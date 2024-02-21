Marion Ellen Morris

SALISBURY — Marion Ellen Morris, 78, of Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland, passed away Feb. 17, 2024, in Salisbury, Connecticut.

Marion was born June 17, 1945, in New York City, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie Morris.

Marion graduated from Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, New York, and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Marion moved to Connecticut in 1985, living in Falls Village and later Salisbury. While in Connecticut, Marion was very involved in the arts, especially the Tri-Arts Theatre in Sharon.

Upon retiring from a successful career in finance at Harris Upham, Solomon Brothers and First Boston, Marion moved to her present home in Ireland where she enjoyed the companionship of her beloved cats and dogs.

She is survived by her brothers, Michael and Richard of Seabrook Island, South Carolina, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Plans for a memorial service will be forthcoming at a later date.

