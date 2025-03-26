Thomas Ditto

Brian Crouse’s path to healing also had its own meandering route. “When I was a kid, I just always had this thought I was going to be some kind of doctor/healer and also own a restaurant and also be a bass player,” Crouse recalls with a smile. He has managed to do all of that and more. After leaving chiropractic school, he owned a restaurant on Long Island for many years, but the call to medicine never left him. When he returned to his studies, he shifted focus a bit, eventually studying both naturopathic medicine and acupuncture. “I saw what food did to people over time,” he said, explaining the pivot that led him to a more holistic approach.

Today, Crouse blends his expertise in naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, and nutritional counseling to address the root causes of health issues. His practice is centered on supporting the body’s innate ability to heal. “As a naturopath, I use natural therapies rather than pharmaceutical drugs,” Crouse explained, emphasizing his belief in the body’s capacity for self-regulation. If there are any fears around acupuncture, Crouse assured, “It doesn’t hurt, and it’s a very relaxing and healing modality.”

Whether it’s Davis’s bodywork or Crouse’s naturopathic treatments that brings you into their office, both practitioners see patients as unique individuals, deserving tailored care. “It doesn’t have to be all one way or another,” said Crouse. “You don’t have to have a massage every two weeks, but you can combine things that work for you,” added Davis, emphasizing the importance of finding what resonates best for each person. For Crouse, it’s all about offering choices. “I try to guide people to the healing wisdom that’s inside them and reignite it,” he explained, ensuring that his patients are not just passive recipients of treatment, but active participants in their own healing journey.

While their professional lives are grounded in wellness, their personal passions also fuel their work. Brian, an avid musician, still finds time to play bass, even occasionally practicing in the shared office space. His passion for music is just one of the many ways he nurtures his own well-being and creativity, which he said, “helps me balance the demands of my practice.” Davis, too, finds time to engage in her own self-care and personal growth, and along with her bodywork practice, she also offers women’s circles and relationship coaching. “Everybody needs help,” she acknowledged, understanding that healing, both physical and emotional, is a lifelong journey.

“It’s not a luxury to take care of yourself,” said Davis. “It’s maintenance so you can live longer and feel better.”

“And as a society we’re losing touch with ourselves and our bodies, and this is a way to reconnect,” Crouse added. “Yea,” said Davis. “It’s stressful out there, and we need to come home to the body and each other.”

For more information or to book an appointment with Brian Crouse, call 518-592-1033 or visit www.drbriancrouse.com. For more information or to book an appointment with Aimee Davis, visit connectandbalance.amtamembers.com or call 860-248-5452