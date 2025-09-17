Paul E. Rebillard

SALISBURY- — Paul E Rebillard, “Bing” to close friends and family, passed peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was 82 years of age.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut on March 14, 1943, to the late Paul and Esther Rebillard, Paul grew up in Salisbury, where he graduated from the Salisbury School (Class of ’61). After a brief European sojourn, he then settled in the Hartford area to attend the University of Hartford (Class of ’66, ‘94), engage in a career in insurance at Connecticut Mutual, and raise a family with Ann, his former wife. He relocated to south Florida in the late ‘90s where he continued his second career as a radiologic technician – providing compassionate care to residents of senior living communities throughout the state.

When he was not working, Paul was a passionate fan and collector of art, watches and music, enjoyed dancing and the live music scene of Dade and Broward counties, and explored Florida’s natural beauty – boardwalks, beaches and parks, especially the Everglades. Above all, Paul will be remembered for his kind and generous nature, sweet and easygoing personality and sharply intelligent sense of humor, all of which were present until his final moments.

He is survived by his four children; Jean-Paul, Gabrielle, Nicole and Patrick; his seven grandchildren, Zoe, Aidan, Jack, Olivia, Anya, Margaux and Sophie; his sister, Lynn; his close friend Reta; and many colleagues, friends and family.

Memorial services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the Rebillard family asks that donations be made in Paul’s name to the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org).

