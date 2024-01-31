Patricia Anne Gomez

LAKEVILLE — Patricia Anne (Pattengell) Gomez was born Jan. 8, 1928, and passed peacefully on Jan. 20, 2024. We like to think of it as a well-deserved promotion. It’s difficult to share the essence of who she was: a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, teacher, confidant and so much more, in a few paragraphs.

Patricia was the daughter of Russell L. and Florence (Hess) Pattengell, born and raised in Rosedale, Long Island. She attended Andrew Jackson High School in 1946, and graduated from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in 1947, obtaining a job for Addison B Hastings Co. in NYC. On Sept. 11,1949, she married Francis J. Gomez, and moved to Cornwall Bridge. In 1955 they bought Quality Farm in Lakeville and operated the farm until 1975. She was an active farmer’s wife, raising seven children and working on the farm. She had been a 4H leader for the Homemaking Club, and was an assistant Cub Scout Den mother. She was a member of, and very involved in, the Lakeville United Methodist Church.

Pat, or Patsy, as she was known by some, shifted gears in 1978 when her husband purchased Newkirk Funeral Home in Lakeville, where she resided for 45 years; a gracious and tolerant partner at the most challenging times. She worked as the Salisbury Assistant Town Clerk for 17 1/2 years before retiring.

She had a few passions: her family first and foremost, her red convertibles and almost all dairy products in excess. She had exquisite decorating and design abilities. Her superpowers included patience, stenography, bookkeeping, ultimate recycling (long before it was mandated or cool), sewing, baking, holiday decorating, doctoring, and active listening.

She was an accessible but pragmatic parent and an equal opportunity disciplinarian, as many a neighborhood child could attest to. She was a true and fast friend to a selective few, and a kind, generous and helpful person to everyone else. She was content in all that she did, and genuinely enjoyed peace, quiet and her own company. She was the glue that bound and centered her very large family and the wind beneath many a family wing.

She will be remembered for hundreds of old-time sayings and cliches which she passed on to her family, and they will forever conjure up a vivid memory for us. She was the epitome of decency, and a true champion of common sense. She only added to this world while she was here, and there could not be a better legacy.

She was predeceased by her husband Francis, her brother Russell, her son Michael and granddaughter Caroline, and her dearest friend Fern. She leaves her children, Susan and her husband Richard Vreeland, Sandra and her husband Peter Oliver, Mark Gomez and his wife Linda, Patti and her husband Michael Majesky, Anne and her husband Edgar “Bud” Upson, and Steven Gomez and his wife Robbin, along with grandchildren Stephanie Magyar, Traci Grasso, Kirsten Merritt and Meghan Merritt, Matthew Vreeland and his wife Larissa, Cameron Gomez, Christopher Ryan and Jonathan Ryan, Bryce Gomez, Justin Gomez, Benjamin Upson, Madisyn Gomez, Sarah Upson, Rebecca Sherwood and Jennifer Redmond. She also leaves great -grandchildren Hailey and Addison Grasso, Jackson Magyar, Emma Ryan, Addison and Emilia Vreeland. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Lakeville United Methodist Church, PO Box 648, Lakeville, CT 06039.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at the Lakeville United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Ryan Funeral Home, 255 Main St., Lakeville, and online condolences can be left at ryanfhct.com