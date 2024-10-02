Neighborly spirit on display at Hunt

Native plants were for sale on Good Neighbor Day.

Patrick L. Sullivan
community

Neighborly spirit on display at Hunt

FALLS VILLAGE — National Good Neighbor Day was celebrated in Falls Village with snacks, art, children’s games, a scavenger hunt and a plant sale.

At around 10:30 a.m. things were getting under way at the David M. Hunt Library. Jandi Hanna from the Falls Village Housing Trust and Carol Taylor of the Falls Village Equity Group were on hand to explain their groups’ activities. Children were busy working on their contributions to a mural, and there was a table containing assorted beverages and baked goods.

Outside Beth Ronaker and Taylor Shaw were selling native plants from Falls Village’s Matt’s Landscaping (specifically, the “Meadowscapes” department of that business).

Ronaker said using native plants helps restore the connection between humans and nature.

It also helps insects. To illustrate this point, large numbers of gnats were flitting about among the plants for sale.

community

Latest News

Flu shots available throughout October

Flu shots available throughout October

By Nathan Miller

LAKEVILLE — Public flue clinics are available this month in the Northwest Corner.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Students give back in Lakeville

Students give back in Lakeville
Ashley Opdyke

Students of Hotchkiss and Salisbury Schools hosted a Farm to Feast fundraiser for Lakeville’s Corner Food Pantry on Sunday, Sept. 22. The event began with a walk from the Hotchkiss campus to the farm where students and community guests enjoyed fresh grilled corn on the cob and other seasonal goodies, tie dying t-shirts, cotton candy, a dunk booth and a slew of games, including tug of war and badminton.

community

A look at Noble Horizons’ new transit van

A look at Noble Horizons’ new transit van

Noble Horizons’ new van has a rear access lift gate for wheelchair-bound travelers.

Provided

SALISBURY — Noble Horizons, a senior living community in Salisbury, has purchased a new transit van.

Noble Administrator Bill Pond said the new van has a rear access lift, the better to accommodate residents in wheelchairs.

Keep ReadingShow less
noble horizons

Detroit steel and muscle shine at Lone Oak’s 10th car show

Detroit steel and muscle shine at Lone Oak’s 10th car show

A Chevy with the butterfly doors was seen Sept. 28.

John Coston

EAST CANAAN — The roar of internal combustion engines was replaced by the biggest road-trip hits from the Sixties filled the air on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the 10th annual Lone Oak Car Show.

A total of 87 vehicles filled a soccer-field sized lawn off Route 44 with hoods popped and their proud owners parked in lawn chairs, answering questions about their classics.

Keep ReadingShow less
community