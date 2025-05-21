Cornwall voters approve 2025-26 budgets

People along the way wanted to chat with the lawmaker, and despite some gentle prodding from his staffers to keep on pace, Murphy took time to converse with those he met covering a variety of topics. On Route 41 between Lakeville and Salisbury, he encountered longtime friend, former State Rep. Roberta Willis, of Salisbury, who along with her sister Sherie Berk, greeted him with a sign stating “Chris, We’re proud of U.”

Continuing his walk, he made a stop at Sharon Center School where he spoke with sixth- and seventh-graders. Then he met with some of the younger children, who, he said, “had a million ideas about what they could do for our country.”

Sharon First Selectman Casey Flanagan, left, speaks with U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy outside Town Hall. Photo by Ruth Epstein

Following a stop at Standard Space art gallery, he proceeded to Town Hall, where First Selectman Casey Flanagan presented him with a tiny step counter. Pleased with the gift, he said he had been wanting to get one but never got around to it.

At Town Hall, the subject of Mudge Pond came up, with the selectmen telling him how important that natural resource is to the town. Selectman Lynn Kearcher said so far, its condition is not too bad, but the threat of an invasion of hydrilla is a constant worry. “Lynn and I both grew up on that lake. We want to save it for generations to come,” said Flanagan.

Kearcher asked what the citizens of Sharon can do to combat the current administration in Washington. Murphy recommended joining activist groups and getting involved. “All that can make a difference.”

He acknowledged the latest big bill proposed by the Republicans which was approved by the House of Representatives is bad for Connecticut. One of its features calls for reducing Medicaid payments in blue states by 10 percent. It will throw millions around the country off the plan, he said. The bill will also result in adding $3.5 trillion to the national debt.

“It’s an ugly bill,” said Murphy.

As he headed off to Kent, he was met by some Sharon Playhouse employees who excitedly told him about this year’s productions. The walk to Kent proved to be a strenuous one, with a long steep mountain to climb. Once in the center of Kent, he crossed over the Housatonic River on the bridge next to Kent School.

From left, former State Rep. Roberta Willis and Sherie Berk talk with U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy in Salisbury. Photo by Ruth Epstein

Murphy explained the purpose of the walk, which over the nine years has touched all areas of the state. “My job is to listen. I can’t do my job well unless I listen to what people are saying.”

On this trip, he found the issues of housing and Medicaid were what people were talking about. The push and pull between conserving land and the need for housing was also on people’s minds.

In Kent, he made a stop at Motoriot, where owner Jason Doornick explained he refurbishes vintage 4 x 4s. Murphy was impressed with what he saw. He also visited Kent Wine & Spirits and the Mobil station and convenience store where customer Tom Connors approached him and asked, “When did bravery go out of fashion?”

Murphy planned to walk another four days with the aim of reaching Long Island Sound.