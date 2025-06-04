Kent sets mill rate at 16.87

Resident Chris Garrity speaks at Kent’s Town Meeting May 30.

Alec Linden
Kent sets mill rate at 16.87

KENT — Despite a few vocal residents protesting certain components of Kent’s fiscal year 2025-2026 spending plan, the budget passed with an overwhelming majority at the Friday, May 30, Town Meeting.

There were 54 registered voters in attendance.

The selectmen’s operating budget is $5,317,818, up 3.63% or $186,282 from the last fiscal year’s number. The Board of Education’s Kent Central School budget totaled $5,197,492, which marks a 1.49% or $76,335 increase. The Region One assessment, which was decided separately and was passed at a May 6 referendum, is $2,611,729, up 3.36% or $84,818.

Total education expenditures are $7,809,221, which is 2.11% or $161,154 higher than last year’s numbers.

Total municipal spending for the upcoming fiscal year is $16,477,809 which is almost 5% and $800,000 more than the fiscal year ’25 town budget.

Several other motions were read and passed at the May 30 meeting. The first motion of the evening, to accept supplemental bills for the motor vehicle tax in two yearly installments rather than one, passed unanimously after some clarifying discussion. Starting with the supplemental motor vehicle tax list of 2024, bills will be due July 2025 and January 2026, and follow that pattern in subsequent years.

Voters approved the renaming and allocation of funds to several Park and Recreation Commission projects, such as the awaited Emery Park Swimming Area Project which would bring public swimming back to Emery Park for the first time since it was prohibited in 2019.

A motion to eliminate the Highway Parking Lot funding line of $70,000 in the Five Year Capital Plan to be distributed towards other projects, such as the replacement of garage doors for the Highway department building and the purchase of a new mower, also passed despite resistance from resident Chris Garrity who stated that taxed money should be used for the purpose it was originally voted on.

Resident Matt Star raised a motion to eliminate the town employee insurance opt-out lines in the budget, which funds an option for already-insured employees to receive a paycheck bonus rather than insurance as a benefit. The motion ultimately failed, with nays decidedly outnumbering the yeas. TK potential numbers

Garrity took the stand again to voice his concern that only $100,000 would be allocated from the town’s Unassigned General Fund, which has a June 30 estimate at $3,438,230, to balance the mill rate. In last year’s budget, $500,000 was moved.

After the town meeting concluded, the Board of Finance briefly met to set the mill rate at 16.87 mills, up 1.28 or an 8.18% increase from last year’s 15.59 after a unanimous vote.

HVRHS Today - June 2025

HVRHS Today - June 2025

Angela Derrico Carabine

Angela Derrico Carabine

SHARON — Angela Derrick Carabine, 74, died May 16, 2025, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was the wife of Michael Carabine and mother of Caitlin Carabine McLean.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Katri (St Bernards Church) Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found on the website of the Kenny Funeral home kennyfuneralhomes.com.

Revisiting 'The Killing Fields' with Sam Waterston

Revisiting ‘The Killing Fields’ with Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston

Jennifer Almquist

On June 7 at 3 p.m., the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington will host a benefit screening of “The Killing Fields,” Roland Joffé’s 1984 drama about the Khmer Rouge and the two journalists, Cambodian Dith Pran and New York Times correspondent Sydney Schanberg, whose story carried the weight of a nation’s tragedy.

The film, which earned three Academy Awards and seven nominations — including one for Best Actor for Sam Waterston — will be followed by a rare conversation between Waterston and his longtime collaborator and acclaimed television and theater director Matthew Penn.

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

Scott Reinhard, graphic designer, cartographer, former Graphics Editor at the New York Times, took time out from setting up his show “Here, Here, Here, Here- Maps as Art” to explain his process of working.Here he explains one of the “Heres”, the Hunt Library’s location on earth (the orange dot below his hand).

obin Roraback

Map lovers know that as well as providing the vital functions of location and guidance, maps can also be works of art.With an exhibition titled “Here, Here, Here, Here — Maps as Art,” Scott Reinhard, graphic designer and cartographer, shows this to be true. The exhibition opens on June 7 at the David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St., Falls Village, and will be the first solo exhibition for Reinhard.

Reinhard explained how he came to be a mapmaker. “Mapping as a part of my career was somewhat unexpected.I took an introduction to geographic information systems (GIS), the technological side of mapmaking, when I was in graduate school for graphic design at North Carolina State.GIS opened up a whole new world, new tools, and data as a medium to play with.”

