Garth Kobal and Hunt Library’s ArtWall

Sergei Fedorjaczenco, Garth Kobal, and Zoe Fedorjaczenco of the David M. Hunt Library’s ArtWall Committee, standing in front of “Works on Paper” by Rika Laser and Gail O’Donnell which continues through Oct. 17.

Robin Roraback

Arts advocate Garth Kobal leads the ArtWall Committee at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village.

“We aim to engage and inspire individuals of all ages in the creative process through art exhibitions, art talks and workshops,” Kobal explained, “in a welcoming public space.”

Kobal schedules the shows, serves as artist liaison, writes the press releases and manages promotional materials.He shares curating duties with fellow committee members Zoe and Sergei Fedorjaczenco, who also install the shows. Rika and Sara Laser, Yonah Sadeh, Caitlyn and Brent Jenkins, and David Noonan complete the team.

Kobal grew up in North Plainfield, New Jersey, were he spent hours going through art books at the local library, his “imagination leaping higher and higher.”

“I came to Falls Village in 1983 to work for Edward R. Hamilton Bookseller. That is where my knowledge of art and the art world exploded.”

He moved to New York City in 1987. “It was at Jersey City’s Grace Church Van Vorst where I began curating art exhibitions,” Kobal said. Working there, he learned how to organize large group shows.

He moved back to Falls Village in 2006 and began volunteering at the library in 2009. He served a year as board president.

Sergei Fedorjaczenko came up with the idea of a permanent exhibition space in 2011, expanding the size and frequency of the library’s exhibits.Art Talks, which give the exhibiting artists a chance to explain their work, were added in 2024.

Kobal observed, “The Hunt ArtWall has become a cultural hub in the Northwest Corner.”

The library often collaborates with the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society on exhibits. The nearby Lee H. Kellogg elementary school visits frequently.

Students will meet with artist Vincent Inconiglios, whose show “Face Time” opens on Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 21. There will be an art talk on Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The students will make their own face collages, which will appear this January in the library’s annual Emerging Artists show.

Kobal remarked, “The exhibition that generates the most significant community engagement is 12x12, our annual year-end fundraiser often featuring up to 50 artists and 70 pieces of art.12x12 is a great opportunity for talented self-taught artists to show their work alongside well-known professionals.”

This year’s 12x12 show opens Dec. 6 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Artists who'd like to participate should write HuntArtwall@gmail.com for information by Oct 24.

With the guidance of Kobal and his team, Hunt Library’s work for the arts continues to expand. Kobal stated, “We want to add a film component to our arts programing so film and video artists can show their short works on a video monitor accessible to library visitors.We also hope to have screenings where filmmakers can present their work and discuss it with the audience.”

To find out more about Hunt Library’s ever-changing shows and art talks, go to: huntlibrary.org/art-wall/

Rhys V. Bowen

LAKEVILLE — Rhys V. Bowen, 65, of Foxboro, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Sept. 15, 2025. Rhys was born in Sharon, Connecticut, on April 9, 1960 to Anne H. Bowen and the late John G. Bowen. His brother, David, died in 1979.

Rhys grew up at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, where his father taught English. Attending Hotchkiss, Rhys excelled in academics and played soccer, basketball, and baseball. During these years, he also learned the challenges and joys of running, and continued to run at least 50 miles a week, until the day he died.

Kelsey K. Horton

LAKEVILLE — Kelsey K. Horton, 43, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, Connecticut, following a courageous battle with cancer. Kelsey worked as a certified nursing assistant and administrative assistant at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, from 1999 until 2024, where she was a very respected and loved member of their nursing and administrative staff.

Born Oct. 4, 1981, in Sharon, she was the daughter of W. Craig Kellogg of Southern Pines, North Carolina, and JoAnne (Lukens) Tuncy and her husband Donald of Millerton, New York. Kelsey graduated with the class of 1999 from Webutuck High School in Amenia and from BOCES in 1999 with a certificate from the CNA program as well. She was a longtime member of the Lakeville United Methodist Church in Lakeville. On Oct. 11, 2003, in Poughkeepsie, New York, she married James Horton. Jimmy survives at home in Lakeville. Kelsey loved camping every summer at Waubeeka Family Campground in Copake, and she volunteered as a cheer coach for A.R.C. Cheerleading for many years. Kelsey also enjoyed hiking and gardening in her spare time and spending time with her loving family and many dear friends.

Eliot Warren Brown

SHARON — On Sept. 27, Eliot Warren Brown was shot and killed at age 47 at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana, in a random act of violence by a young man in need of mental health services. Eliot was born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, and attended Indian Mountain School and Concord Academy in Massachusetts. He graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He and his wife Brooke moved to New Orleans to answer the call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and fell in love with the city.

In addition to his wife Brooke, Eliot leaves behind his parents Malcolm and Louise Brown, his sisters Lucia (Thaddeus) and Carla (Ruairi), three nephews, and extended family and friends spread far and wide.

Randall Osolin

SHARON — Randall “Randy” Osolin passed away on Sept. 25, 2025, at the age of 74. He was born on Feb. 6, 1951, in Sharon, Connecticut to the late Ramon (Sonny) and Barbara (Sandmeyer) Osolin.

He was a dedicated social worker, a natural athlete, a gentle friend of animals, an abiding parish verger, an inveterate reader, and an estimable friend and neighbor. He was a kind-hearted person whose greatest joy was in helping someone in need and sharing his time with his family and good friends.

