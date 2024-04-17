North Canaan budget heads to hearing

Latest News
LAKEVILLE — It started to rain Friday afternoon, April 12 outside the lower building at Salisbury Central School.
This did not make any visible difference to the group of eighth grade students visiting with Salisbury Resident State Trooper Will Veras and Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation officer Ed Norton.
The students ignored the raindrops as both law enforcement officers showed the students their equipment. Veras allowed a couple to sit in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, to demonstrate the locking mechanism that only allows him to drive it.
Norton described his routine, saying that he covers over 40 towns and has a wide amount of discretion as to how he spends his time.
Veras noted that even though he is the resident trooper for Salisbury, he is still part of the team at the State Police Troop B barracks in North Canaan.
Marine Mechanic Colin Brooks was prepared for the rain, with a tent over the bed of his pickup. In the bed was an engine, and he demonstrated how he goes about diagnosing and fixing mechanical problems.
Inside Michael Baldwin, a SCS graduate and the Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education at the Sharon Playhouse, told a group of students that he caught the performing bug early.
“I was in a Christmas pageant at age five.”
It made a lasting impression.
“I looked for every opportunity” to perform after that.
Upright bassist Jeff Hill talked about his career in between playing the bass.
“My job is to make everybody else sound good.”
He asked the students if they knew how to read music, with mixed results.
“I think everybody should do it.”
Selectmen discuss Community Center lease
SHARON — Making steady progress toward developing a lease arrangement with the Sharon Housing Trust to develop the former Community Center building into four units of affordable housing, the Board of Selectmen discussed finalizing a lease draft at their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9.
First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported that an attorney specializing in real estate law at the firm of Cramer and Anderson had reviewed a draft of the lease and offered two amendments. The Housing Trust had reviewed those amendments and had recently made small adjustments. Still being discussed is the term of the lease, whether 99 years or 75 years. Also included in the lease is a provision that In the event that the Housing Trust should dissolve before the lease ends, the property would revert to the town.
The town can require that the Housing Trust be responsible for the maintenance of the property located at 99 North Main Street, Flanagan said.
Housing Trust Board member Larry Moskowitz noted that as the Housing Trust invests in the Community Center building, the value of the improvements would be lost to the Trust under the provisions of the lease.
“It’s not uncommon for an organization to make improvements,” Trust Board member Bob Whelan said.
Parking at the site continues to be a challenge leading to suggestions toward a solution that might reconfigure access between the leased building and the neighboring rental property owned by the Housing Trust at 91, 93 and 95 North Main Street.
“Leasing was the quickest, easiest way to move forward,” Flanagan noted, having explored other options that had been suggested at previous meetings.
The lease draft will be reviewed again by the attorneys before being readied for public hearing and town meeting decision.
“I’m pretty comfortable with what I’ve seen so far,” Flanagan said. “We don’t need to keep this dragging along.”
The selectmen plan to act on the matter at the next meeting on Tuesday, April 23. If they approve the lease, then the selectmen could schedule a town meeting for May.
Grant funding is available to assist with the building’s renovation. Jocelyn Ayer, Director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunities reported to the selectmen about the availability of a possible $1M in funding through the Connecticut Community Block Grant program. If awarded, the grant would support the renovation of the Community Center building. $250,000 could be spent on each of the four apartments, she said.
The town needs to apply for the grant, Ayer explained, because the town owns the property.
“It has to go through the town,” Ayer said, adding that the application process is long.
The application must be submitted before May 31, Ayer said, indicating that a decision would not come until many months later.
The services of a consultant are needed to complete the application, Ayer noted, but indicated that her organization would pay the consultant’s fee of about $3,000.
The first step is for the Board of Selectmen to pass a resolution indicating its intent to make application for the grant, and that step needs to be taken before April 30.
The selectmen agreed to consider the grant application at their next meeting.
Improvements to the Town Hall’s internet system were discussed, resulting in unanimous agreement to seek $70,000 in ARPA funding to cover the expense.
Flanagan reported that the improvements would bring greater internet security to the building, seen as critically important.
As a result of the upgrade, the building would gain new cable and a fiber internet connection through the Connecticut Education Network, with the town paying to maintain the system. A later phase would introduce a permanent meeting system for the large Chapin meeting room on the second floor.
Flanagan said that he had reviewed three bids and chosen Yucatech of Goshen, Conn. to do the initial steps of the project, but the large meeting room would need to wait.
“We’ll have to do it in stages,” Flanagan said.
Kent Library’s car raffle returns
KENT — Tickets for the 22nd annual car raffle to benefit The Kent Memorial Library have been on sale for a while and will continue right up until the drawing on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the end of the Pumpkin Run road race. The drawing will be held at the Kent Town Hall.
Residents who purchase a ticket, or more than one if so inclined, can be in the running to win this year’s raffle car, an all-wheel drive 2021 Jeep Compass Limited. The color is white and the condition is described as “like new.”
The car features a nine-speed automatic transmission, a power front sunroof and fixed rear sunroof and a premium alpine speaker system for people who like to travel with robust sound.
Tickets, priced at $25 each are now available at the library or electronically by visiting www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Tickets will be sold throughout the summer and even on weekends during the annual Library Book Sale. Or, residents can send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Kent Memorial Library Car Raffle, P.O. Box 127, Kent, CT 06757, enclosing a check for $25 per ticket, being sure to include phone number to allow the staff to complete the information on the raffle ticket. Or, to save a stamp, residents can drop that same envelope into the Library Book Drop slot.
Whichever means of purchase used, other than in person, the library will mail the raffle ticket stub to the purchaser.
Proceeds of the traditional car raffle support the Library’s annual operating budget, assisting the library with raising the more than 70% required to provide for its programs and essential services to the town.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Swerving to avoid vehicle
On Monday, April 8, at approximately 4 p.m., George Cafiero, 54, of Wassaic was southbound on Route 41 in Sharon in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta when the vehicle swerved off the road, striking a DOT wire rope guardrail. Cafiero said he swerved to avoid a northbound vehicle that was in his established lane. The Jetta was towed from the scene and Cafiero was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.
Up an embankment
On Tuesday, April 9 at approximately 4:10 p.m., Mavis Richardson, 70, of Torrington, was southbound on Route 63 north or Hautboy Hill Road in Cornwall in a 2017 Honda CR-V. The vehicle exited the roadway up an embankment. Richardson did not sustain injury. The Honda was towed from the scene Richardson was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.
Traveling too fast
On Friday, April 12, at approximately 8 a.m., Emily Wagner, 40, of North Canaan, was westbound on Route 44 in Norfolk and failed to negotiate a curve, and exited the roadway, striking an embankment. The 2016 Honda Fit was towed from the scene and Wagner was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com