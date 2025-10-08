Garth Kobal and Hunt Library’s ArtWall

Arts advocate Garth Kobal leads the ArtWall Committee at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village.

“We aim to engage and inspire individuals of all ages in the creative process through art exhibitions, art talks and workshops,” Kobal explained, “in a welcoming public space.”

Kobal schedules the shows, serves as artist liaison, writes the press releases and manages promotional materials.He shares curating duties with fellow committee members Zoe and Sergei Fedorjaczenco, who also install the shows. Rika and Sara Laser, Yonah Sadeh, Caitlyn and Brent Jenkins, and David Noonan complete the team.

Kobal grew up in North Plainfield, New Jersey, were he spent hours going through art books at the local library, his “imagination leaping higher and higher.”

“I came to Falls Village in 1983 to work for Edward R. Hamilton Bookseller. That is where my knowledge of art and the art world exploded.”

He moved to New York City in 1987. “It was at Jersey City’s Grace Church Van Vorst where I began curating art exhibitions,” Kobal said. Working there, he learned how to organize large group shows.

He moved back to Falls Village in 2006 and began volunteering at the library in 2009. He served a year as board president.

Sergei Fedorjaczenko came up with the idea of a permanent exhibition space in 2011, expanding the size and frequency of the library’s exhibits.Art Talks, which give the exhibiting artists a chance to explain their work, were added in 2024.

Kobal observed, “The Hunt ArtWall has become a cultural hub in the Northwest Corner.”

The library often collaborates with the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society on exhibits. The nearby Lee H. Kellogg elementary school visits frequently.

Students will meet with artist Vincent Inconiglios, whose show “Face Time” opens on Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 21. There will be an art talk on Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The students will make their own face collages, which will appear this January in the library’s annual Emerging Artists show.

Kobal remarked, “The exhibition that generates the most significant community engagement is 12x12, our annual year-end fundraiser often featuring up to 50 artists and 70 pieces of art.12x12 is a great opportunity for talented self-taught artists to show their work alongside well-known professionals.”

This year’s 12x12 show opens Dec. 6 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Artists who'd like to participate should write HuntArtwall@gmail.com for information by Oct 24.

With the guidance of Kobal and his team, Hunt Library’s work for the arts continues to expand. Kobal stated, “We want to add a film component to our arts programing so film and video artists can show their short works on a video monitor accessible to library visitors.We also hope to have screenings where filmmakers can present their work and discuss it with the audience.”

To find out more about Hunt Library’s ever-changing shows and art talks, go to: huntlibrary.org/art-wall/