Salisbury approves town and elementary school budgets

SALISBURY — The spending plans for the town and Salisbury Central School were approved unanimously at a town meeting Wednesday, May 14. The vote was 26-0 on both budget items.

The Board of Finance will set the 2025-26 mill rate after a special meeting Wednesday, May 21, at noon.

The municipal budget for 2025-26 has a bottom line of $9,205,102, an increase of $575,530 or 6.7%.

The budget for Salisbury Central School is for $6,897,148, an increase of $361,209 or 5.53%.

The Region One budget passed at a referendum vote May 6. The town’s Region One assessment is $4,781,093, an increase of $373,080 or 8.46%.

Total town education spending is therefore $11,678,241, an increase of $734,289 or 6.71%.

At the public hearing April 30, Finance chair Pari Farood said it is likely that there will be no mill rate change if the budget proposals were approved. The Salisbury mill rate is currently 11.0.

Latest News

Lime Rock Park seeks detour permit for NASCAR event

SALISBURY — At a special meeting Thursday, May 15, the Board of Selectmen tabled the issue of approving a permit for traffic rerouting on Route 112 Friday and Saturday, June 27 to 28.

Lime Rock Park is hosting a weekend of NASCAR events. In anticipation of a large crowd, estimated between 12,000 at 15,000 in attendance, LRP has asked to have one-way traffic on Route 112 (Lime Rock Road) from Route 7 to White Hollow Road and the main track entrance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.

Falls Village budget hearing May 21

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Finance will hold a public hearing on the proposed spending plans for 2025-26 Wednesday May 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Emergency Services Center and on Zoom.

First Selectman Dave Barger will present the municipal plan and Board of Education Chair Pat Mechare will handle the plan for the Lee H. Kellogg School.

Housatonic alumni take down varsity teams

Pete Foley, Class of 1988, extends for the ball as Chris Race, Class of 2027, slides into third base.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic varsity baseball and softball teams hosted Mountaineers of years past for alumni games Saturday, May 17.

Grads ranged from the Class of 1988 to the Class of 2024. Alumni teams won both games, 17-3 in baseball and 7-4 in softball.

Health dept. clears BD to reopen facility after hazmat scare

Cones and warning signs remain present at Grace Way in North Canaan Saturday, May 17, but as of 3 p.m. the facility was cleared to resume normal operations.
Photo by Riley Klein

Story updated Monday, May 19

NORTH CANAAN — Employees at the Becton, Dickinson and Company facility in North Canaan were evacuated Thursday, May 15, after a hazmat scare.

A package that arrived at the facility was identified as suspicious due to an “unusual address,” Norfolk Public Information Officer John Barbagallo said. Details of the contents of the package have not been released.

