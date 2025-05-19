North Canaan vote on budgets, resident trooper set for May 21

Latest News
SALISBURY — At a special meeting Thursday, May 15, the Board of Selectmen tabled the issue of approving a permit for traffic rerouting on Route 112 Friday and Saturday, June 27 to 28.
Lime Rock Park is hosting a weekend of NASCAR events. In anticipation of a large crowd, estimated between 12,000 at 15,000 in attendance, LRP has asked to have one-way traffic on Route 112 (Lime Rock Road) from Route 7 to White Hollow Road and the main track entrance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.
Tom Burke, Director of Facility Safety at Lime Rock Park, told the selectmen that this option was chosen because it does not involve detours on local roads. At their regular monthly meeting Monday, May 5, the selectmen had expressed dismay and concern at an earlier proposal to route traffic over narrow and windy Brinton Hill Road.
Burke said there will be at least two electronic variable message boards used and traditional “hard” signs.
And there will be state troopers deployed to assist motorists.
Public comment was negative. Victor Jermack said the entire idea seemed unreasonable to him, and Michael Klemens, who chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission, voiced concern about what he called “programmatic creep” at the track.
Sarah Wolf, who lives on White Hollow Road, wanted to know how people in the neighborhood were supposed to go about their usual business during the periods of one-way traffic on Route 112.
First Selectman Curtis Rand asked if the track’s representatives had been in touch with the neighbors. Burke said no, because they are waiting on final approval before informing the neighbors.
“That’s a lot of pressure on me,” Rand replied, adding he is wary of signing off on the plan without much input from the public.
He also asked why he has to sign off on the plan at all, since the traffic disruptions take place on a state highway. He said he was going to call the state Department of Transportation and ask the same question.
Selectman Kitty Kiefer pointed out that there is another event Thursday, June 26, that the selectmen could not discuss because it was not on the special meeting agenda. By state law special meeting agendas cannot be modified, whereas regularly scheduled meeting agendas may be amended at the start of a meeting.
The Lime Rock Park website lists the Thursday event as a “Pit Stop Party and Hauler Parade” at the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, with details to come.
Selectman Chris Williams said that while it doesn’t help the immediate situation, the town and track need to consider the town’s infrastructure, or lack thereof, when planning events that draw large crowds.
Ultimately the selectmen agreed to table the matter and resume at another special meeting. Rand said he was going to consult the town attorney in the interim.
The selectmen will have another special meeting Wednesday, May 21, at 2 p.m.
Falls Village budget hearing May 21
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Finance will hold a public hearing on the proposed spending plans for 2025-26 Wednesday May 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Emergency Services Center and on Zoom.
First Selectman Dave Barger will present the municipal plan and Board of Education Chair Pat Mechare will handle the plan for the Lee H. Kellogg School.
Housatonic alumni take down varsity teams
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic varsity baseball and softball teams hosted Mountaineers of years past for alumni games Saturday, May 17.
Grads ranged from the Class of 1988 to the Class of 2024. Alumni teams won both games, 17-3 in baseball and 7-4 in softball.
Lots of laughs ensued.
The baseball game began first, around 10 a.m. Bobby Chatfield, Class of 2007 and current head coach of the varsity team, started the game on the mound for the alumni.
Willy Yahn, Class of 2014 player who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2017, fouled out in his first at bat. The high-flying ball was caught near the dugout by freshman first baseman Nate Young.
Willy Yahn, Class of 2014, stares down Nate Young, Class of 2028, after the freshman first baseman got him out.Photo by Riley Klein
“If anyone is gonna get me out it’ll be Nate,” Yahn said as he stared down the freshman.
Will Perotti, Class of 2012, got hit by two pitches while at bat. “He’s gotta work after this. Rub some dirt on it,” said an alumni teammate.
The alumni built a 14-run lead by the sixth inning. As a last resort, the student athletes cleared the dugout and sent both the varsity and junior varsity squads into the outfield to play defense in the seventh.
Sam Foley, Class of 2018, slides safely past three second basemen in the seventh inning.Photo by Riley Klein
“This oughta be fun,” said an umpire.
The alumni offense was stopped by the 22-man lineup and the game ended 17-3.
Softball began later in the morning with the return of the battery of pitcher Emma Crane, Class of 2023, and catcher Tori Dodge, Class of 2022.
Madison Dewitt, left, and Anne Moran played against each other May 17 after years as teammates.Photo by Riley Klein
The duo that followed them, pitcher Anne Moran, Class of 2024, and catcher Madison Dewitt, Class of 2025, faced off as opponents for the first time.
Kaleigh Selino, Class of 2011 and current coach of the varsity team, played for the alumni despite giving birth three weeks ago. While in a pickle between second and third base, the ball ricocheted off her helmet as she safely returned to second.
“It’s cause of all those sprints you make ‘em run,” said a player from the dugout.
Varsity players react after bonking the ball off the helmet of coach Kaleigh Selino in the alumni game.Photo by Riley Klein
There was some confusion over the score at the end of the game. Some varsity players were under the impression they were down by 10 runs. The alumni denied this and put forth a score of 7-3.
“It’s 7-4,” an umpire declared. “Actually, it might be 7-5,” he clarified. “Because,” he continued, “No, it’s 7-4.”
Players and spectators concluded the event with eats from Nibbles N’ Noms food truck.
Haley Leonard, Class of 2024, watches cautiously as former teammate Daniela Brennan, Class of 2025, takes a sizeable lead off third base.Photo by Riley Klein
Story updated Monday, May 19
NORTH CANAAN — Employees at the Becton, Dickinson and Company facility in North Canaan were evacuated Thursday, May 15, after a hazmat scare.
A package that arrived at the facility was identified as suspicious due to an “unusual address,” Norfolk Public Information Officer John Barbagallo said. Details of the contents of the package have not been released.
Emergency authorities were notified of a potential hazmat incident and several agencies responded, including the FBI, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, state police, area fire departments and ambulances.
About 300 people are going through a decontamination process after a hazardous material exposure at BD. Photo by Riley Klein
The facility was locked down and about 300 employees entered decontamination protocol, requiring them to leave clothing behind and shower before going home.
Ken LeClerc, emergency response coordinator for DEEP, said Thursday, “The package was opened inside the building and what we’re looking at is primarily a potential airborne contaminant.”
“At this time, two individuals have been transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution,” a release from DEEP said Thursday afternoon. “Approximately 300 to 350 personnel at the facility are undergoing a decontamination process as a precautionary measure. DEEP has deployed a contractor to the site to manage the decontamination operation, including shower trailers and the safe collection for clothing for those exiting the facility.”
The FBI transported the package from BD to the state laboratory in Rocky Hill.
State, local and federal officials responded to a "hazmat incident" at the Becton, Dickinson and Company facility in the afternoon Thursday, May 15. Photo by Riley Klein
Friday, May 16, North Canaan First Selectman Brian Ohler released an update stating the CT Department of Public Health “received negative PCR test results for Anthrax, Burkholderia Species, Plague, Tularemia, and Smallpox. In addition to those biological tests, a negative Ricin test result was also confirmed. A Day 1 culture test was then performed, which has also resulted in ‘no growth.’”
Ohler added, “While we are still waiting for an exact identity of the substance, we are being told by state DEEP officials that there is no threat to the public, or to the surrounding area near the facility.” Additional lab results were released on Saturday, which confirmed no culture growth on the sample.
The health department cleared BD to reopen its facility and operations resumed at the medical manufacturing company Sunday.
Details of the FBI investigation have been limited. The agency confirmed that reopening the facility will not interfere with the investigation.