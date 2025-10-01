health

Mental health matters: building a community of support

Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D., founder and clinical director of Interactive Discovery Consulting and Psychological Services, P.C., engaged audience members in a presentation about mental health and personal discovery.

Aly Morrissey
“Mental health is health.” — Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D.

While mental health can sometimes feel like a sensitive or even stigmatized subject, Copake Grange is working to change that conversation, thanks to a grant from the National Grange Rural Life Initiative. On Thursday, Sept. 18, the nonprofit launched what it hopes will become an ongoing series aimed at bringing the Roe Jan community together to address mental health.

Copake Grange President Roberta Roll said in her opening remarks that the goal of this new series is to foster open conversations on topics connected to emotional and psychological well-being.

The evening’s introductory program featured presentations by Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D., founder and clinical director of Interactive Discovery Consulting and Psychological Services, P.C.

“Mental health is health,” Brodsky said, emphasizing the importance of breaking the stigma. She shared her personal discovery of intergenerational trauma and presented slides on anxiety, depression, ADHD and how to recognize and manage their symptoms.

Additional presentations were offered by clinicians from Columbia Memorial Health and longtime volunteers from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). One Copake Grange member also gave a deeply personal account of her family’s struggles with mental health, offering both perspective and practical coping strategies.

An array of informational and promotional material were available at the event. Aly Morrissey

The evening concluded with a buffet-style meal prepared by the Grange’s chef, Oleg Shcherbakov. Before dinner, attendees were invited to fill out surveys indicating topics of interest to help guide future programs.

Looking ahead, Copake Grange plans to partner with local hospitals, agencies and healthcare providers to expand awareness and resources. The event was free and open to the public.

Copake Grange 935 is the local chapter of the National Grange, a 150-year-old organization that advocates for rural communities and their agricultural heritage. Founded in 1903, the Copake Grange continues to serve as a civic and cultural center for the Roe Jan area.

Healthcare oasis in a medical desert

Healthcare oasis in a medical desert

Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan has served nearly 1,800 people since opening in May last year.

John Coston

The two story building that rose out of nowhere and opened in the spring of 2024 is serving up a wide range of healthcare services to meet a rural community’s needs and its patient base is growing along with its staff.

The Northwest Corner has been marked by a scarcity of medical and healthcare providers. When the new facility opened, there was single primary care physician in North Canaan.

EMS services in Amenia provide emergency assistance and community connection

EMS services in Amenia provide emergency assistance and community connection

Dawn Marie Klingner, Amenia’s EMT Captain

Leila Hawken
“My father and my grandfather were firemen. There is something in the blood when it comes to giving back.”
— Dawn Marie Klingner, EMS Captain

Aligned with many aspects of Amenia, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have a solid history of personal commitment from volunteers who take pride in their service and training, which prepares them to provide aid and comfort in times of emergency.

EMS Captain Dawn Marie Klingner, who has served as Amenia’s town clerk for 13 years, exemplifies that sense of community commitment. Her service to the Amenia Fire Company began in 2006 at the urging of Chief Shawn Howard. She began as district secretary and treasurer, a position she continues to hold.

Sun River Health offers a variety of medical services

Sun River Health offers a variety of medical services

Sun River Health in Amenia is well positioned to offer the region a variety of health care services provided by dedicated doctors, nurses and clinical staff.

Leila Hawken

The greater Amenia area, extending throughout eastern Dutchess County and the northwest corner towns, is well-served by Sun River Health. The front office staff is welcoming and personable, poised to help and provide caring reassurance.

Sun River Health doctors, nurses, and clinical staff work with patients to provide high quality, complete care that each individual deserves, including telehealth. The website’s patient portal provides a chance to view lab results. Patients can also use the portal to ask a question or request a prescription refill.

Mobile healthcare in Millerton

Mobile healthcare in Millerton
Nathan Miller

The Dutchess County Mobile Health Unit provides healthcare and insurance help to families and individuals across Dutchess County. The bus features a fully stocked examination room complete with supplies for a wide range of screenings and examinations, including a blood spinner. Insurance company representatives and a group from Sun River Health in Amenia join the Mobile Health Unit crew to help visitors sign up for insurance and find more permanent care.

Nathan Miller

