budget

North Canaan budget heads to hearing

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance has sent the 2024-25 spending plans to public hearing scheduled for May 15 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.

During the board’s April 10 meeting, one change was made to the municipal spending proposal. The Housatonic River Commission’s request for $400 was approved and added to the town budget. Salary negotiations with the highway department remain ongoing, which may lead to another adjustment.

There are three parts to the budget: municipal spending, elementary school spending, and Region One’s high school assessment.

The selectmen’s spending proposal showed a total of $3,642,536 in municipal expenses, a reduction of $24,166 (0.67%) compared to 2023-24.

North Canaan Elementary School showed a bottom line of $4,536,112.70 for next year, an increase of $110,075.87 (2.49%) over 2023-24.

North Canaan’s total Region One assessment came in at $5,565,923, down $136,960 (2.4%) from last year.

Overall, the combined budget totals in 2024-25 $13,344,971.70, a reduction of $51,150.13 (0.38%) compared to last year.

Students glimpse into professions at Career Day

Professionals shared insights with Salisbury Central School students on Career Day, April 12.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — It started to rain Friday afternoon, April 12 outside the lower building at Salisbury Central School.

This did not make any visible difference to the group of eighth grade students visiting with Salisbury Resident State Trooper Will Veras and Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation officer Ed Norton.

Selectmen discuss Community Center lease

SHARON — Making steady progress toward developing a lease arrangement with the Sharon Housing Trust to develop the former Community Center building into four units of affordable housing, the Board of Selectmen discussed finalizing a lease draft at their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported that an attorney specializing in real estate law at the firm of Cramer and Anderson had reviewed a draft of the lease and offered two amendments. The Housing Trust had reviewed those amendments and had recently made small adjustments. Still being discussed is the term of the lease, whether 99 years or 75 years. Also included in the lease is a provision that In the event that the Housing Trust should dissolve before the lease ends, the property would revert to the town.

Kent Library’s car raffle returns

Raffle tickets for this 2021 Jeep Compass on sale now.

Provided

KENT — Tickets for the 22nd annual car raffle to benefit The Kent Memorial Library have been on sale for a while and will continue right up until the drawing on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the end of the Pumpkin Run road race. The drawing will be held at the Kent Town Hall.

Residents who purchase a ticket, or more than one if so inclined, can be in the running to win this year’s raffle car, an all-wheel drive 2021 Jeep Compass Limited. The color is white and the condition is described as “like new.”

Police Blotter: Troop B

John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Swerving to avoid vehicle

