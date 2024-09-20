Nora Lange, Us Fools: A Novel

Latest News
JFK scores late victory over GNH
WATERBURY — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic football lost 20-17 in a heartbreaker to John F. Kennedy High School Thursday, Sept. 19.
JFK scored all of its points in the second half and came back from a 17-6 margin in the fourth quarter. QB Jayden Lopez connected with TE Damian Elliot for a 45-yard touchdown pass with 2:29 remaining in the game to take the lead.
Penalties and injuries in the second half slowed GNH's momentum offensively. The Yellowjackets had a scoring chance on the final drive of the game with a deep pass on fourth down to Owen Riemer. Considerable contact by the JFK corner went uncalled by the referee, giving JFK the ball to kneel and end the game.
Hundreds were in attendance at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury for the Thursday night game. It was about 77 degrees at kick off as the sun began to set.
Both teams set out looking for their first win of the season. GNH lost to Ansonia in week one while JFK lost to Waterbury Career Academy.
GNH started with possession and scored on the opening drive. Mason Sobol rushed it in for a six-yard touchdown to give GNH a 7-0 start.
GNH added to its lead in the second quarter with a 22-yard field goal by Esten Ryan. The Yellowjackets went into half time with a 10-0 lead.
On the second half kickoff, JFK scored its first touchdown with an 89-yard return to bring the score to 10-6.
Owen Riemer scored a punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter.Photo by Riley Klein
GNH's Owen Riemer responded later in the third quarter with a punt return for a touchdown, giving the Yellowjackets a 17-6 going into the final quarter.
Sobol was sidelined with a knee injury in the second half and Riemer was in and out due to leg cramps. Costly penalties plagued GNH down the stretch, which stalled drives and ultimately gave the ball back to JFK.
RB Julius Caban rushed in a touchdown for JFK with 9:21 to go. A punt by GNH on the next drive put JFK at midfield with time ticking away.
GNH's defense held strong and forced a third down situation. TE Damian Elliot broke away from his defender on a go-route and caught a prayer from QB Jayden Lopez at the five-yard line, stumbling into the endzone for the go-ahead score.
With two minutes to go, GNH lined up near midfield for the final drive of the game. A sack, a recovered fumble and an incomplete pass set up 4th and 11 for the Yellowjackets.
Coach Scott Salius sent the receivers deep and QB Ty Devita went long for Riemer. Tight, physical coverage by JFK's Brendell Kelly prevented Riemer from securing the catch. JFK took over on downs and knelt for the win.
As a team, JFK compiled 201 rushing yards and 53 passing yards. The Eagles moved to a 1-1 record this season.
GNH was led offensively by Mason Sobol who rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Esten Ryan ended with 11 receiving yards, a field goal and two extra points. Owen Riemer scored on a punt return for a touchdown.
GNH returns to Winsted Friday, Sept. 27 to host Torrington High School at 7 p.m.
Wes Allyn, no. 6, place holds for kicker Esten Ryan.Photo by Riley Klein
HVRHS draws 1-1 in Torrington
TORRINGTON — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys varsity soccer tied with Torrington High School after a thrilling showdown Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Defensive dominance from both teams kept the game scoreless for the first 72 minutes of play. A penalty kick put Torrington up 1-0 with eight minutes left. HVRHS responded rapidly when striker Brayan Lopez-Gonzalez threaded a shot between two Raider defenders and the goalie for a game-tying goal with two minutes remaining.
Patrick Money battles for a 50-50 ball against Torrington.Photo by Riley Klein
For a non-league game, tensions ran surprisingly high between both sides. Hard fouls led to chirping between the coaches on the sidelines and between the players on the field, yet no cards were issued by the officials as they let the two sides duke it out.
As evenly matched as the game was, so to was the crowd balanced in its support for both sides. The HVRHS girls soccer team filled the bleachers to cheer on the boys in Torrington. Coach Adolfo Portillo hyped them up to make some noise late in the game, which paid off. Portillo thanked the fans for their support after the game.
