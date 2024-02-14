salisbury p&z

No ‘official proposal’ for paved parking

LAKEVILLE — The hubbub over the future of Lakeville stems from a forum sponsored by the Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) at the town Grove Saturday, March 18, 2023.

At that event, Lake­ville residents heard and discussed several ideas for revitalizing the Lakeville village area. The presenters were from Colliers Engineering and Design of Madison.

The idea was to give residents an overview of the Colliers planning study, commissioned by the PZC, and to receive feedback.

One proposal was to change “Community Field” into “Community Park” and create a designated parking area on the current Community Field, behind the Patco gas station, with room for 30 to 40 vehicles.

It is worth noting that people park on Community Field now, on the grass.

The PZC issued this statement, available on the town website under Planning and Zoning Commission/Lakeville Village Planning Study:

A social media post by the Lakeville Conservancy followed by a subsequent newspaper advertisement have come to the attention of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Land Use Office. Both the social media post and Lakeville Journal advertisement incorrectly assert that the PZC is “moving forward to officially propose” paving substantial portions of municipally owned parks and green spaces in the center of Lakeville.

The PZC has not made any “official proposal” to alter municipal facilities. The PZC, in its statutory planning capacity, have retained planning consultants to provide outside perspectives, identifying and providing strategies to address long-term community needs. These studies are part of the PZC’s statutorily mandated 10-year update to the Town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

The Lakeville Village Planning Study, conducted by Colliers Engineering in 2023, contains concepts and recommendations. These may or may not be ultimately implemented by the town. However, these concepts and recommendations will be considered by the PZC for inclusion in the POCD. Once the PZC has adopted its draft POCD, a public hearing(s) will be held prior to its official adoption.

Inclusion of a concept or recommendation in the POCD does not constitute an “official proposal” for development. It is not the role of the PZC to implement development projects. Rather, the PZC, through its POCD, provides an advisory framework to address long-term community needs consistent with the Growth Management Principals of the State of Connecticut’s Conservation & Development Plan.

salisbury p&z

Latest News

Joan Baez coming to The Triplex

Joan Baez coming to The Triplex
Joan Baez
Frederic Legrand/Shutterstock

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, is gearing up for an event Saturday, March 2, with a screening of “I Am a Noise” and a talkback featuring two of the film’s directors, Miri Navasky and Karen O’Connor, alongside a special appearance by the subject of the documentary herself — the legendary Joan Baez.

“I Am a Noise” began filming in 2013 and took many years to complete. Navasky and O’Connor, longtime collaborators, paused production for a time to work on another film, “Growing Up Trans,” for the PBS documentary series “Frontline.” They resumed work on the Baez film when she announced her farewell tour in 2017.

Keep ReadingShow less
music documentaries

Student art show shines with contemporary talent

Student art show shines with contemporary talent

Gabe Heebner, a senior at HVRHS, was awarded “Best in Show” at the student art show at the KAA on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Leila Hawken

Now well into its 101st year of serving the community, the nonprofit Kent Art Association (KAA) opened its 32nd annual student art show Saturday, Feb. 10, attracting student artists, their teachers and the arts community to celebrate the wealth of young talent being nurtured in area public and private schools.

Participating in this year’s show were students from seven area schools, including Millbrook (New York) High School, Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS), Forman School, Marvelwood School, The Frederick Gunn School, The Hotchkiss School and The Kent School.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent art association

Valentine’s Day thoughts on how to find love, happiness and a really good dessert

Valentine’s Day thoughts on how to find love, happiness and a really good dessert
Eliza Osborne

Just a few days ago it was raining so hard the bounce could fill your shoes.

Snow this week, though, with plenty of dark days still ahead giving good reasons for staying close to home.

Keep ReadingShow less
valentine's day