Marion Ellen Morris

Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder
MILLERTON — Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder, 37, of Millerton, passed away on Feb. 13, 2024, at Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park, New York. Timothy was a Mechanical Foreman with Metro North Railroad in Poughkeepsie.
Born on May 15, 1986, in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Dorothy Jean Delaney Snyder of Dover Plains, and the late Michael Paul Snyder. Tim was a graduate of Dover High School Class of 2004. He went on to study Electrical Construction and Maintenance at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York, graduating in 2010. He had great pride for his career at Metro North Railroad and above all sharing that passion with his two young sons.
Tim is survived by two sons, Benjamin Haymann Snyder and Nathaniel Haymann Snyder and their mother, Cornelia Haymann Snyder of Millerton; his mother, Dorothy Delaney Snyder; three sisters, Renee Harris and her husband, Robert of Staatsburg, New York, Stephanie Sutherland and her husband, Kenneth, of Wappingers Falls, New York and Erin Todriff and her husband, Timothy of Dover Plains, New York, and several nieces and nephews.
Timothy loved spending time with his two boys, his friends and the outdoors. He was an avid NY Rangers and NY Mets fan and loved the time he spent on the ice playing hockey. Funeral services will be private. To send the family a condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Robert Lincoln Rumsey
LITCHFIELD — Robert (Bob) Lincoln Rumsey, born Feb. 4, 1938, passed away on Feb. 10, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at the hospital where he was born 86 years prior in New York City.
Born in New York City and raised for much of his childhood in Scarsdale, New York, Bob spent most of his life raising a family and living happily thereafter through his remaining years in Connecticut.
He was passionate about art, history, writing/reading, constantly learning, and connecting with others until his last days. He founded Norfolk Construction Company and took pride in his work designing and building homes for people throughout the Connecticut area. He constantly sought education and the perspective of others whether loved ones or strangers, obtaining his master’s in history later in life and teaching at the Taconic Learning Center until the end of his life.
Bob loved nothing more than a good intellectual conversation or debate and was always willing to be challenged and open to changing his mind. He’d often sit quietly and ponder, then share his findings and thoughts with us. He enjoyed spending time at Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield, where he’d take his chair and sit by the pond, drinking his coffee and people (or duck) watching.
He was an active member at St. Michael’s Church. He found joy and community in being part of the vestry board, leading morning prayer services (including over Zoom in recent years), participating in bible study, and being a regular Sunday service speaker.
His gentle ways, compassion, curiosity, and interest in others made a lasting impression on many, from family and loved ones, to friends, his church community, and his peers and students.
All those who knew him will miss him dearly. He had a rare ability to connect with those in his circles and strangers in passing, something that he did, not to be self-serving, but to improve their existence, if only for a passing moment.
He is survived by his children, Alissa, (Peter Knocke) and Benjamin (Amy) Rumsey; Benjamin and Amy’s children; Isla Rae and Riley Lincoln; his brother David (Abby); the mother of his children and wife for much of his life, Beth (and David) Ciarcia, as well as countless nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
There will be a memorial service at his beloved St. Michael’s Church in Litchfield, Connecticut on April 6, 2024, at 2 p.m.
His children wish that any memorial contributions made by those who knew him be made to the Taconic Learning Center (www.taconiclearningcenter.org/donatenew.php) and/or St. Michael’s Church (www.stmichaels-litchfield.org/product/memory-gift/).
To share memories or condolences, please visit www.bit.ly/BobRumsey.
Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — On a brisk February morning Saturday, Feb 17, Meg Sher, executive director of the David M. Hunt Library, cut the ribbon on the “Village Voices: A Community Storytelling Pathway” installation on the library lawn.
The Village Voices project includes stories, poems and artwork from community organizations including the Falls Village Daycare, the Lee H. Kellogg School, and the Falls Village Equity Project. The outdoor displays are digitally linked with additional content on the library’s website.
The outdoor displays include Julia Orff’s recollections of her grandparents modeling for painter Norman Rockwell; Carol Taylor’s “A Closeup View of an African-American Family in the Segregated South”; a discussion of slavery in and around Falls Village from Lee H. Kellogg School students; and the story of Milo Freeland of Sheffield, who was the first African American to enlist in the U.S. Army in the Civil War and who is buried in East Canaan (from the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society).
It was cold out, so after giving the pathway its due, everybody trooped inside for hot drinks, cookies and conversation.
The crowd included Nina Safane, executive director of Libraries Without Borders, who was pleased that her organization’s mission of expanding and enhancing library assets and community connections synchronized with the Hunt’s strategic plan.
She said the Hunt Library was one of six in the state chosen for the project.
The state librarian, Deborah Schander, was also on hand. She said the Connecticut State Library’s mission is, at its core, to “preserve the history of the state on behalf of its citizens.”
Asked how she found herself in the job, she laughed and said she grew up in a household of readers, and that an aptitude test revealed she should be either a librarian or a drill instructor.
Part of Schander’s job involves finding funding for projects such as Village Voices. In this case, the project was made possible in part by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the federal Library Services and Technology Act, as administered by the State Library.
Cannabis regs head to public hearing
Feb 21, 2024
NORTH CANAAN — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) has finalized regulations for recreational marijuana in town.
Months of deliberation among board members has resulted in a proposed text change that can be viewed at www.northcanaan.org/entities/planning-zoning-commission. Residents will be able to testify on the regulations at a public hearing in Town Hall Monday, March 11, at 7 p.m.
Under the proposed regulations, eight of the nine cannabis license types recognized in Connecticut would be permitted, with limitations, in three district types. A special permit would be required for all operations.
Cannabis delivery service, cannabis food and beverage manufacturing, cannabis micro-cultivator (indoor grower up to 10,000 square feet with the ability to expand to 15,000 square feet), cannabis product manufacturer, and cannabis transporter licenses could be applied for in Industrial Zones. All of the Industrial Zone license types will be limited to a maximum of one establishment per category.
Cannabis dispensary, cannabis hybrid retailer, and cannabis retailer licenses could be applied for in the Commercial Zone and Central Business District.
A maximum of one dispensary license and one hybrid retailer or retailer license will be granted. If a dispensary (medical sales only) becomes a hybrid retailer (medical and retail sales), no additional cannabis retailer licenses can be approved in town.
The draft showed all license types were buffered with setbacks: no cannabis establishment may be located within 1,000 feet of a public of private school nor within 500 feet of any charitable institution, church, convent, hospital, licensed child care center, licensed dependency treatment center, military installation, playground, public library, public park, public recreation trail, recreation center or facility, or veterans’ home.
An overlay zone will be applied to the Central Business District specifically for retail/medical/hybrid operations. Two areas of Central Business will be eligible for these license types regardless of buffers.
“It’s a cluster of about 10 parcels on North Elm but south of Bragg Street... [and] the area across from Church Street Commons,” said Chairman Tim Abbott in a conversation with The Lakeville Journal. Buffers will need to be met for retail, hybrid, and medical licenses in Commercial Zones.
On-site consumption of cannabis or any cannabis product was prohibited in all licensed establishments. P&Z also set limits on the hours of operation for each license type. The one license type not permitted under the drafted regulations was cannabis cultivator (large-scale growing operation).
The public hearing on March 11 will precede the regularly scheduled P&Z meeting that night. On the regular agenda will be a newly submitted application for a subdivision on Honey Hill Road.
