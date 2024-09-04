Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

Latest News
Five years
The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”
Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.
The reprieve was the latest chapter in the battle to keep labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital, a struggle that has been waged by the grassroots organization Save Sharon Hospital and others, including our political leaders, for years. This year in February the state of Connecticut denied the hospital’s request to close the services, citing a long list of “Findings of Fact” that the hospital questioned. The hospital petitioned the state to reconsider, but the state denied that appeal.
At the time of the announcement of the new combination with Northwell, Sharon Hospital CEO Christine McCulloch said that Northwell has agreed to invest in all of the Nuvance hospitals. So it’s not a complete surprise that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital have been spared the chopping block — at least for now.
Save Sharon Hospital described the development as a great first step.
Our hospital had its humble beginnings in 1909 in a house rented by Dr. Jerome Chaffee. Less than a decade later a new building opened with 16 beds and three nurses. Over the years, the hospital underwent more expansion. In a 1969 Lakeville Journal article commemorating Sharon Hospital’s 60th anniversary, its history was described as “written by thousands of dedicated people who founded it, planned its development, staffed its facilities, financed expansion programs and, in many cases, became thankful patients.”
Ownership changes first started to occur in 2002 when a for-profit named Essent Healthcare of Tennessee bought the nonprofit, which triggered protests. More than a decade later Essent merged with another Tennessee-based group, RegionalCare Hospital Partners. Some five years after that, in 2016, Health Quest, formed by a merger of three hospitals in New York, took control of the hospital and it once again became a nonprofit. Soon thereafter, in 2019, Health Quest merged with Western CT Health Network, with hospitals in Connecticut, to become Nuvance Health.
This whirlwind of merger and acquisition and flip flop from nonprofit to for-profit and back to nonprofit brings us to our current state of affairs. Confidence in the future prospects for our beloved rural hospital should be bolstered by both Sharon Hospital’s ranking and by Northwell’s long list of top honors as a healthcare provider, and by the reputation of its CEO Michael Dowling as a healthcare leader. Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Sharon Hospital a five-star rating for the fifth consecutive year.
As SSH said, this is a great first step, and welcome news.
On learning to love melons
Not long before the start of the Second World War, my parents moved out of Manhattan to a twelve acre woody site on then very rural Long Island. When the war started and food rationing became the law, they soon expanded their little backyard garden to create an unusually large “Victory Garden,” as they were known, not only to help the Ware effort but also to provide better food during those years of restricted supply.
My parents were novice gardeners but their enthusiasm led them to heroic accomplishments, especially considering their lack of agricultural experience. Within a few seasons they were growing peach, pear, and apple trees, various cultivated berries, a giant asparagus patch, a multitude of their favorite vegetables and a long multi-specied grape arbor.
My father’s favorite crops were the melons. He grew an unusually delicious special variety called “Hand” melon and watermelon from special seeds sent from his brother in Alabama. Back then, before global warming extended the growing seasons, it was always uncertain whether or not there would be enough time for the watermelons to mature before the frost ruined them. But after several seasons of failure, my father had mastered the tricks for saving most of them: starting seeds early indoors, “hot caps” over young plants, special fertilizers.and so on. And the rest of the family learned to love melons just as my father did.
In her book, “Melons for the Passionate Grower,” Amy Goldman shows photos of more than 70 different species of melon including more than fifteen different varieties of watermelon.
These days supermarkets that carry melons usually limit their selection to watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe (muskmelon). Something in their recent breeding seems to have made them less flavorful. Occasionally in mid-season, some markets carry other types of melon like Piel Del Sapo and these are often a nice surprise.This summer I have seem three or four other kinds of melon in the local shops but they are usually gone the next day.
Melons may have originated in Africa or possibly Asia Minor, (experts aren’t sure) and have been popular for more than five thousand years. Watermelons are a separate family but most of the several hundred other types of melon are closely enough related to have been widely interbred to make new varieties.
