248-9605.
Tag Sales
Sharon, CT
Estate / Moving Sale in Sharon: Furniture, dressers, trunks, couch, lamps, kitchenware, decorative items, vintage glass outdoor dining set, grill, adirondack chairs. Fri 9/20 and Sat 9/21 9am-2pm. 124 Douglas Rd, Sharon.
Tag Sale 92 Amenia Road in Sharon: Kitchen supplies, Furniture, Garden tools and lots of every day items for the house. Saturday September 21, 12 noon until 5. Cash Only.
Millerton, NY
Garage Sale, Everything Must Go: except firewood. Tools Tools Tools and more Tools. Reloading components and dyes. Knick Knacks, pool heater, Harley Davidson jackets, truck diamond-back cover, and much more. Make an offer. We have some records and old bottles. 5939 North Elm, Millerton, NY. Sept. 20, 21, 22, 7 to 5.
Fresh finds at Ivy's Collective
Tucked into the woods at the southeastern edge of Sharon for many years was an abandoned property, the former site of a beloved garden center called Nora’s.
Ivy and Daniel Kramp often drove by the old Nora’s, after moving part-time to Sharon in 2015 (both are successful realtors in New York City). It ignited a dream for Ivy, who had always loved interior design.
“One of our favorite things to do up here is go to estate sales,” she said.
“But everything is always so expensive,” Daniel said. “We go, we see the prices, we walk out.”
In September 2023, the couple decided to buy the former Nora’s and open it under a new name: Ivy’s Collective.
“It was a passion project,” Ivy said. “We wanted to create curated, approachable estate sales that went on all year long.”
But because they are in the city all week, they needed to find just the right person to execute that dream. Through a mutual friend they were connected to Liz Macaire, who had recently launched an estate clearance business.
“I was starting to run out of space for all the things I was selling on commission for my clients,” she said. She met Daniel and Ivy at the perfect time — and not long after, made another important connection, with Simon Kristoph, a former visual director for a high-end fashion store. He’d just moved to Litchfield County, and immediately teamed up with Macaire, creating the new Macaire + Kristoph Studio (they recently opened a second location in West Cornwall).
When the foursome are together at Ivy’s Collective, the energy in the shop is electric.
“It’s always a party in this place,” Macaire said.
Adding to the party atmosphere are the croissants and hot breakfasts served at the popular bakery at Ivy’s Collective, called Blue Gate Bakery. The space is zoned for only three uses: an antique store, a bakery, and a garden center. The Collective now has all three.
Because Blue Gate is a bakery and not a cafe, there is no dedicated seating. Customers often come in and sit on the pieces that are for sale. It ignites their imaginations.
“People come in for a croissant, and leave with a table or a lamp,” Macaire said.
As Realtors, the Kramps are familiar with the important part that imagination plays in the sale of furniture or property. They always recommend “staging,” which involves clearing out many of the seller’s more personal items, and adding attractive and appropriate furnishings that enhance the space.
“It’s non-negotiable,” Daniel said of staging. “You’re selling the vision of living in a space — versus showing buyers empty rooms and dusty shelves. It helps people see past the clutter or the emptiness.”
Both Daniel and Ivy Kramp are already expert stagers, but they can also now work with Macaire and Kristoph, who are experienced stylists and also have a bounty of consignment furnishings available to fit every space.
“Other people do staging, or interior design, or moving, or estate sales,” Macaire said. “We provide all those services in one place.”
Stop by Ivy’s Collective to meet the team between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 2 Route 7 in Sharon, just before the bridge (and get a delicious treat at the Blue Gate Farm Bakery). The new West Cornwall Macaire + Kristoph Studio is at 406 Sharon/Goshen Turnpike, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find Macaire and Kristoph at www.macairekristoph.com.
The Sharon Playhouse hosted a one-night stage reading of “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” on their main stage on Sept. 13. The reading featured an absolutely star-studded cast including the playwright, Charles Busch, and was sold out.
“The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” follows the midlife crisis of the main character, Marjorie Taub, and takes place entirely within the two-bedroom apartment of her and her husband Ira. The play was first produced in 2000.
From the very beginning it is clear that Marjorie is in full distress but can’t quite place a finger on why, other than the death of her therapist. Only able to be “assisted” so much by her constantly working husband and nagging mother who lives just down the hall, Marjorie begins to find some solace and joy again due to a chance meeting with her old childhood friend, Lee. Lee has lived an absolutely extraordinary life, and her openness and stories begin to revitalize Marjorie. From there, the play explores Marjorie and her family trying to navigate these changes.
The five-person comedy featured Charles Busch as the titular allergist’s wife, Marjorie, as well as Tony winner Joanna Gleason, Tony nominee June Gable, television and movie actor Richard Kind and Juilliard School graduate Rodd Cyrus. Director Carl Andress read the stage directions for the audience’s benefit. The sheer talent of these five actors and actresses was clear from the moment they began, and their proficiency made this reading nearly feel like a complete production, despite the static and simplistic nature of stage readings.
Throughout the night, the cast fully embodied each character over the course of the hour and forty minutes that the audience had the pleasure to watch, delivering punchline after punchline with absolutely perfect timing and conviction. The audience, in turn, was absolutely roaring with laughter and applause. It was very rare for the hall to be silent, as the writing and cast delivered a night of non-stop hits that left patrons more than satisfied.
The Sharon Playhouse will open on Friday, Sept. 20 with the final production of its main season, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”.