Hosted by Jason Klein and Sascha Lewis, an ongoing series called “Gather” at Troutbeck in Amenia brings together a curious crowd of local entrepreneurs, artists, and others with a story to tell for an intimate midday chat. On Thursday, Jan. 16, floral designer Romane Recalde, owner of the newly opened Le Jardin in Amenia, took center stage to share her journey from modeling in Miami to cultivating flowers in the Hudson Valley. Gather is a place to share stories, swap advice, and celebrate some of the unique businesses that make our area vibrant — all with a delicious lunch on the side. The gatherings are unconventional in the best way, with no agenda beyond good conversation and community building.

Recalde’s story isn’t just about creating a flower shop; it’s about a complete reinvention of self. “I hated Miami so much,” said the French-born Recalde, recalling her time in Florida before moving to New York. She worked as a model in New York, and eventually met her husband, James. Their pandemic escape to Turks and Caicos turned into a six-month stay, which in turn led them to Millbrook and finally to their home in Amenia, where Recalde’s connection to nature blossomed.

“We had all this land for the first time,” said Recalde, who started with a vegetable garden. “I had absolutely no idea what I was doing, but I did some research and found information about planting flowers to bring in pollinators. When I saw flowers bloom in my garden I was like, ‘Oh my God! This is what a flower is supposed to look like,’ laughed Recalde. “I became obsessed, and I knew the next year I wanted a flower farm.” In the spring, she began planting. “I signed up for the farmer’s market in Millerton and I didn’t even know if I would have flowers to sell. But I did! I figured it out.”

Romane Recalde and Jason Klein at Gather Natalia Zukerman

Recalde’s trajectory from hobbyist to business owner has come with its fair share of challenges, not least of which is the perishable nature of flowers. “Winter is definitely harder,” said Recalde, explaining how she imports flowers during the colder months while also nurturing seeds in a neighbor’s greenhouse. Despite these hurdles, the most rewarding part for her has been seeing the impact her flowers have on people. “It’s amazing to hear people say, ‘You don’t know how much this meant to me,’” she said, reflecting on the joy of seeing her arrangements in clients’ homes and weddings.

Klein, a board member of the Wassaic Project, co-founder of software development company ListenFirst, and a self-professed connector of creative minds, underscored the value of these conversations. “People here are doing such interesting things,” he said. “It’s a little funky because it’s in the middle of the day, so it definitely appeals to folks with weird schedules — usually people who are business owners or self-employed.” He’s hosted about five of these Gather sessions which have grown in attendance; this month’s event was sold out. “It’s a nice way to put a spotlight on something that’s exciting that might be hidden away,” he said, noting how the Gather series has allowed him to bring together a range of people — from business owners like Will Schenk, owner of the Cornwall Market who’s starting a chocolate business, to local political figures like Justin Potter.

Questions from attendees included how to juggle time and schedules as a business owner and how to deal with the seemingly shifting world of marketing and self-promotion. “Word of mouth has been amazing,” Recalde said as she shared that it’s been the community’s enthusiasm that has helped her new business take off. “Honestly, everybody has been so supportive and helpful,” she added, citing both Instagram and local chatter as key drivers in her success.

During the event, Eliot Wadsworth from White Flower Farm spoke briefly about continuing his family’s legacy, a perfect complement to the conversation about sustainability and the challenges of building a business in a small town.

Lauren Kemner, Troutbeck’s culture and commerce manager, said, “We love inviting people to Troutbeck, letting folks know that we’re open to the public. This program is such a great way to build community.”