Thomas Ditto
ANCRAMDALE — Thomas Ditto of Ancramdale, born Thomas David DeWitt Aug. 11, 1944 in New York City changing his surname to Ditto at marriage, passed peacefully on Pi Day, March 14, 2025. He was a husband, father, artist, scientist, Shakespeare scholar, visionary, inventor, actor, mime, filmmaker, clown, teacher, lecturer, colleague, and friend. Recipient of numerous grants, awards and honors in both the arts and sciences, a Guggenheim and NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts fellow, he was a creative genius beyond his time. In addition to authoring scores of papers, he held several patents and invented the first motion capture system and the Ditto-scope, a radically new kind of telescope. He was a pioneer in computer generated video, film, and performance.

When not hard at work, he was always there to help when needed and he knew how to bring smiles to faces. He loved his family and pets and was supportive of his wife’s cat rescue work.

He is survived by wife Beverly (Botto), son David, sister Alice Pero and nieces and nephews in the extended family. He was predeceased by his parents David and Madlyn Dewitt and sister Peggy.

Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following non-profits.

Collaborative Cats Inc. PO Box 88, Ancramdale, NY 12503 www.collaborativecats.org

eba inc. dance theatre company, PO Box 145, Albany, NY 12201 www.eba-arts.org

Wave Farm transmission arts WGXC 90.7 FM PO Box 13 Acra, NY 12405 www.wavefarm.org

American Astronomical Society 1667 K Street NW, Suite 800 Washington DC 20006 www.aas.org

American Cancer Society 2678 South Road, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. www.cancer.org

A Celebration of Life memorial service will take place at a future date and will be announced on the funeral home website.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Ave., Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

Hotchkiss lacrosse ices Kingswood Oxford 19-0

LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School opened the girls varsity lacrosse season with a big win in the snow against Kingswood Oxford School.

The Bearcats won 19-0 in a decisive performance March 26. Twelve different players scored for Hotchkiss, led by Coco Sheronas with four goals.

HVRHS releases second quarter honor roll

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the second quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2024-2025 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

Grade 9: Parker Beach (Cornwall), Mia Belter (Salisbury), Lucas Bryant (Cornwall), Addison Green (Kent), Eliana Lang (Salisbury), Alison McCarron (Kent), Katherine Money (Kent), Mira Norbet (Sharon), Abigail Perotti (North Canaan), Karmela Quinion (North Canaan), Owen Schnepf (Wassaic), Federico Vargas Tobon (Salisbury), Emery Wisell (Kent).

Aimee Davis and Brian Crouse offer whole-person wellness in Millerton

Aimee Davis and Brian Crouse in their shared office space at 65 Main St. in Millerton.

Natalia Zukerman

‘We need to be touched, we need to be tended to, and we need to remember who we are and how we are actually doing,” said massage therapist Aimee Davis, her words echoing softly in the warmly lit loft of the space she shares with naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, Brian Crouse, in Millerton. In a world that keeps us increasingly disconnected from our bodies, the healing practices of Davis and Crouse offer a sanctuary of care that integrates both physical and energetic restoration. They share a space and a mission of healing, one that embraces the complexity of the body, mind, and spirit.

Davis and Crouse both come from backgrounds rich with both experience and personal transformation. Their paths intersected in Millerton, where they now work alongside each other in a healing space that is as inviting and serene as their practices. At an early age, Davis was inspired by her parents’ work in science and medicine and at 18, she worked in a home for the mentally challenged, most of whom were chair-bound. “I realized then the obvious way that you can connect to another human even if they’re incapable of talking,” said Davis. A licensed massage therapist and intuitive healer, Davis has spent over two decades honing her craft in bodywork, energy healing, and coaching. Her work spans from deep tissue massage to Reiki, chakra balancing, and 4-dimensional healing. Yet, it’s the unique blending of these modalities that makes her approach so effective. “I prefer the mixed pot of whatever a person is, as opposed to just a sports massage or just an energy session,” said Davis, describing her belief in customizing healing practices to meet the distinct needs of every individual.

The Norfolk Library celebrates 30 years of St. Patrick’s Day

Eamon O'Leary and friends at the St. Paddy's celebration at the Norfolk Library.

Mike Cobb

On Saturday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m., Eamon O’Leary and friends entertained a packed house at the Norfolk Library with classic and original Irish folk songs to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland, St.Patrick.

Originally from Dublin, O’Leary has lived in New York since the early 1990s. With O’Leary typically playing the bouzouki, a long, lute-like stringed instrument, he was accompanied by Jefferson Hamer on guitar, Brenda Castles on concertina and vocals, Ivan Goff on uilleann pipes, and Liz Hanley on fiddle and vocals.

