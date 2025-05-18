Falls Village Board of Finance to hold public hearing on proposed spending May 21

Latest News
Housatonic alumni take down varsity teams
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic varsity baseball and softball teams hosted Mountaineers of years past for alumni games Saturday, May 17.
Grads ranged from the Class of 1988 to the Class of 2024. Alumni teams won both games, 17-3 in baseball and 7-4 in softball.
Lots of laughs ensued.
The baseball game began first, around 10 a.m. Bobby Chatfield, Class of 2007 and current head coach of the varsity team, started the game on the mound for the alumni.
Willy Yahn, Class of 2014 player who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2017, fouled out in his first at bat. The high-flying ball was caught near the dugout by freshman first baseman Nate Young.
Willy Yahn, Class of 2014, stares down Nate Young, Class of 2028, after the freshman first baseman got him out.Photo by Riley Klein
“If anyone is gonna get me out it’ll be Nate,” Yahn said as he stared down the freshman.
Will Perotti, Class of 2012, got hit by two pitches while at bat. “He’s gotta work after this. Rub some dirt on it,” said an alumni teammate.
The alumni built a 14-run lead by the sixth inning. As a last resort, the student athletes cleared the dugout and sent both the varsity and junior varsity squads into the outfield to play defense in the seventh.
Sam Foley, Class of 2018, slides safely past three second basemen in the seventh inning.Photo by Riley Klein
“This oughta be fun,” said an umpire.
The alumni offense was stopped by the 22-man lineup and the game ended 17-3.
Softball began later in the morning with the return of the battery of pitcher Emma Crane, Class of 2023, and catcher Tori Dodge, Class of 2022.
Madison Dewitt, left, and Anne Moran played against each other May 17 after years as teammates.Photo by Riley Klein
The duo that followed them, pitcher Anne Moran, Class of 2024, and catcher Madison Dewitt, Class of 2025, faced off as opponents for the first time.
Kaleigh Selino, Class of 2011 and current coach of the varsity team, played for the alumni despite giving birth three weeks ago. While in a pickle between second and third base, the ball ricocheted off her helmet as she safely returned to second.
“It’s cause of all those sprints you make ‘em run,” said a player from the dugout.
Varsity players react after bonking the ball off the helmet of coach Kaleigh Selino in the alumni game.Photo by Riley Klein
There was some confusion over the score at the end of the game. Some varsity players were under the impression they were down by 10 runs. The alumni denied this and put forth a score of 7-3.
“It’s 7-4,” an umpire declared. “Actually, it might be 7-5,” he clarified. “Because,” he continued, “No, it’s 7-4.”
Players and spectators concluded the event with eats from Nibbles N’ Noms food truck.
Haley Leonard, Class of 2024, watches cautiously as former teammate Daniela Brennan, Class of 2025, takes a sizeable lead off third base.Photo by Riley Klein
Updated Saturday, May 17.
Following two days of closure due to a hazmat incident, the BD facility in North Canaan was cleared to resume normal operations on Saturday, May 17.
North Canaan First Selectman Brian Ohler provided an update at 3 p.m. stating day two culture tests of the substance that was sent to BD showed "no growth." Lab tests yesterday were negative for Anthrax, Burkholderia Species, Plague, Tularemia, Smallpox and Ricin.
The information was provided to the town by Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Torrington Area Health District.
"The process of reopening the facility will be orchestrated by BD’s internal leadership. Employees should wait to hear from their leaders, as they may have further instructions and guidance," Ohler stated.
The FBI investigation is ongoing, but reopening the facility will reportedly not interfere with that process.
State, local and federal officials responded to a "hazmat incident" at the Becton, Dickinson and Company facility in the afternoon Thursday, May 15. Photo by Riley Klein
Updated Friday, May 16:
The Becton, Dickinson and Company facility in North Canaan remained closed Friday, May 16, due to hazmat response protocol.
Two employees who opened a suspicious package were hospitalized yesterday as a precaution. They have since been released.
Ken LeClerc, emergency response coordinator for CT DEEP, said in a press conference, "The package was opened inside the building and what we're looking at is primarily a potential airborne contaminant."
At 6 p.m., May 16, North Canaan First Selectman Ohler released an update stating the CT Department of Public Health "received negative PCR test results for Anthrax, Burkholderia Species, Plague, Tularemia, and Smallpox. In addition to those biological tests, a negative Ricin test result was also confirmed. A Day 1 culture test was then performed, which has also resulted in 'no growth.'"
He reiterated there is no risk to the public or adjacent residents.
Ohler stated the incident is isolated to the BD facility and "there has been no symptoms or illnesses reported by the employees who were decontaminated during yesterday’s response."
More than 300 employees went through a decontamination protocol before leaving work yesterday. No injuries were reported.
Ohler stated Friday morning, "The decontamination process that took place yesterday was standard and in practice when an unknown substance is found inside of a facility with a shared ventilation system."
The package was identified as suspicious due to an unusual mailing address. It was taken by FBI agents for testing at the state lab in Rocky Hill.
Ohler added, "While we are still waiting for an exact identity of the substance, we are being told by state DEEP officials that there is no threat to the public, or to the surrounding area near the facility.”
At 1 p.m., Connecticut State Police confirmed, "The FBI has taken over the investigation."
Breaking Thursday, May 15:
The BD facility in North Canaan was on lockdown May 15 due to a "hazmat incident," according to emergency responders on scene.
Norfolk Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo said BD "received a suspicious package this morning" and "numerous state and local authorities" responded, including the FBI, CT DEEP, state police, area fire departments and ambulances.
BD, manufacturer of medical devices based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, employs about 500 workers at its North Canaan facility.
BD released a statement saying, "We are working closely with law enforcement and emergency personnel to thoroughly investigate the situation, and we are following their protocols. Out of an abundance of caution, we have suspended operations until further notice."
"At this time, two individuals have been transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution," a release from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. "Approximately 300 to 350 personnel at the facility are undergoing a decontamination process as a precautionary measure. DEEP has deployed a contractor to the site to manage the decontamination operation, including shower trailers and the safe collection for clothing for those exiting the facility."
About 300 people are going through a decontamination process after a hazardous material exposure at BD.Photo by Riley Klein
Employees inside were reportedly instructed to remove clothing and shower for decontamination protocol.
A delivery driver attempting to turn down Grace Way was turned away and told the facility could be closed for several days.
A statement received May 15 at 4:40 p.m. from Connecticut State Police stated, "The scene and the investigation is still active, and there is no active threat to the public at this time."
Sunset gazing on Tory Hill
Anna Amachowski and Steve Wilcox of Canaan enjoyed the sunset and some grilled chicken from the top of Tory Hill outside Sharon on Thursday, May 1. They were welcoming in the warm breezes of spring with some fishing and some ridgeline views at the end of a warm evening.
Amachowski and Wilcox's dog, Chuy, enjoyed a soft spot of cool grass and the view over the ridge.Photo by Nathan Miller
Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honor Michael R. Tesoro M.D. (May 20, 1941-—Dec. 25, 2024) whose vibrant spirit touched so many. We will gather on May 17 at 11:30 a.,m. at Trinity Lime Rock to remember Michael’s life with love and laughter.
A light fare reception to immediately follow at the church’s Walker Hall.
Trinity Lime Rock, 484 Lime Rock Rd., Lakeville. In lieu of flowers please direct donations to: Malta House of Care, Inc.,136 Farmington Avenue,Hartford, CT 06105 www.maltahouseofcare.org