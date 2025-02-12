Martha Wendt Nesbitt
LAKEVILLE — Martha Nesbitt of Lakeville, Connecticut and New York City passed away on Jan. 26, 2025. Martha, the daughter of Ruth and Henry Wendt, was born March 14, 1942, in New York City. She grew up in Sands Point and Tuxedo Park, New York.

As a child, she attended the Tuxedo Park Country Day school, and The MastersSchool in Dobbs Ferry, New York. Later she studied the classics at St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland, and at New York University. In New York City, she worked for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus and later in computer program design at Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA).

Although she met her husband, Michael, in 1960 they were not married until 1972, each of them having a prior marriage. After her retirement, she and her husband of 52 years, spent most of their time in Lakeville, Connecticut. She was an active member of the Colonial Dames, the Cosmopolitan Club, the Millbrook Garden Club, the Berkshire Choral International, a mahjong group, and the Crescendo choral group. She was practicing for a Crescendo concert at the time she fell ill.

She will be remembered by her family and friends as the most sweet, kind, loving and thoughtful wife, to Michael, mother to Ian, Christopher and Seth Nesbitt, sister to Nancy Evans, grandmother to Caelan, Cosmo, Esperanza, Harper, and Zephyr, and friend to all. She was especially close to her brother, Henry Wendt, and sister, Lindsay Serrell, both of whom predeceased her. A celebration of Martha’s life will be held on Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Church in Lime Rock, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crescendo choral at: www.crescendomusic.org. Remembrances and photographs are welcomed at: marthawendtnesbitt@gmail.com The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

