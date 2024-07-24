Leslie Connery

KENT­­ — Always with a ready smile, Leslie Guy Connery loved to meet, work with, and help people from all walks of life, especially those in need. This was her focus as a wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and volunteer. Community-oriented and pragmatic, with seemingly boundless energy even into her 90’s, she thrived on serving others.



Born on Dec. 23, 1928, Leslie grew up in Binghamton, New York, in a strongly knit community of family and friends. From this deeply rooted childhood, she looked forward to adventures in the wider world. While studying at Radcliffe College, she majored in international relations with the goal of becoming a diplomat. This was excellent preparation for the life she would soon begin to lead after meeting, and then marrying, her college sweetheart and aspiring journalist, Donald S. Connery.



Just seven years later, in 1957, Don became a foreign correspondent for Time and Life magazines, and thus they began twelve whirlwind years of extensive travel and extraordinary experiences, with four children in tow, including New Delhi (1957 to 1960), Tokyo (1960 to 1962), Moscow (briefly in 1962), and London (1962 to 1968). Leslie experienced India coming into its own after centuries of colonial rule; Japan recovering from the devastation of World War II; Moscow during the Cuban Missile Crisis; and Great Britain during the time of The Beatles and swinging London. Leslie managed the household and assisted Don in his work, serving as his sounding board, advisor, and editor, making it possible for him to focus on his career and travel widely and constantly. In 1965, with all her children in school, she began three years of volunteer work with autistic children as part of a British National Health Service pilot project.



In 1968, Leslie and Don (now a freelance writer and author) settled permanently in a historic farmhouse in the small rural town of Kent, Connecticut. Leslie earned an M.A. in Special Education at Southern Connecticut College and became a state-certified teacher and the family’s primary breadwinner in 1971, when she began her 40+ year career as a special education teacher. She taught for 26 years in local public schools, helping students ages four to 16 with physical, mental, or psychological learning challenges. After retiring in 1997, she continued as a substitute teacher and then took a job as a learning skills teacher at a nearby private boarding school in 2001. She tried retiring again in 2009 but couldn’t resist signing up as a volunteer teacher in the Kent Center School’s new program for autistic children in 2010.



Wanting to do more and inspired by the remarkable Kent volunteer firefighters who saved the Connery home from destruction in a Jan. 1969 fire, Leslie decided to join the newly formed Kent ambulance squad in 1974. She became a certified emergency medical technician; however, the all-male fire department was reluctant to accept females and insisted that she first attend fire school and become a certified firefighter. Always inspired by a challenge, Leslie soon went on to become the Kent Fire Department’s first female firefighter and EMT. Thus began her 36 years of volunteer work in emergency services. As a certified EMT, she responded at any time of the day or night to as many calls as she could manage, coming to the aid of hundreds of people and helping save numerous lives. In addition, she served as chair of the regional board responsible for EMT education and training and, from 1996 to 1999, as ambulance chief. In 1999, she received a Distinguished Achievement Award from the Connecticut Emergency Medical Services Councils. Leslie finally retired as an EMT in 2010 at the age of 82, likely as the oldest EMT in Connecticut at the time.



Leslie was also a member, volunteer, and choir singer in the Kent Congregational Church for over four decades. On the personal front, she loved horseback riding on local trails; knitting and sewing to create gifts for family and friends; watching Red Sox games and tennis matches; and, into her late 80s, international vacation travel with Don. Always enthusiastic and gracious hosts and devoted parents and grandparents, Leslie and Don welcomed many guests and enjoyed frequent visits from their children, grandchildren, and great-grandson, who loved spending time at the Kent family home. Leslie’s passion for EMT work inspired several of her children and grandchildren, who volunteer or work in emergency services and related fields. Almost to the end, thanks to grandson, Justin, Leslie had a scanner nearby so she could stay abreast of ongoing emergency activities in Connecticut.



Leslie passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 11 at 95 years. She is survived by her four children (Jan Connery, Eric Connery, Julie Connery-Smith, and Carol Connery), eight grandchildren (Marc, Jacob, Tyffany, Sean, Lucas, Justin, Kyle, Stuart), great-grandson (Brayden), brother (Peter Guy), sister-in-law (Barbara Guy), daughter-in-law (Jane Connery), and son-in-law (Keith Smith).

The Connery family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care and support that BrightStar Care staff and VITAS staff provided to Leslie during her final year.



A memorial service, followed by a reception, will be held on Sept. 21, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Kent, 97 North Main Street, Kent CT.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kent Volunteer Fire Department Inc., 28 Maple St, Kent, CT 06757.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

