Motoriot applications approved by Kent commissions

KENT — The Kent Sewer Commission held a special meeting on Aug. 7 to discuss Motoriot’s Application for Discharge in accordance with Department of Energy and Environmental Protection regulations.



The two founders of the company, Charles Narwold and Jason Doornick, were present at the meeting and clarified questions from the commission members. The questions were mostly related to proper waste management and potential environmental contamination. The role of the discharge application is to ensure Motoriot’s water and sewage does not harm the Kent Sewer Treatment Facility.

Chairman Elissa Potts said the Facility could identify problematic substances if they were present. She cited an incident at the Kent School in which the plant traced materials back to them.

Motor oil management poses a separate issue; Potts coined it as a “sticky wicket.”

She also said, “[Motoriot hasn’t] exactly been forthcoming unfortunately, and I know they want to get their business open and we all understand that, but you never know.”

After discussing details, a motion passed to approve the 21 Bridge Street application, pending state approval and a more detailed diagram of the building’s plumbing.

Kent Planning and Zoning also discussed Motoriot at a meeting on Aug. 8.

Chairman Wes Wyrick said in addition to Sewer Commission approval, the Fire Marshal’s letter stating the business will not impact the fire load of the building and the upgraded parking lot survey ensure the completion of Motoriot’s site plan application for authorized dealer and repairer.

With those updates, Wyrick confirmed the application was complete, despite objections about the “neighborliness” of the applicants.

He said, “We are not here to judge personalities. We’ve got to go by regulations.”

Narwold and Doornick were present at the meeting, responding to commission members’ points addressing the long application process. The application was first addressed at an April 11 P&Z meeting.

Member Shelby Green agreed with Wyrick, “If they’ve complied with all the regulations for the site approval then the commission really has no choice but to approve it.”

She noted the amount of businesses at the property is relevant, and tracking parking capacity is a lingering concern. She suggested the commission continue to follow up with Motoriot and the owner of the property, Guy Mauri, to monitor compliance.

Land Use Administrator Tai Kern said she had spoken with Mauri about other businesses on the site. On record, she listed Motoriot, PB Automotive LLC, Iron Horse Customs, landscaping storage, and two apartments approved by P&Z, one not approved by the Fire Marshal.

Members noted the fact that Motoriot has been in operation for months without permits presents a paradox. Phrases like “cart before the horse” and “the snake eating its tail” were used to communicate setbacks.

P&Z worried about setting a precedent where the town knowingly allows a business to operate without permits.

Wyrick said, “I hope you can be a good neighbor. That’s my personal comment.”

After the discussion, P&Z voted to approved Motoriot’s permit application.