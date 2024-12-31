Mark Joseph Grusauski
SALISBURY — Mark Joseph Grusauski, beloved husband and loyal friend, passed away on Dec. 15, 2024, at the age of 63. Born on July 29, 1961, to Mary (Harz) and John Grusauski, Mark’s adventurous spirit and passion for discovery defined his life.

Mark grew up in Kent, Connecticut, graduating from Kent Center School and Oliver Wolcott Technical High School. His love of aviation began in high school, when he built a hang glider in his parents’ basement, and taught himself how to fly. At 18, he purchased a 1941 Piper J3 Cub and earned his Private Pilot license. His training continued through the Florida Institute of Technology Flight School, where he earned seaplane, commercial, instrument, and multi-engine ratings.

Over the course of 45 years, Mark owned and restored many types of airplanes, logging thousands of hours in the sky. His flying adventures included scouting forests for lumber, ferrying planes between sellers and buyers, exploring and sightseeing from coast to coast of the United States, splashing down on pristine lakes, barnstorming across grass strips, haylots, and cornfields, and whisking Laurie away on spontaneous excursions. Most importantly, Mark shared the joy of aviation with anyone who would climb into the cockpit with him.

Mark’s first true professional experience was at Ewald Instruments, where he honed his skills in precision miniature welding and machine work, marking the beginning of a career of technical excellence. He also worked with his father and brother in the family business, G&G Builders, renovating and building fine homes. When his wanderlust took him to Michigan, his expertise in carpentry and his love of flying led him to work restoring the historic Mackinac Island Grand Hotel and towing banners over Lake Michigan and the Pontiac Silverdome. Upon returning to Connecticut, Mark channeled his passion for restoration into a successful business by founding Wingworks at the North Canaan Airport, a venture that spanned 20 years. Through Wingworks, he restored numerous iconic aircraft, including the 1999 Oshkosh Reserve Grand Champion 1943 Howard DGA, and the 2003 Oshkosh Bronze Lindy-winning 1935 Waco YKC (currently in the New England Air Museum’s collection). His impeccable craftsmanship, attention to detail, flawless paint jobs, and precision metal fabrication earned him admiration throughout the aviation community. In 2002 he received the FAA’s New England Region Aviation Technician of the Year Award. He was truly a “Jack-of-all-Trades, Master-of-Most.”

Mark and Laurie met in 1994 and married in 2001. Mark designed the home that they built in Salisbury, and the many unique details are a testament to his creativity and artistry.

Beyond his skill as a pilot and craftsman, Mark was a talented banjo player and avid telemark skier. His hobbies and innovative spirit led him to endeavors with guitar building, custom ski production, and inventions such as the “Kanga” powder-simulator ski boot, and a chainsaw-powered margarita blender.

Mark is survived by his wife, Laurie (Hammond) Grusauski of Salisbury; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Stephanie Grusauski, of South Kent; his nephews and nieces, John, Tucker, and Sadie Grusauski; Brian, Josh, and Sterling Bishop; Jace and Griffin Tomaino; Drew and Abby Vernali; Colton Conlogue; and his dear Aunt Margaret (Grusauski) Wilson. He was predeceased by his sister, Karen Bishop.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salisbury Winter Sports Association or the Salisbury Visiting Nurse Association in Mark’s memory. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Jan. 4, 2025, 1:00 – 4:00 pm, at Candlelight Farms Airport, 5 Green Pond Rd., New Milford, CT 06784.

