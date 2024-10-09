Norfok home sale prices down compared to pandemic period

NORFOLK — The Town of Norfolk’s real estate market was active this summer for a town of only 1,600 people with eight recorded transfers in July and August. The median price for a single family residence on a rolling twelve month basis was $373,250 in August; not as high as the $409,000 reached during the pandemic in 2022 or the real estate bubble in 2007 when the median price reached $497,500.



On Oct. 1 there were four single family homes listed for sale. Two at around $500,000 and two estates at $4.995 million and $9.75 million, respectively, which have been on the market for more than three months. There was no vacant land sold during the summer and there are four such parcels available across a range of prices and acreage from $135,000 to $4.75 million.

Recorded property transfers in July and August

32 Maple Ave. — 3 bedroom/2 bath house on 0.6 acres in the center of Norfolk sold by Aaron B. Wexler and Lisa R. Hamilton to Katherine B. Rohrbach for $415,000.

245 Winchester Road — 4 bedroom/2 bath cape on 2.1 acres sold by Morgen L. Fleisig and Margaret A. Lavender to Marta Lingenheld and Maxwell McLean for $340,000.

24 Hillside St. — 4 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch on 0.33 acres sold by Christal Preszler to Diana Jennifer Beck for $288,500.

20 Emerson St. — 3 bedroom/2 bath house built in 1900 sold by Geoffrey L. Rogers and May R. Joseph to Eliza Anastazia Hazel Little Trustee for $255,000.

279-281 North St. — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house built in 2007 on 2.5 acres sold by Martin G. and Catherine Briggs Johnson for $1.06 million.

853 Litchfield Road — 3 bedroom/1 bath house sold by Barbara R. Whitford to Kevin and Patricia Whitford for $162,500.

22 Old Goshen Road — 4 bedroom/1.5 bath home on two acres sold by Estate of Richard Buyak to Louis S. Deutsch for $301,000.

49 Laurel Way — 4 bedroom/2 bath home on 2.8 acres sold by James Mars LLC to George Sumner and Sheila Dawn Case for $600,000.

* Town of Norfolk real estate sales recorded as sold between July 1, 2024, and Aug. 31, 2024 provided by Town of Norfolk, Town Clerk. Current market activity sourced from Smart Matrix MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.