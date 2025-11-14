books
11/18/2025
Cornwall Library
30 Pine St.
06753
Cornwall, Conn.
United States
Nature Book Group

The Cornwall Nature Book Group will be at the Library on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. The book to be discussed is "What If We Get It Right?" by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson.

Final four finish for Mountaineers
HVRHS goalie Vi Salazar made 10 saves in the semifinal game against Morgan Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Photo by Riley Klein

NEWTOWN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School's girls soccer team's state tournament run concluded in the semifinals with a 4-2 loss to Morgan High School Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The final four finish was the deepest playoff push for Housatonic since 2014. Lainey Diorio scored both goals and keeper Vi Salazar logged 10 saves in the semifinal game.

Local writer shares veterans’ stories in Malcolm Gladwell’s ‘Medal of Honor’ podcast

Photo by Aly Morrissey

SHARON, Conn. — After 20 years as a magazine editor with executive roles at publishing giants like Condé Nast and Hearst, Meredith Rollins never imagined she would become the creative force behind a military history podcast. But today, she spends her days writing about some of the most heroic veterans in United States history for “Medal of Honor: Stories of Courage,” a podcast produced by Malcolm Gladwell’s company, Pushkin Industries.

From her early days in book publishing to two decades in magazines and later a global content strategist for Weight Watchers, Rollins has built a long and varied career in storytelling.

Salisbury honors veterans in snowy ceremony

Chris Ohmen (left) held the flag while Chris Williams welcomed Salisbury residents to a Veterans Day ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — About 30 people turned out for the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Salisbury Town Hall on a cold and snowy Tuesday morning, Nov. 11.

Chris Ohmen handled the colors and Chris Williams ran the ceremony.

