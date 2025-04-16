finance

North Canaan modifies town, school spending proposals

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance reviewed updated 2025-26 spending plans for the town and the elementary school at a meeting Wednesday, April 9.

At the suggestion of the finance board, the selectmen modified two lines of the town spending plan. The first selectman’s salary was set at $24,000, up from the initial proposal of $6,500, and the contingency fund was reduced to $0 — down from $5,000, initially slated for discretionary spending.

The updated municipal spending proposal shows a bottom line of $3,239,732, a reduction of $3,204, or -0.1% from last year’s budget.

For educational expenses, the board asked North Canaan Elementary School Principal Beth Johnson to reduce spending where possible. She returned April 9 with a lowered bottom line.

“We pulled about $42,000 off the teacher’s line,” said Johnson, explaining the severances for retired individuals will be paid out of this year’s budget instead of next year’s.

The updated NCES spending plan totals $4,767,136.46, an increase of $231,023.76, or 5.09%, compared to last year.

The Board of Finance will host a public hearing for municipal and education spending plans Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.

