Mental health matters: building a community of support

“Mental health is health.” — Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D.

While mental health can sometimes feel like a sensitive or even stigmatized subject, Copake Grange is working to change that conversation, thanks to a grant from the National Grange Rural Life Initiative. On Thursday, Sept. 18, the nonprofit launched what it hopes will become an ongoing series aimed at bringing the Roe Jan community together to address mental health.

Copake Grange President Roberta Roll said in her opening remarks that the goal of this new series is to foster open conversations on topics connected to emotional and psychological well-being.

The evening’s introductory program featured presentations by Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D., founder and clinical director of Interactive Discovery Consulting and Psychological Services, P.C.

“Mental health is health,” Brodsky said, emphasizing the importance of breaking the stigma. She shared her personal discovery of intergenerational trauma and presented slides on anxiety, depression, ADHD and how to recognize and manage their symptoms.

Additional presentations were offered by clinicians from Columbia Memorial Health and longtime volunteers from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). One Copake Grange member also gave a deeply personal account of her family’s struggles with mental health, offering both perspective and practical coping strategies.

An array of informational and promotional material were available at the event. Aly Morrissey

The evening concluded with a buffet-style meal prepared by the Grange’s chef, Oleg Shcherbakov. Before dinner, attendees were invited to fill out surveys indicating topics of interest to help guide future programs.

Looking ahead, Copake Grange plans to partner with local hospitals, agencies and healthcare providers to expand awareness and resources. The event was free and open to the public.

Copake Grange 935 is the local chapter of the National Grange, a 150-year-old organization that advocates for rural communities and their agricultural heritage. Founded in 1903, the Copake Grange continues to serve as a civic and cultural center for the Roe Jan area.