The famous Hand melon, first grown by the Hand family at their farm near Saratoga Springs, NY in 1925 is still as prized as ever, Apart from its biological excellence, the Hand family has taken every step to assure outstanding quality melons including excellent soil, special fertilization, precise watering and careful timing of harvesting to assure optimum flavor.
Somewhere along the line I was introduced to Crenshaw melon, a cross between the Persian and Casaba melons. It’s a basic melon shape, longer than wide, generally with yellow skin and orange flesh and about the weight of a cantaloupe. In other words not very distinguished looking. They are very juicy like a honeydew but much more flavorful, an almost perfect taste.
But the Crenshaw has some drawbacks. First it’s only available from a few seed companies. It is also very difficult to find in stores, When it comes into markets it’s seldom ripe; and it should not be eaten before it is. Last year I planted them in the beginning of June and when they succumbed to frost in late September they were not much larger than softballs (and not sweet enough to eat). And they are especially attractive to small mammals (voles, mice, woodchucks, foxes, etc.). Even a fence may not be enough to stop all predators. One professional gardener recommends wrapping nearly mature melons in metal screening for its last few weeks on the vine.
This year I started indoors in late April and set the seedlings out around Memorial Day. They’re still not ready to harvest yet in late August but they are under assault by various critters. I’m taking a few in early and trying to ripen them on the window sill.
Whether I get any delicious, ripe melons remains to be seen...
Check your local markets for Crenshaw and other lesser known melons. Try a few different varieties if you have the chance; you will be pleasantly surprised.
Architect and landscape designer Mac Gordon lives in Lakeville.
We enter September with the three major averages close to or above yearly highs. Momentum is still on the side of the bulls. As such, in the next week or so, markets could attempt to scale those heights and possibly better them.
It is what happens next that concerns me. The next two months are seasonally the worst period for the stock market. However, investors also expect the Federal Reserve Bank to cut interest rates at their meeting on September 17-18. That is normally a bullish development for stocks. We won’t know if the Fed will cut rates, but the markets are betting heavily on that outcome.
The macroeconomic data this week certainly reinforced those expectations. Second quarter GDP was revised upward on the back of higher consumer spending from 2.8% to 3%. This week’s jobless claims were flat versus last week and the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), came in line for July with economists’ expectations at 0.2%.
Between now and the FOMC meeting, the only data point that could make a difference to the Feds’ rate decision would be next Friday’s non-farm payroll numbers for August. Recall that the last report spooked investors. The number of jobs decreased by 36.3% versus the month before. Economists were looking for 175,000 job gains but the economy only added 114,000 jobs.
The data sparked fears of a deep recession and calls for immediate rate cuts by the Fed to avert a hard landing. Since then, investors have explained away the sharp increase by blaming the shortfall on Hurricane Beryl, which decimated the Houston job market. If next week’s jobs report does not show another sharp decline, the Fed is expected to cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points.
What concerns me is that several market strategists are expecting an even deeper rate cut by one-half percent, followed by cuts every month for the remainder of the year. In my opinion, they are way over their skies unless the jobs data next week is poor.
In any event, one of the major concerns of investors this week was the fear that a disappointing quarterly earnings result from Nvidia might sink the markets. While the AI leader posted better earnings and sales, it wasn’t enough to satisfy investors. As a result, the company’s stock fell roughly 6% after its earnings announcement, but the markets overall held their own.
There has been a lot of backing and filling in the markets over the last several days. Blame it on the summer doldrums. It feels like the market wants to grind higher, possibly into the FOMC meeting in two weeks. An added variable investors will contend with is politics.
After Labor Day, voters normally begin to pay attention to the upcoming elections. It is a time when political promises come fast and furious as politicians and the media make hay while the sun shines. The combination of negative seasonality and election rhetoric could be ‘a perfect storm’ of volatility for the stock market, especially given the level of gains in the market. Many who follow technical charts are convinced that a pullback will occur. It is just a question of when. I agree.
Bill Schmick is a founding partner of Onota Partners Inc. in the Berkshires. None of his commentary is or should be considered investment advice. Email him at bill@-schmicksretiredinvestor.com.