Anthony Labbadia plays midfield for HVRHS.Photo by Riley Klein
After narrowly avoiding a loss, the Mountaineers hoisted Lopez-Gonzalez high above the huddle. In a post-game interview, Lopez-Gonzalez said was nervous as he received the ball in the box. He stared down the two defenders in front of him and fired a rocket right down the middle. It whizzed past the keeper and the whole HVRHS bench swarmed him in celebration.
“We always say if we’re down one, we gotta keep our heads up and just keep pushing through it,” said Lopez-Gonzalez on how he kept his composure in the final minutes.
HVRHS’s season record moved to 2-2-2 after the game while Torrington moved to 3-1-2. The Mountaineers return home to host Thomaston High School Friday, Sept. 20 at 3:45 p.m.
The bench takes in the game and the sunset at Robert Frost Athletic Complex in Torrington.Photo by Riley Klein
Classifieds - 9/19/24
Automobiles
2017 Audi Q3: Clean. Asking $6500. 860-307-8142.
Help Wanted
Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.
Weatogue Stables: Looking for weekend and afternoon stable help. (More hours possible) Feeding, turnout, barn cleaning, etc. Experience preferred. Come join our great team! Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.
EXTRAS After-School and Summer Childcare is hiring: a Head Teacher! Visit our website for more information or to apply: www.extrasprogram.com.
Part-time Visitor Center Staff: The Sharon Audubon Center is looking for a friendly and responsible individual to work weekend afternoons, welcoming people to the Visitor Center and Nature Store. The work entails opening and closing the building, answering visitor questions, ringing up sales, checking live exhibits, guiding clients to the wildlife clinic, and occasional clerical tasks. The ideal applicant can work independently, represent Audubon in a professional way, and interact with a variety of people. More details and online application are available (see Senior Center Assistant) at www.Audubon.org/careers. For questions, contact Eileen.fielding@audubon.org.
HELP WANTED TOWN OF SHARON GREEN KEEPER HIGHWAY LABORER: The Town of Sharon is accepting applications for a Green Keeper / Highway Laborer. A job description and application may be obtained at the Selectmen’ ‘s Office, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT 06069, weekdays from 9AM to 12 Noon and 1PM to 4PM; phone 860-364-5789 or on the Town of Sharon website sharonct.gov. This is a 40 hour per week positon with full benefits, Unionized, and a non-CDL position. Applications and resumes must be received by September 30, 2024 by 4:00PM. Mail to Town of Sharon, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 or deliver by hand. The Town of Sharon is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Are you a creative and enthusiastic individual: who enjoys working with children and making a positive impact on the community? The Scoville Memorial Library in Salisbury, CT, is seeking a Children’s Services Coordinator to join our dynamic team. This position offers an exciting opportunity to develop and implement innovative programs and services that inspire children to explore the world through books and imagination. For a full description of the position, email Library Director, Karin Goodell at kgoodell@bibilio.org. Applications will be accepted until Friday, September 27.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
CARPENTER, Builder David Valyou: Old homes and barns my specialty. All types of renovations, repairs, design and maintenance. 20 + years serving NY MA CT. Licensed and insured. Based in Canaan CT. Call or text 917-538-1617. Email davidvalyou@yahoo.com.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.
LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.
You’re Invited to Join In: Permaculture & Acorns To Oaks Team Outreach Friends United Network (A-2020 FUN) for Growing Communities! Donations Welcomed! Catherine Palmer Paton, FB, Livfully.org, Clubhouse.com, Linked In.
Antiques, Collectibles
MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED. BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@
openairmodern.com.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Apartments For Rent
4 bed / 2.5 bath unit for rent in Sharon: Larger unit of a 2-unit building. Walkable to market and Sharon Central. Dogs and cats okay, 860-245-1824. grantstreetapartments@gmail.com.
Houses For Rent
3 bed, 1.5 bath house in East Canaan: available for rent. 2.6 acre property shared with one other unit (connected only by a garage). Large backyard that backs up to the Blackberry River and 2-car garage. $2750/month. 860-245-1824.
