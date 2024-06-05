North Canaan real estate activity

NORTH CANAAN — April and May real estate activity including residential sales, rentals, and commercial property as reported by Connecticut MLS for North Canaan is listed below. Note that all sales closed during the month of May and that North Canaan remains an affordable market in the Litchfield Hills.



Rentals

29 East Main Street — a 1,824 square foot unfurnished 3-bedroom house was rented for $2,500 a month on April 3.

28 Granite Avenue — an unfurnished renovated 1,100 square foot cottage rented for $2,500 a month on April 3.

14 Honey Hill Road — a 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3,000 unfurnished home rented for $4,000 a month on May 16.

Commercial Sale

170 Ashley Falls Road — a unique commercial building formerly used as a hair salon sold for $167,500 on May 7.

Residential Sales

70 Church Street, Unit A2 — a 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo sold for $145,000 on May 1.

254 Salisbury Road — a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sold for $315,000 on May 20.

4 New High Street — a 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch sold for $340,000 on May 23.

72 Old Turnpike Road — a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sold for $365,000 on May 15.

April and May North Canaan real estate sales and rentals from Smart Matrix MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.