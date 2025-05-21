budget

Cornwall voters approve 2025-26 budgets

CORNWALL — Residents in attendance of the Town Meeting Friday, May 16, voted to accept the town and school spending plans for 2025-26.

There were 23 voters in attendance and the measure passed by a tally of 22-1.

Cornwall Consolidated School’s annual expenses are up to $3,016,786, an increase of $269,564 or 9.81% compared to last year.

Region One’s assessment for Cornwall is down to $4,004,274, a reduction of $20,612 or 1.02% from 2024-25’s budget. This was approved by a regional referendum on May 6.

Municipal spending increased to $2,514,497, up by $105,518 or 4.38% from last year.

In total, town expenses are up to $8,417,629 in Cornwall, an increase of $355,934 or 4.42% compared to 2024-25.

To balance the budget, $225,000 was transferred from the unassigned general fund.

The mill rate will increase to 15.98, up by 4.47% from last year, subject to approval by the Board of Finance.

The Town Meeting also approved the transfer of $10,000 to fund preparations of the celebration for America’s 250th birthday, to be celebrated in 2026. The funds came from the Larry and Judy Gates bequest.

