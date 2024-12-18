North Canaan’s Great Falls Brewery announces closure at end of year

Great Falls Brewing Co., located in North Canaan’s Union Station Railroad Depot, is closing down after several slow years beginning with the pandemic in 2020.

Alec Linden
NORTH CANAAN — Great Falls Brewing Company will close its doors at the year’s end after prolonged financial troubles in the wake of the pandemic.

“It’s constantly chasing the dollar in this business,” said Chris Tripler, founder and managing owner of the brewery. At a certain point, “you just have to say no more.”

The closure comes in the wake of several other brewery closures this year in Connecticut, including Avon’s popular Hopmeadow Brewing Company which will also shut down operations in the new year, according to a recent announcement.

“We’re on the frontlines of this economic challenge,” Tripler said of brewing enterprises. “I don’t know if this is becoming more of a hobby industry.”

GFBC publicized the news via Facebook on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 11. “We had a damn good run,” the post reads, thanking the brewery’s patrons, employees, non-profit partners, business associates and others who supported and contributed to the brand over its six-year run.

Tripler said he would have loved to continue on with the work, but that high operating prices due to inflation and other pandemic-related stressors on business had made moving forward unsustainable. “The economic winds are just too hard in our face,” he said.

On Thursday evening, Dec. 12, long-time patrons of the establishment gathered to reminisce fondly on their time at the cherished haunt. “Memories were made here,” said Julie Canty, who has been an investor in the brand for three years with her husband Steve. “It was always a good time,” Steve added.

Norfolk resident Star Childs recalled evenings out on the brewery’s outdoor seating area under the shadow of Canaan Mountain: “I used to sit on the porch in the evening with my dog and the light would be perfect.”

The brewery and its assets are now for sale — “and there are quite a few assets,” Tripler added. He’s hopeful that brewery continues under a new guise, he said: “Somebody who has a vision, enough capital, and who could really make something of this place might step in and do that, and that would be great to see.”

Tripler said that after New Year’s, he’s not sure what the next chapter is, but that he needs a clean break from the beer industry for a while. He does eventually plan to write a book called “Cautionary Ales,” which will help other small breweries “avoid the rocks in the way of the ship.”

Until then, GFBC’s December schedule is loaded with parties. Saturday, Dec. 14 saw the celebration of the brewery’s 6th anniversary. Employees, families and patrons holding “mug club” (beer subscription) memberships ar invited to celebrate on Dec. 20. A 1980s themed New Year’s Eve party will close out the brewery’s celebrated run in Union Depot, and as Tripler put it, “there’s a lot of beer to drink.”

