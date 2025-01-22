Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rental car sideswiped

On the evening of Jan. 11, a rental Dodge Charger, driven by Samar Zemeer, 26, of Sacramento, California, was turning right onto North Elm Street in North Canaan when another vehicle, a Ford F150, struck the left side of the Charger after attempting a left turn from North Elm Street. The vehicles sustained functional damage, and were able to be driven from the scene. Each vehicle carried a passenger, but no injuries were reported. The driver of the F150, Daniel Wolfe, 65, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, was found at fault for the accident, and was issued a written warning.

Missed turn sends vehicle in ditch

At midday on Jan. 14, Olaf Olsen, 87, of Salisbury was driving home on Route 112 in Salisbury when he missed his turn onto Salmon Kill Road. In response, he attempted to reverse onto Wells Hill Road. to return to the intersection with Salmon Kill Road. In the process, his Subaru Forester exited the roadway and slid down an embankment. The vehicle suffered minor, non-disabling damage, but had to be towed from the embankment. Olsen was issued a warning.

Rear-end at stop sign

On the afternoon of Jan. 17, Kevin Sabia, 63, of Kent came to a stop at the intersection of Route 7 with Route 63 in Canaan. A Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Erica Randlett-Habarta, 61, of North Egremont, Massachusetts, subsequently collided with the rear of Sabia’s Hyundai Elantra. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, and Jane Sabia, passenger in the Elantra, was taken to Sharon Hospital for minor injury to the head and neck. Randlett-Habarta was found at fault, and issued a written warning for C.G.S. 14-240 Failure to Drive a Reasonable Distance Apart.

