North Canaan’s AHA! youth program makes after-school care accessible for all

NORTH CANAAN — Legions of youngsters have gone through the AHA! program which provides a vital service to the citizens of the town through after school and summer care.

As with all long-standing efforts, upgrades and some changes are needed to keep them going and that is just what is happening as AHA! seeks to rebuild and expand. The North Canaan Education Foundation was established in 2020 to oversee AHA! when town funds for the program were eliminated. It received its tax-deductible status in 2024, but there were costs incurred in fulfilling those requirements to operate as a licensed child-care center and more stringent rules to follow. A larger staff is needed and training adds to program costs.

The only program for school-aged children in the town, AHA! provides not just endless enrichment opportunities, but a safe environment for working parents who need reasonably priced childcare during after-school hours and summer months.

Maribeth Marchi, president of the foundation, said the program provides a multitude of activities, including walking field trips, guests who share their knowledge and talents, bus field trips and much more.

Ashley Allyn, director of the Falls Village Day Care Center, was named interim director in March to help lead the program and assist in the licensing process. “She’s been a lifesaver,” said Marchi. Katie Stolarcyk, a 4th-grade teacher at NCES, will be named the new director at the start of the summer program.

Marchi said AHA! is the least expensive program of this type in the area with a cost of $175 a week. “We’re trying to keep it as affordable as possible.”

The program is fortunate to have the use of one room at North Canaan Elementary School, for which it pays $1. Due to space constraints, enrollment is limited to 25 with a waiting list, however organizers are hoping to be able to increase that number.

But it takes money, said Marchi. Two fundraisers were undertaken: the Someone Special and Me dance and the execution of an appeal letter. Some grants have been secured, but the future of those funding sources may be questionable.

“We appreciate and thank the community for all it has done for AHA!,” said Marchi. “We are asking for community support to continue to keep the affordable program that families in town know and appreciate. The board and staff have set high standards with the care of every child their utmost concern. We are proud of our work to meet these standards.”

Tax-deductible donations may be sent to P.O. Box 1155, Canaan 06018.