Neighborly spirit on display at Hunt

FALLS VILLAGE — National Good Neighbor Day was celebrated in Falls Village with snacks, art, children’s games, a scavenger hunt and a plant sale.



At around 10:30 a.m. things were getting under way at the David M. Hunt Library. Jandi Hanna from the Falls Village Housing Trust and Carol Taylor of the Falls Village Equity Group were on hand to explain their groups’ activities. Children were busy working on their contributions to a mural, and there was a table containing assorted beverages and baked goods.

Outside Beth Ronaker and Taylor Shaw were selling native plants from Falls Village’s Matt’s Landscaping (specifically, the “Meadowscapes” department of that business).

Ronaker said using native plants helps restore the connection between humans and nature.

It also helps insects. To illustrate this point, large numbers of gnats were flitting about among the plants for sale.