Falls Village Board of Finance to hold public hearing on proposed spending May 21

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Finance will hold a public hearing on the proposed spending plans for 2025-26 Wednesday, May 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Emergency Services Center and on Zoom.

First Selectman Dave Barger will present the municipal plan and Board of Education chair Pat Mechare will handle the plan for the Lee H. Kellogg School.

Housatonic alumni take down varsity teams

Pete Foley, Class of 1988, extends for the ball as Chris Race, Class of 2027, slides into third base.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic varsity baseball and softball teams hosted Mountaineers of years past for alumni games Saturday, May 17.

Grads ranged from the Class of 1988 to the Class of 2024. Alumni teams won both games, 17-3 in baseball and 7-4 in softball.

Health dept. clears BD to reopen facility after hazmat scare

Cones and warning signs remain present at Grace Way in North Canaan Saturday, May 17, but as of 3 p.m. the facility was cleared to resume normal operations.
Photo by Riley Klein

Updated Saturday, May 17.

Following two days of closure due to a hazmat incident, the BD facility in North Canaan was cleared to resume normal operations on Saturday, May 17.

North Canaan First Selectman Brian Ohler provided an update at 3 p.m. stating day two culture tests of the substance that was sent to BD showed "no growth." Lab tests yesterday were negative for Anthrax, Burkholderia Species, Plague, Tularemia, Smallpox and Ricin.

Sunset gazing on Tory Hill

Photo by Nathan Miller

Anna Amachowski and Steve Wilcox of Canaan enjoyed the sunset and some grilled chicken from the top of Tory Hill outside Sharon on Thursday, May 1. They were welcoming in the warm breezes of spring with some fishing and some ridgeline views at the end of a warm evening.

Amachowski and Wilcox's dog, Chuy, enjoyed a soft spot of cool grass and the view over the ridge.Photo by Nathan Miller

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honor Michael R. Tesoro M.D. (May 20, 1941-—Dec. 25, 2024) whose vibrant spirit touched so many. We will gather on May 17 at 11:30 a.,m. at Trinity Lime Rock to remember Michael’s life with love and laughter.

A light fare reception to immediately follow at the church’s Walker Hall.