Commercial Rentals
3 Office Spaces Available Now: Main Street Salisbury, CT. Minutes from Restaurants/Shops. Parking & Utilities Included. 860-248-9605.
Tag Sales
Sharon, CT
Estate / Moving Sale in Sharon: Furniture, dressers, trunks, couch, lamps, kitchenware, decorative items, vintage glass outdoor dining set, grill, adirondack chairs. Fri 9/20 and Sat 9/21 9am-2pm. 124 Douglas Rd, Sharon.
Tag Sale 92 Amenia Road in Sharon: Kitchen supplies, Furniture, Garden tools and lots of every day items for the house. Saturday September 21, 12 noon until 5. Cash Only.
Millerton, NY
Garage Sale, Everything Must Go: except firewood. Tools Tools Tools and more Tools. Reloading components and dyes. Knick Knacks, pool heater, Harley Davidson jackets, truck diamond-back cover, and much more. Make an offer. We have some records and old bottles. 5939 North Elm, Millerton, NY. Sept. 20, 21, 22, 7 to 5.
Fresh finds at Ivy's Collective
Tucked into the woods at the southeastern edge of Sharon for many years was an abandoned property, the former site of a beloved garden center called Nora’s.
Ivy and Daniel Kramp often drove by the old Nora’s, after moving part-time to Sharon in 2015 (both are successful realtors in New York City). It ignited a dream for Ivy, who had always loved interior design.
“One of our favorite things to do up here is go to estate sales,” she said.
“But everything is always so expensive,” Daniel said. “We go, we see the prices, we walk out.”
In September 2023, the couple decided to buy the former Nora’s and open it under a new name: Ivy’s Collective.
“It was a passion project,” Ivy said. “We wanted to create curated, approachable estate sales that went on all year long.”
But because they are in the city all week, they needed to find just the right person to execute that dream. Through a mutual friend they were connected to Liz Macaire, who had recently launched an estate clearance business.
“I was starting to run out of space for all the things I was selling on commission for my clients,” she said. She met Daniel and Ivy at the perfect time — and not long after, made another important connection, with Simon Kristoph, a former visual director for a high-end fashion store. He’d just moved to Litchfield County, and immediately teamed up with Macaire, creating the new Macaire + Kristoph Studio (they recently opened a second location in West Cornwall).
When the foursome are together at Ivy’s Collective, the energy in the shop is electric.
“It’s always a party in this place,” Macaire said.
Adding to the party atmosphere are the croissants and hot breakfasts served at the popular bakery at Ivy’s Collective, called Blue Gate Bakery. The space is zoned for only three uses: an antique store, a bakery, and a garden center. The Collective now has all three.
Because Blue Gate is a bakery and not a cafe, there is no dedicated seating. Customers often come in and sit on the pieces that are for sale. It ignites their imaginations.
“People come in for a croissant, and leave with a table or a lamp,” Macaire said.
As Realtors, the Kramps are familiar with the important part that imagination plays in the sale of furniture or property. They always recommend “staging,” which involves clearing out many of the seller’s more personal items, and adding attractive and appropriate furnishings that enhance the space.
“It’s non-negotiable,” Daniel said of staging. “You’re selling the vision of living in a space — versus showing buyers empty rooms and dusty shelves. It helps people see past the clutter or the emptiness.”
Both Daniel and Ivy Kramp are already expert stagers, but they can also now work with Macaire and Kristoph, who are experienced stylists and also have a bounty of consignment furnishings available to fit every space.
“Other people do staging, or interior design, or moving, or estate sales,” Macaire said. “We provide all those services in one place.”
Stop by Ivy’s Collective to meet the team between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 2 Route 7 in Sharon, just before the bridge (and get a delicious treat at the Blue Gate Farm Bakery). The new West Cornwall Macaire + Kristoph Studio is at 406 Sharon/Goshen Turnpike, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find Macaire and Kristoph at www.macairekristoph.com.