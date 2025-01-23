'Gather' at Troutbeck

Romane Recalde speaking about her new business at Gather.

Natalia Zukerman
community

'Gather' at Troutbeck

Hosted by Jason Klein and Sascha Lewis, an ongoing series called “Gather” at Troutbeck in Amenia brings together a curious crowd of local entrepreneurs, artists, and others with a story to tell for an intimate midday chat. On Thursday, Jan. 16, floral designer Romane Recalde, owner of the newly opened Le Jardin in Amenia, took center stage to share her journey from modeling in Miami to cultivating flowers in the Hudson Valley. Gather is a place to share stories, swap advice, and celebrate some of the unique businesses that make our area vibrant — all with a delicious lunch on the side. The gatherings are unconventional in the best way, with no agenda beyond good conversation and community building.

Recalde’s story isn’t just about creating a flower shop; it’s about a complete reinvention of self. “I hated Miami so much,” said the French-born Recalde, recalling her time in Florida before moving to New York. She worked as a model in New York, and eventually met her husband, James. Their pandemic escape to Turks and Caicos turned into a six-month stay, which in turn led them to Millbrook and finally to their home in Amenia, where Recalde’s connection to nature blossomed.

“We had all this land for the first time,” said Recalde, who started with a vegetable garden. “I had absolutely no idea what I was doing, but I did some research and found information about planting flowers to bring in pollinators. When I saw flowers bloom in my garden I was like, ‘Oh my God! This is what a flower is supposed to look like,’ laughed Recalde. “I became obsessed, and I knew the next year I wanted a flower farm.” In the spring, she began planting. “I signed up for the farmer’s market in Millerton and I didn’t even know if I would have flowers to sell. But I did! I figured it out.”

Romane Recalde and Jason Klein at GatherNatalia Zukerman

Recalde’s trajectory from hobbyist to business owner has come with its fair share of challenges, not least of which is the perishable nature of flowers. “Winter is definitely harder,” said Recalde, explaining how she imports flowers during the colder months while also nurturing seeds in a neighbor’s greenhouse. Despite these hurdles, the most rewarding part for her has been seeing the impact her flowers have on people. “It’s amazing to hear people say, ‘You don’t know how much this meant to me,’” she said, reflecting on the joy of seeing her arrangements in clients’ homes and weddings.

Klein, a board member of the Wassaic Project, co-founder of software development company ListenFirst, and a self-professed connector of creative minds, underscored the value of these conversations. “People here are doing such interesting things,” he said. “It’s a little funky because it’s in the middle of the day, so it definitely appeals to folks with weird schedules — usually people who are business owners or self-employed.” He’s hosted about five of these Gather sessions which have grown in attendance; this month’s event was sold out. “It’s a nice way to put a spotlight on something that’s exciting that might be hidden away,” he said, noting how the Gather series has allowed him to bring together a range of people — from business owners like Will Schenk, owner of the Cornwall Market who’s starting a chocolate business, to local political figures like Justin Potter.

Questions from attendees included how to juggle time and schedules as a business owner and how to deal with the seemingly shifting world of marketing and self-promotion. “Word of mouth has been amazing,” Recalde said as she shared that it’s been the community’s enthusiasm that has helped her new business take off. “Honestly, everybody has been so supportive and helpful,” she added, citing both Instagram and local chatter as key drivers in her success.

During the event, Eliot Wadsworth from White Flower Farm spoke briefly about continuing his family’s legacy, a perfect complement to the conversation about sustainability and the challenges of building a business in a small town.

Lauren Kemner, Troutbeck’s culture and commerce manager, said, “We love inviting people to Troutbeck, letting folks know that we’re open to the public. This program is such a great way to build community.”

community

Latest News

Mad Rose opens ‘Assembled’ exhibition

Mad Rose opens ‘Assembled’ exhibition
Mad Rose Gallery director Michael Flowers contributed to the gallery's "Assembled" exhibit with a series of collaged landscape photographs
Nathan Miller

Mad Rose Gallery’s “Assembled” exhibition opened Saturday, Jan. 18, with a public reception.

The eclectic exhibition — on view until March 2 at the gallery on the intersection of Routes 22 and 44 in Millerton — gathers together work from a group of diverse artists with decades of experience between them. The exhibition itself is true to the name, featuring photographs, sculptures, drawings and mixed media works in all shapes and sizes.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

The fragile bonds of family: a review of Betsy Lerner’s 'Shred Sisters'

The fragile bonds of family: a review of Betsy Lerner’s 'Shred Sisters'

Betsy Lerner’s 'Shred Sisters' is written with such verve and poetic imagination that it’s hard to fathom how it could be the author’s first novel. Ms. Lerner, 64, has worked for three decades as a literary agent, editor, and non-fiction writer, but at some point during the Covid pandemic — without any forethought — she sat down and typed out the first line of the novel exactly as it now appears in the book, and then completed it without telling anyone what she was up to.

The novel takes place over twenty years — from the 1970s into the ’90s — and is a kind of guide for that era. It reads like a memoir accompanied by some bouncy dialogue, but is actually a work of what’s called autofiction in which Lerner mixes her own experiences — including her own struggle with mental illness — with things she simply makes up. The fictional narrator is Amy Shred, the younger of two sisters in an upper-middle-class, secular Jewish family living in the suburbs of New Haven, Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
books

Lazy, hazy days of...winter?

Lazy, hazy days of...winter?

This small stream is fishable, despite the wintry conditions. It probably won't be a pleasant or productive experience, but it can be done.

Patrick L. Sullivan

When syndicated columnists run out of ideas they do one of two things.

First they collect the last couple year’s worth of columns and call it a book. These are published to great acclaim from other syndicated columnists and show up in due course in gigantic, ziggurat-shaped mounds at Costco for $4.98 a pop.

Keep ReadingShow less

Art in process: Wassaic Project open studios

Art in process: Wassaic Project open studios

The Wassaic Project will host open studios on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. The participating artists are: LaTonia Allen, Jayden Ashley, Arden Carlon, Ricardo Galvan, Erin Goodine, Diana Guerra, Hyunjin Park and Kanthy Peng. For art lovers, it’s an opportunity to view work in progress and ask questions of the creators and for the artists, it’s a chance to make connections and possibly even gain new insights into their work.

Allen, a New York based multidisciplinary artist, is a 2025 recipient of the Wassaic Projects Family Residency. Of the open studios experience she said, “Welcoming people in can be a bit nerve wracking at times, but afterwards, I always find myself feeling better. Oftentimes, I have a different perspective to think about or another way to approach the subject matter to consider.”

Keep ReadingShow less
wassaic project