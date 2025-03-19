Empowered assembly
Photo provided
community

Empowered assembly

In recognition of Women’s History Month, celebrated throughout March, female politicians from the Northwest Corner gathered in Waterbury Wednesday, March 12. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, pictured right, and 44 other legislators and local officials were invited to the event including Sharon Selectman Lynn Kearcher, pictured left.

community

Latest News

Northlight art show opens at Historical Society Gallery

Northlight art show opens at Historical Society Gallery
One of a dozen artists participating in the Northlight Art Center’s 14th annual student exhibit is Cathleen Halloran, above, who paused for a photo by one of her several works on display. The opening reception at the Sharon Historical Society’s Gallery on Saturday, March 15, brought out a robust group of local art fans.
Leila Hawken

Fans of fine art filed into the Sharon Historical Society’s gallery on Saturday, March 15, for the opening reception of student works from the Northlight Art Center in Amenia, New York.

Northlight was founded in Sharon by Pieter Lefferts in 2010 and later moved to Amenia. This is the 14th year of the annual student exhibit.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

‘Urinetown’ makes use of brand new HVRHS auditorium

‘Urinetown’ makes use of brand new HVRHS auditorium

Tess Marks as Little Sally and Jackson Olson as Officer Lockstock in the Housatonic Musical Theatre Society production of "Urinetown."

Tom Brown

Last week’s Housatonic Musical Theatre Society production of “Urinetown” featured strong performances and superb choreography.

The remodeled auditorium at Housatonic Valley Regional High School made a big difference as well. New seats were a welcome addition, and the increased technical capability meant that the show was flawless from a production point of view.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs

Race Brook Lodge: A timeless haven for music, art, and community

Race Brook Lodge: A timeless haven for music, art, and community

Race Brook Lodge

Lety Marcos

Tucked away on Under Mountain Road in Sheffield, Massachusetts, The Stagecoach Tavern dates back to the mid-18th century and offers fine dining in an enchanted setting. It also serves as the portal into the Race Brook Lodge, which harbors unique spaces for entertainment, lodging and wellness.

Intimate outdoor gathering areas are illuminated by strings of lights. A cluster of mid-century bungalows can be rented by guests who come to spend the weekend and attend concerts and retreats, which typically take place in the barns farther back in the woods.

Keep ReadingShow less
entertainment